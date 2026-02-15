India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo weather shifts suddenly; India and Pakistan inspect pitch at venue

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?
IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain threat looms over the much-anticipated IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for LIVE score updates, latest weather forecast and match conditions as fans await clarity on whether the high-voltage IND vs PAK game will face disruption.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans can finally breathe easy—so far, the rain’s been holding off in Colombo. The city’s even brightened up a bit, with the sun peeking through the clouds. But, honestly, you can’t shake off this uneasy feeling. Heavy clouds are rolling in fast over the Premadasa Stadium, and tonight’s game hanging on without a drop of rain feels like wishful thinking. And if the weather wasn’t enough, there’s another storm brewing: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, still isn’t shaking hands with Pakistan. This no-handshake thing started at last year’s Asia Cup, and once it happened, everything went wild—Pakistan threatened to boycott, and tempers flared. Now, the handshake drama has gotten so big, it’s almost overshadowed the actual match. India’s not backing down, so all eyes are on Pakistan and how they’ll react.
After weeks of waiting and uncertainty, the big showdown is finally here. For a while, nobody even knew if this match would happen. But tonight, Colombo’s hosting the T20 World Cup clash everyone’s been talking about. Normally, it’d be another classic India vs. Pakistan game, but after the last few weeks, nothing about this feels normal. The city’s buzzing, the stadium’s packed, and let’s be honest—everyone’s glued to their screens. Even before midnight, Monday’s mood will be set.
Of course, there’s always something. Rain’s the party crasher this time. Playing in Sri Lanka always has rain lurking in the background, but this isn’t even monsoon season. Still, the past day and a half have been gloomy, and the last 12 hours? Even worse. Rain chances keep climbing. We might get a late start or, worse, stop-and-go cricket all night. That said, Sri Lankan ground staff deserve a shoutout. They cover the field in no time, and their drainage system is top-notch. So, there’s hope. But really, it’s anyone’s guess until the first ball is bowled.
As for the teams, let’s not pretend there’s much warmth left. The handshake mess at the Asia Cup, topped off by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi making a quick exit with the trophy, only made things colder. No one knows if the handshake standoff ends tonight, but honestly, player relations between India and Pakistan haven’t been this icy in a long, long time.
The skies above Colombo have significantly cleared, with rain clouds moving away as evening approaches. The conditions appear much more favorable now, and there has been no light rain leading up to the 6:30 pm toss. In the meantime, both India and Pakistan have reached the venue, preparing as anticipation builds for a smooth and prompt start.
As reported by The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team will not be shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts today. The report indicates that this no-handshake policy will be upheld both before the toss and after the match, following the precedent established during the Asia Cup 2025.
It seems that Pakistan will continue with their spin-focused strategy that has proven effective in the conditions of Sri Lanka up to this point. They might field as many as FIVE spinners today, which means they could potentially deliver 20 overs of spin bowling. Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq are anticipated to spearhead the spin assault, while all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Saim Ayub are expected to contribute as well.
Suryakumar Yadav not only confirmed that Abhishek Sharma would be in the lineup today, but he also suggested that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is probably going to play as well. During the pre-match press conference, SKY made a playful comment.
"Are you hoping to see him play? Alright, then he will play," remarked the Indian captain.
During a press conference yesterday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav announced that star opener Abhishek Sharma will be included in the playing XI for the match against Pakistan. Abhishek was unable to participate in India's last game against Namibia because of a stomach illness.
The winner of the clash between India and Pakistan will secure their place in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026. Conversely, the team that loses will have to win their last match to ensure they qualify. Therefore, this match is of great significance.
Without a doubt, one of the key topics leading up to the match is Pakistan's spinner Usman Tariq and his unconventional stop-start bowling style that has perplexed batters lately. In just 4 T20Is, Tariq has claimed 11 wickets, taking down teams like Australia and the USA. Nevertheless, his bowling action has come under significant examination, with numerous experts and fans raising concerns about its legality. How the Indian batting lineup handles him today will be an interesting spectacle.
Although there's a 13% likelihood of rain in the evening during the match, the forecast indicates a significantly higher chance of rain before the game kicks off. Currently, though, Colombo is dry. Let's keep our fingers crossed that it remains that way.
Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, gave a mysterious reply when questioned about whether his team would extend a handshake if the Indian players were willing. "We'll see what happens tomorrow," Agha stated during the press conference.
India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, seemed to minimize the significance of the 'handshake' issue during the press conference on Saturday, suggesting that Team India's attention was not on the ritual associated with the toss time.
"Now wait for 24 hours for that. Why put so much focus on that? We have come to play cricket. We will play good cricket. We will take all those calls later tomorrow. Wait for it. Eat well and go to sleep," SKY said.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and, Abrar Ahmed
Greetings and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026! Today is a significant day as India faces off against Pakistan in their Group A clash in Colombo. The stakes are incredibly high, considering the numerous narratives surrounding this match. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.