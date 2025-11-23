IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Senuran Muthusamy hits 50, South Africa breaches 300-run mark

IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India managed to scalp just six wickets on Day 1 of the game. Will the Rishabh Pant-led side be able to finish the Proteas' innings and put a lead on board? Stay tuned to this space.

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: In the first Session of Day 1 of the Guwahati Test, Team India struggled in scalping wickets. However, just ahead of the end of the first Session, Jasprit Bumrah brought in the first breakthrough. Later, Kuldeep Yadav showcased his talent once again and shut down the critics by achieving a 3-wicket haul by the end of the day's game. After Day 1 Stumps, South Africa were 247/6 with Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy at the crease.

Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the second and final Test match between India and South Africa.