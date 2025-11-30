India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 18, India 1 down

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates: The first match of the three-ODI series will be played in Ranchi and starts at 1.30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: India will take on South Africa on Sunday in Ranchi in the first ODI of the three-match series, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate. The first match of the three-ODI series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the India and South Africa ODI?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website from 1.30 pm IST. The match will also be shown live on Star Sports TV channels.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.