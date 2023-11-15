India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: India win toss, opt to bat first

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 World Cup semi-final 1 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The anticipation is high for this epic clash, especially for India seeking redemption from their heartbreak in the 2019 WC semi-final. With the current form and home conditions favoring Rohit Sharma and his team, the odds seem in India's favor. However, the pressure is always intense in a semi-final where past records may not play a significant role.
India stands as the only unbeaten side in the tournament, having previously defeated the Kiwis in the league-stage match. The Indian bowling unit, particularly the pace trio, has been formidable, consistently taking wickets. The star batters are also in excellent form, entering the match with substantial runs to their credit. Stay tuned for an exciting encounter!
India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in last 5 ODI World Cup matches
New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets – 1999 World Cup
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets – 2003 World Cup
Match abandoned without a ball bowled – 2019 World Cup
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs – 2019 World Cup
India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets – 2023 World Cup
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Playing XIs
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced track and is likely to stay intact throughout the match. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 318.
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Weather report
According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have sunny weather with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. The day has no threat of rain with 44 per cent humidity in the air at a wind speed of 14 km per hour.
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Head-to-Head
The Men in Blues also have a better head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs, having won 59 of the 117 matches against it in the format.
