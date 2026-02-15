India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo weather shifts suddenly; India and Pakistan inspect pitch at venue

IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain threat looms over the much-anticipated IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for LIVE score updates, latest weather forecast and match conditions as fans await clarity on whether the high-voltage IND vs PAK game will face disruption.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans can finally breathe easy—so far, the rain’s been holding off in Colombo. The city’s even brightened up a bit, with the sun peeking through the clouds. But, honestly, you can’t shake off this uneasy feeling. Heavy clouds are rolling in fast over the Premadasa Stadium, and tonight’s game hanging on without a drop of rain feels like wishful thinking. And if the weather wasn’t enough, there’s another storm brewing: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, still isn’t shaking hands with Pakistan. This no-handshake thing started at last year’s Asia Cup, and once it happened, everything went wild—Pakistan threatened to boycott, and tempers flared. Now, the handshake drama has gotten so big, it’s almost overshadowed the actual match. India’s not backing down, so all eyes are on Pakistan and how they’ll react.

After weeks of waiting and uncertainty, the big showdown is finally here. For a while, nobody even knew if this match would happen. But tonight, Colombo’s hosting the T20 World Cup clash everyone’s been talking about. Normally, it’d be another classic India vs. Pakistan game, but after the last few weeks, nothing about this feels normal. The city’s buzzing, the stadium’s packed, and let’s be honest—everyone’s glued to their screens. Even before midnight, Monday’s mood will be set.

Of course, there’s always something. Rain’s the party crasher this time. Playing in Sri Lanka always has rain lurking in the background, but this isn’t even monsoon season. Still, the past day and a half have been gloomy, and the last 12 hours? Even worse. Rain chances keep climbing. We might get a late start or, worse, stop-and-go cricket all night. That said, Sri Lankan ground staff deserve a shoutout. They cover the field in no time, and their drainage system is top-notch. So, there’s hope. But really, it’s anyone’s guess until the first ball is bowled.

As for the teams, let’s not pretend there’s much warmth left. The handshake mess at the Asia Cup, topped off by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi making a quick exit with the trophy, only made things colder. No one knows if the handshake standoff ends tonight, but honestly, player relations between India and Pakistan haven’t been this icy in a long, long time.