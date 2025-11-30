India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 18, India 1 down

'Dhurandhar is now confirmed flop': Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act, calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost' | Viral video
CRICKET
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates: The first match of the three-ODI series will be played in Ranchi and starts at 1.30 pm IST.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: India will take on South Africa on Sunday in Ranchi in the first ODI of the three-match series, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate. The first match of the three-ODI series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST.
The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website from 1.30 pm IST. The match will also be shown live on Star Sports TV channels.
India: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.
OUT! Burger has dismissed Jaiswal, who is caught behind. It was a skiddy delivery, aimed near the off stump; Jaiswal attempted to defend but only managed a faint edge to the keeper.
Virat Kohli comes in at number three. He edges the first ball thickly outside off and secures a four! The effort in the deep was not impressive.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open the innings, with Marco Jansen taking the new ball.
Jaiswal starts the match with a cut shot that races away for four! He follows it up with another four! This time, it's four byes. Jansen delivers another short ball, but it's too high for the keeper to catch. A total of nine runs were scored in that over.
VIDEO | Ranchi: Fans line up at JSCA International Stadium to watch hosts India take on South Africa in the first match of the three-match ODI series.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2025
Excitement is high to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while a few South African supporters hope their team can repeat the Test… pic.twitter.com/MNJpy9VbHB