India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Mandhana unavailable as IND open campaign against PAK

IND W vs PAK W T20 Live Score: India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup 2023

Searching for a long-awaited ICC title, India will look to hit the ground running in their Women's T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. With the hopes of a nation on their shoulders, the Indian team will be eager to make a statement and kick off their campaign with a victory.

An Indo-Pak contest always generates excitement, but with India being the superior side, the quality of cricket may not live up to the lofty expectations. That being said, Pakistan managed to get the better of India in their last encounter in the Asia Cup last year, with India making too many changes to their lineup. This matchup promises to be an intriguing battle between two of the world's most passionate cricketing nations.

In the past five years, the gap between India and Australia and England has grown significantly, with India consistently challenging their supremacy. Conversely, women's cricket in Pakistan has remained stagnant.

If we examine the overall head-to-head record, India has an impressive 10-3 record against their neighbours in the shorter format.

Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup here: