India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: New Zealand opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

Bangladesh Election 2026: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned, says, 'No Boat, No Vote'
Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire ring steals spotlight
Palak Paneer 'Smell' Row: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.8 crore settlement in US, here's all you need to know
When Mumbai’s local trains quietly celebrated women’s cricket
Malaika Arora on performing item songs at 50: 'Inspires women to...'
Why Modern Enterprises Struggle to See Themselves: Shrikar Nag on the Future of Organizational Intelligence
Best Designer Replica Bags Online 2026 Guide: Top Trusted Websites
Who is TJ Sabula? Suspended Ford autoworker at whom Donald Trump flashed middle finger, mouthed 'F*ck you' after he shouted 'pedophile protector'
Vivian Dsena QUITS Laughter Chefs S3 after one month, actor walks out from popular show for another series
Karan Aujla's wife Palak makes STRONG statement, amid extra marital affairs allegations, shares this on internet, it is...
CRICKET
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Today Cricket Match Live Score: India and New Zealand are playing the second ODI in Rajkot, with India leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first. India aims to clinch the series while key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in focus.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Following the end of New Zealand's nine-match winning streak, India is set to try and clinch the series in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. The visitors put up a commendable effort in the first ODI, pushing India to the 49th over during their run chase, before KL Rahul took control of the game. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill and his teammates are aware that they were fortunate, as India’s batting stumbled at critical moments, losing wickets at pivotal times.
Even with Arshdeep Singh not included in the playing XI, India’s bowlers delivered a strong performance, limiting New Zealand to 300 runs. However, there are lingering doubts about the batting strategy, as the team seemed to struggle following Kohli’s exit, with other batsmen appearing to run out of ideas.
The standout aspect of the first ODI was Kohli's exceptional form. Even at over 30, he showed no signs of diminishing performance. Kohli came close to scoring a century in Vadodara.
In addition to Arshdeep’s absence, the decision to bench all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also raised questions, considering his significance to India’s World Cup strategy. Washington Sundar, who is highly regarded by the coaching staff, took his place in the first ODI but unfortunately picked up an injury, allowing Reddy to make a comeback. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni will have to wait for his chance to make his international debut.
For New Zealand, the first ODI revealed both potential and issues. While their top-order batsmen made promising starts, they ultimately fell short in the chase. Kyle Jamieson stood out with his bowling, but the pacers lacked consistent backing, and the middle order will need to step up in the second ODI to effectively challenge India.
Jamieson to Rohit, no run, uhhh! That's the perfect length. It's neither too full nor too short; Rohit's feet don't move all the way forward as he attempts to defend. However, the ball swings away and eludes the outside edge, carrying smoothly to Hay.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson
Bracewell: We are gonna have a bowl first. Great surface here. Jayden Lennox is coming in.
Gill: We would have batted first. Yesterday there was no dew. It might get a bit slower. I was feeling very confident when I was batting there. Hopefully it's a big one. They started off pretty well, fast bowlers taking wickets in the middle overs is very rare. Nitish comes in place of Washington.