India vs Pakistan Final Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Will Men in Blue beat arch-rivals again in Dubai?

IND vs PAK Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Final: For all the live and latest updates related to the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 Final match between India and Pakistan. stay tuned to this space.

India vs Pakistan Live Score Update, Asia Cup 2025 Final: For the first time in 41-year history of Asia Cup, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns for the title. Both teams reached at this stage by toppling other six teams in two rounds. On one hand, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is the only team which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and reached the finals convincingly. Even before the commencement of the tournament, the Men in Blue were among the favourites. On the other hand, Pakistan have also defeated each of its opponent in the Asia Cup 2025, except for India, from whom they lost twice - both in the group stage and in the Super 4. So, what will be result of tonight's contest, which i scheduled to be played at the iconic Dubai International Stadium.

Interestingly, the last time both team faced each other in a multi-nation tournament's final, it was Pakistan, which emerged victorious as they defeated India by 180 runs in th 2017 Champions Trophy. Not only this, Pakistan have better head-to-head record against India in a multi-nation tournament final, starting from 1985 World Championship of Cricket. So, stay tuned to this space for the live and latest updates from the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.