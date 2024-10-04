India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine's 50 takes NZW to 160/4

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND open campaign against NZ in Dubai

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team is set to face off against Sophie Devine's New Zealand squad in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. In the previous T20 World Cup in South Africa, India made it to the semifinals but was defeated by the eventual champions, Australia.

Conversely, New Zealand did not advance to the knockout stage. Despite this, India has struggled against New Zealand, losing four out of their last five matches and only winning four out of 13 overall.

The pitch in Dubai offers a variety of challenges for both teams. India boasts a strong spin bowling lineup that could put pressure on New Zealand's batters. However, the dew factor could also play a significant role in the outcome of the match, as it has in previous T20 games in Dubai.

