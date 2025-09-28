India vs Pakistan Final Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Will Men in Blue beat arch-rivals again in Dubai?

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?
PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen
Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti
Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers
Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
CRICKET
IND vs PAK Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Final: For all the live and latest updates related to the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 Final match between India and Pakistan. stay tuned to this space.
India vs Pakistan Live Score Update, Asia Cup 2025 Final: For the first time in 41-year history of Asia Cup, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns for the title. Both teams reached at this stage by toppling other six teams in two rounds. On one hand, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is the only team which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and reached the finals convincingly. Even before the commencement of the tournament, the Men in Blue were among the favourites. On the other hand, Pakistan have also defeated each of its opponent in the Asia Cup 2025, except for India, from whom they lost twice - both in the group stage and in the Super 4. So, what will be result of tonight's contest, which i scheduled to be played at the iconic Dubai International Stadium.
Interestingly, the last time both team faced each other in a multi-nation tournament's final, it was Pakistan, which emerged victorious as they defeated India by 180 runs in th 2017 Champions Trophy. Not only this, Pakistan have better head-to-head record against India in a multi-nation tournament final, starting from 1985 World Championship of Cricket. So, stay tuned to this space for the live and latest updates from the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.
Ever since the fixtures of Asia Cup 2025 was announced ahead of the tournament, a major section of Indian cricket fans called for boycotting the IND vs PAK match in the group stage. However, things look completely different for the Final game on Sunday after Team India have already defeating Pakistan twice in the tournament. Now, several cinema halls across India will be showing the IND vs PAK match live tonight. Not only this, the match will also be available for viewing at several bars and restuarants.
Pakistan has been a popular team in upseting their opponent in the final of a multi-nation tournaments. The Men in Green even have a better head-to-head record against India in a multilateral tournament or series so far. the last time India and Pakistan played a multi-nation tournament final was in 2017, when PAK lifted their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title beating the Men in Blue.
The top run-getter in the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma, sustained a hamstring injury in the final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Friday. Therefore, Indian cricket fans are worried about his availability in the crucial Asia Cup Final match tonight, as he has been the backbone of Team India's batting lineup so far in the tournament.