IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Senuran Muthusamy hits 50, South Africa breaches 300-run mark

IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India managed to scalp just six wickets on Day 1 of the game. Will the Rishabh Pant-led side be able to finish the Proteas' innings and put a lead on board? Stay tuned to this space.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: In the first Session of Day 1 of the Guwahati Test, Team India struggled in scalping wickets. However, just ahead of the end of the first Session, Jasprit Bumrah brought in the first breakthrough. Later, Kuldeep Yadav showcased his talent once again and shut down the critics by achieving a 3-wicket haul by the end of the day's game. After Day 1 Stumps, South Africa were 247/6 with Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy at the crease.

Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the second and final Test match between India and South Africa.

LIVE BLOG

  23 Nov 2025, 10:47 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live: 50 for Muthusamy

    Senuran Muthusamy became the first batter in a South African innings to score a half-century. He scored his fifty in 121 balls. 

     

  23 Nov 2025, 10:26 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live: 300 up for Proteas

    In the first Session of Day 2, Indian bowlers are again struggling in front of Proteas batters. The visitors added over 50 runs within an hour and a half of play and touched the 300-run mark.

     

  23 Nov 2025, 09:43 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live: 100 overs GONE

    After the end of the 100th over, South Africa are 289/6 with Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy out in the middle. 

     

  23 Nov 2025, 08:59 AM

    IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live: 250 up for Proteas

    Within a few overs of the first Session of Day 2, South Africa breached the 250-run mark with Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy at the crease.

