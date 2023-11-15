Search icon
India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: India win toss, opt to bat first

India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi-final 1: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match from Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 World Cup semi-final 1 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The anticipation is high for this epic clash, especially for India seeking redemption from their heartbreak in the 2019 WC semi-final. With the current form and home conditions favoring Rohit Sharma and his team, the odds seem in India's favor. However, the pressure is always intense in a semi-final where past records may not play a significant role.

India stands as the only unbeaten side in the tournament, having previously defeated the Kiwis in the league-stage match. The Indian bowling unit, particularly the pace trio, has been formidable, consistently taking wickets. The star batters are also in excellent form, entering the match with substantial runs to their credit. Stay tuned for an exciting encounter!

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in last 5 ODI World Cup matches

New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets – 1999 World Cup
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets – 2003 World Cup
Match abandoned without a ball bowled – 2019 World Cup
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs – 2019 World Cup
India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets – 2023 World Cup

 

LIVE Blog
15 Nov 2023
01:38 PM

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Playing XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

01:08 PM

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced track and is likely to stay intact throughout the match. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 318.

01:03 PM

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have sunny weather with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. The day has no threat of rain with 44 per cent humidity in the air at a wind speed of 14 km per hour. 

12:54 PM

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Head-to-Head

The Men in Blues also have a better head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs, having won 59 of the 117 matches against it in the format.

11:45 AM

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

11:40 AM

India vs New Zealand Live Score:

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the much-awaited semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023. After 42 days of non-stop cricketing action, here comes the clash of the titans – the repeat of the 2019 semi-final, between India and New Zealand. In what turned out to be the last ODI of MS Dhoni, India lost to the Kiwis and were knocked out of the World Cup. It’s time to seek revenge when the two teams lock horns in Mumbai on Wednesday.

 

