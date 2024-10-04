Search icon
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine's 50 takes NZW to 160/4

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's team will be facing off against Sophie Devine's New Zealand Women in Dubai.

Reported By:Chankesh Rao| Edited By: Chankesh Rao |Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 09:09 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team is set to face off against Sophie Devine's New Zealand squad in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. In the previous T20 World Cup in South Africa, India made it to the semifinals but was defeated by the eventual champions, Australia.

Conversely, New Zealand did not advance to the knockout stage. Despite this, India has struggled against New Zealand, losing four out of their last five matches and only winning four out of 13 overall.

The pitch in Dubai offers a variety of challenges for both teams. India boasts a strong spin bowling lineup that could put pressure on New Zealand's batters. However, the dew factor could also play a significant role in the outcome of the match, as it has in previous T20 games in Dubai.

Follow live score and updates of India W vs New Zealand W from Dubai here.

LIVE Blog
04 Oct 2024
09:04 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 160/4 in 20 overs

Four runs! A full and wide delivery is driven past mid off to the boundary for four, bringing up her fifty! Then, a low full toss is clubbed to deep mid wicket for another couple of runs. 

09:02 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 149/4 in 19 overs

WICKET! Halliday tried to hit the ball over cover but ended up giving an easy catch to Smriti at extra cover.

08:43 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 139/3 in 18 overs

Four runs! Executes a reverse sweep and beats the short third fielder to reach the boundary. Another four runs! A sweep shot through square leg also finds the fence. And yet another four runs! Devine confidently steps down and pulls through midwicket for the third boundary of the over.

08:32 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 109/3 in 15 overs

The bowler overpitched outside off, and Kerr smashes it straight to the fielder at cover.

08:24 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 93/2 in 13 overs

Four runs! Devine confidently strides down the track once more, smashing the ball past the bowler for a boundary. Another four runs! Asha tries a short delivery, but Devine expertly rocks back and pulls the ball through the gap on the leg side for another boundary.

08:14 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 75/2 in 11 overs

New Zealand is currently experiencing a lull in their game after losing both openers quickly. Their run rate has dropped to 4.25 in the last three overs.

08:13 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 68/2 in 9 overs

Plimmer advances down the track and is caught at long on. India takes two wickets in two balls! Plimmer scored 34 runs off 23 balls.

07:58 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 67/1 in 8 overs

Bates is out! She attempted a big hit towards midwicket but was caught in the deep.

07:51 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 55/0 in 6 overs

Plimmer smacked the ball towards square leg, it looked like an easy single, but Renuka missed the ball and it rolled all the way to the boundary.

07:47 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 35/0 in 4 overs

More boundaries are being scored, this time due to a mistake by Richa Ghosh as New Zealand earns four byes. Plimmer attempted to scoop the ball but ended up shuffling across, causing the ball to pass both the batter and the keeper.

07:35 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 29/0 in 3 overs

Plimmer confidently strides down the track and smacks the ball straight past mid-on for a boundary. She then expertly hits towards sweeper cover, adding two more runs to his total. Following it up with a single, she pushes the ball towards square leg. Plimmer comes down the track once again and lofts the ball just over the long-on fielder. The umpires are checking to see if it's a four or a six... and it's a SIX!

07:08 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: NZW 9/0 in 1 over

Bates hits a short ball and pulls it towards square leg for a boundary. The next ball is slightly fuller, and Bates calmly pushes it towards mid-on for no run. On the third ball, Bates confidently walks down the wicket and drives the full delivery past mid-on for another four runs. 

07:07 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Teams

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

06:46 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: New Zealand Women opt to bat

Sophie Devine | NZ Captain: We're going to bat first. I've been really happy about the way the team's gone about it's business. Results haven't gone our way but we're always learnig. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower, there's still runs in it. Still opportunity to be attacking.

Harmanpreet Kaur | IND Captain: We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team and the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side. We have a long batting line-up as well. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves.

06:43 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: 

Both teams have a history of impressive performances, however, neither has secured a tournament victory. India finished as runners-up in 2020, while New Zealand achieved the same feat in 2009 and 2010. This upcoming match is crucial for both teams as it will greatly impact their chances of progressing further in the tournament.

06:42 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer

06:42 PM

IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live blog covering the highly anticipated match between India and New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

