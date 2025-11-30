FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 18, India 1 down

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates: The first match of the three-ODI series will be played in Ranchi and starts at 1.30 pm IST.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 18, India 1 down
India vs South Africa Live Score
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: India will take on South Africa on Sunday in Ranchi in the first ODI of the three-match series, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate. The first match of the three-ODI series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the India and South Africa ODI?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website from 1.30 pm IST. The match will also be shown live on Star Sports TV channels.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:48 PM

    India vs South Africa Live Score: India 31/1 in 4 overs

    OUT! Burger has dismissed Jaiswal, who is caught behind. It was a skiddy delivery, aimed near the off stump; Jaiswal attempted to defend but only managed a faint edge to the keeper.

    Virat Kohli comes in at number three. He edges the first ball thickly outside off and secures a four! The effort in the deep was not impressive.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:47 PM

    India vs South Africa Live Score: India 25/0 in 3 overs

    Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a single. Jansen delivers a short ball, and Jaiswal sends it soaring over fine leg for a six! An additional 10 runs are added in that over. Jaiswal has provided an excellent start.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:45 PM

    India vs South Africa Live Score: India 15/0 in 2 overs

    Nandre Burger from the opposite end. Jaiswal edges it thickly outside, sending the ball past the first slip for a boundary. The over yielded six runs.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:45 PM

    India vs South Africa Live Score: India 9/0 in 1 over

    Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open the innings, with Marco Jansen taking the new ball.

    Jaiswal starts the match with a cut shot that races away for four! He follows it up with another four! This time, it's four byes. Jansen delivers another short ball, but it's too high for the keeper to catch. A total of nine runs were scored in that over.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:15 PM

    IND vs SA ODI Live: South Africa 1st ODI XI

    A. Markram (c), R. Rickelton, Q. de Kock (wk), M. Breetzke, T. de Zorzi, D. Brevis, M. Jansen, C. Bosch, P. Subrayen, O. Baartman, N. Burger.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:06 PM

    IND vs SA ODI Live: India's 1st ODI XI

    Y Jaiswal, R Sharma, V Kohli, R Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c and wk), W Sundar, R Jadeja, H Rana, K Yadav, A Singh, P Krishna.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 01:02 PM

    IND vs SA ODI Live: South Africa win toss and opt to bowl against India

  • 30 Nov 2025, 12:51 PM

    IND vs SA ODI Live:

     Where to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI live?

    The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website from 1.30 pm IST. The match will also be shown live on Star Sports TV channels.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 12:49 PM

    IND vs SA ODI Live: Fans line up at JSCA International Stadium

     

