India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: India win toss, opt to bat first

India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: India face New Zealand in repeat of 2019 WC semis

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 World Cup semi-final 1 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The anticipation is high for this epic clash, especially for India seeking redemption from their heartbreak in the 2019 WC semi-final. With the current form and home conditions favoring Rohit Sharma and his team, the odds seem in India's favor. However, the pressure is always intense in a semi-final where past records may not play a significant role.

India stands as the only unbeaten side in the tournament, having previously defeated the Kiwis in the league-stage match. The Indian bowling unit, particularly the pace trio, has been formidable, consistently taking wickets. The star batters are also in excellent form, entering the match with substantial runs to their credit. Stay tuned for an exciting encounter!

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in last 5 ODI World Cup matches

New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets – 1999 World Cup

India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets – 2003 World Cup

Match abandoned without a ball bowled – 2019 World Cup

New Zealand beat India by 18 runs – 2019 World Cup

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets – 2023 World Cup