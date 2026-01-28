India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Score: Mitchell Santner departs for 11, NZ 6 down

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Match Score: With a commanding 3-0 lead, India is set to take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I match in Vizag this Wednesday. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as they compete for a place in the T20 World Cup playing XI.

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 4th T20I: The focus will be on Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as India faces New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Vizag on Wednesday. The hosts have already secured the five-match T20I series with a 3-0 lead, but the Indian team management must determine who will partner Abhishek Sharma at the top for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kishan was brought in as a backup for Samson, but many circumstances have shifted since the squad was announced for the World Cup.

Tilak Varma's injury opened the door for Kishan to showcase his talent, and he made a strong case for his selection at No. 3, scoring 76 runs off 32 balls in the second T20I and 28 runs off 13 balls in the previous match. In contrast, Samson managed scores of 10, 6, and 0. While Tilak's injury has provided Kishan with an opportunity, it also means that Samson has been granted an extended chance.

Although the visitors have lost the series, they are not fielding their strongest lineup. Before the fourth T20I, New Zealand fans received encouraging news with the return of James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson to the squad. On the other hand, Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke have been released, as they are not included in the World Cup squad.