India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: New Zealand opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Today Cricket Match Live Score: India and New Zealand are playing the second ODI in Rajkot, with India leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first. India aims to clinch the series while key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in focus.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Following the end of New Zealand's nine-match winning streak, India is set to try and clinch the series in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. The visitors put up a commendable effort in the first ODI, pushing India to the 49th over during their run chase, before KL Rahul took control of the game. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill and his teammates are aware that they were fortunate, as India’s batting stumbled at critical moments, losing wickets at pivotal times.

Even with Arshdeep Singh not included in the playing XI, India’s bowlers delivered a strong performance, limiting New Zealand to 300 runs. However, there are lingering doubts about the batting strategy, as the team seemed to struggle following Kohli’s exit, with other batsmen appearing to run out of ideas.

The standout aspect of the first ODI was Kohli's exceptional form. Even at over 30, he showed no signs of diminishing performance. Kohli came close to scoring a century in Vadodara.

In addition to Arshdeep’s absence, the decision to bench all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also raised questions, considering his significance to India’s World Cup strategy. Washington Sundar, who is highly regarded by the coaching staff, took his place in the first ODI but unfortunately picked up an injury, allowing Reddy to make a comeback. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni will have to wait for his chance to make his international debut.

For New Zealand, the first ODI revealed both potential and issues. While their top-order batsmen made promising starts, they ultimately fell short in the chase. Kyle Jamieson stood out with his bowling, but the pacers lacked consistent backing, and the middle order will need to step up in the second ODI to effectively challenge India.