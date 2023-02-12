Search icon
India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Mandhana unavailable as IND open campaign against PAK

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Searching for a long-awaited ICC title, India will look to hit the ground running in their Women's T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. With the hopes of a nation on their shoulders, the Indian team will be eager to make a statement and kick off their campaign with a victory.

An Indo-Pak contest always generates excitement, but with India being the superior side, the quality of cricket may not live up to the lofty expectations. That being said, Pakistan managed to get the better of India in their last encounter in the Asia Cup last year, with India making too many changes to their lineup. This matchup promises to be an intriguing battle between two of the world's most passionate cricketing nations.

In the past five years, the gap between India and Australia and England has grown significantly, with India consistently challenging their supremacy. Conversely, women's cricket in Pakistan has remained stagnant.

If we examine the overall head-to-head record, India has an impressive 10-3 record against their neighbours in the shorter format.

Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup here: 

LIVE Blog
12 Feb 2023
04:52 PM

India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Other fixtures

The tournament kicked off on Friday with Sri Lanka taking on South Africa in the opening match. In a thrilling contest, the Lankans emerged victorious by a narrow margin of three runs.

The following day, England put on a dominant display to defeat West Indies by seven wickets, before Australia cruised to a comprehensive 97-run victory over New Zealand.

The fourth fixture of the tournament will see India and Pakistan go head-to-head in a highly anticipated clash, before Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the fifth match.

04:42 PM

India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Head-to-head

In T20Is, both sides have faced off in 13 encounters, with India leading 10-3. In T20 World Cup matches, India have a commanding lead of 4-2, and they also emerged victorious in their Commonwealth Games fixture against Pakistan last year.

04:40 PM

India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Probable Playing XIs

India Women (IND-W): Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan Women (PAK-W): Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

04:37 PM

India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Setback for India

Smriti Mandhana, will unfortunately not be able to take part in the upcoming match against Pakistan due to a finger injury sustained while fielding during the warm-up game against Australia earlier this week. Despite her absence, the team is confident that they can still put up a strong performance and come out victorious.

04:37 PM

India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Hello and welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women, taking place at Newlands, Cape Town. The match will commence at 6:30 pm, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior. Don't miss out on the thrilling action as these two teams battle it out for the coveted title!

