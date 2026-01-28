India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Score: Mitchell Santner departs for 11, NZ 6 down

Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhubanti Bagchi, Anupam Roy lead music nominations
Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP leader Sharad Pawar says
When Prestige Becomes Fatal: The Avoidable Death of Ajit Pawar
Suryakumar Yadav gains big in ICC T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy stay No.1
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their second son; share his first photos from naamkaran ceremony
‘We are champions’: Prateek Yadav retracts divorce remark for wife Aparna Yadav, hits back at trolls in new video
Oxford Appoints Indian Royal Icing Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb, Expanding the Meaning of Art
Rhythm Wagholikar & Prachi Dhabal Deb, On a mission to build a State-Wise Story of India’s Handlooms
Rajasthan Royals set to become IPL's first billion-dollar team; RCB sale could be next
CRICKET
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Match Score: With a commanding 3-0 lead, India is set to take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I match in Vizag this Wednesday. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as they compete for a place in the T20 World Cup playing XI.
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 4th T20I: The focus will be on Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as India faces New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Vizag on Wednesday. The hosts have already secured the five-match T20I series with a 3-0 lead, but the Indian team management must determine who will partner Abhishek Sharma at the top for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kishan was brought in as a backup for Samson, but many circumstances have shifted since the squad was announced for the World Cup.
Tilak Varma's injury opened the door for Kishan to showcase his talent, and he made a strong case for his selection at No. 3, scoring 76 runs off 32 balls in the second T20I and 28 runs off 13 balls in the previous match. In contrast, Samson managed scores of 10, 6, and 0. While Tilak's injury has provided Kishan with an opportunity, it also means that Samson has been granted an extended chance.
Although the visitors have lost the series, they are not fielding their strongest lineup. Before the fourth T20I, New Zealand fans received encouraging news with the return of James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson to the squad. On the other hand, Tim Robinson and Kristian Clarke have been released, as they are not included in the World Cup squad.
Arshdeep Singh to Foulkes, FOUR, a low full toss outside off, Foulkes quickly brings his bat down and chips it towards wide long-off, allowing the ball to trickle away to the boundary. SIX, short and punished! Foulkes decides to take on Arshdeep Singh and flicks this over deep backward square leg for a 70m maximum.
Bumrah to Santner, and Santner is run out!! What a stunning throw from Hardik Pandya! It was a back of a length delivery aimed at the stumps, but Santner closed the bat face too soon, causing the outside edge to trickle towards short third man. Pandya swiftly collects the ball and makes a direct hit at the bowler's end. Santner's dive falls short, and he is unable to make it back in time.
Ravi Bishnoi to Chapman, out Caught by Harshit Rana!! New Zealand has now lost half of their team! The delivery was slightly short, and Chapman pulled it towards deep backward square leg. Harshit Rana, positioned in the deep, positions himself under the high ball and makes a well-timed catch.
SIX, launched over the bowler's head! It was perfectly placed around off, Santner remains steady and sends it soaring over the bowler's head for a magnificent six.
Kuldeep Yadav to Phillips, out Caught by Rinku Singh!! Kuldeep Yadav claims Phillips' wicket once more. The delivery was slightly short, and Phillips sent it soaring towards long-on. Rinku swiftly shifts to his left and makes a fantastic catch just before reaching the boundary.
Arshdeep Singh to Seifert, out Caught by Rinku Singh!! The bowling change proves effective for India. Arshdeep Singh dismisses the well-set batsman. The delivery was short and wide outside off, slightly slower, and Seifert went for it aggressively. He flat-batted the ball towards long-off, where Rinku Singh safely takes the catch.
Bumrah to Ravindra, out Caught & Bowled!! Bumrah makes his mark in the 2nd over. He delivers a slower ball that’s back of a length, and Ravindra attempts to play it by rolling his wrists, but instead, he ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler. Bumrah takes a secure catch during his follow-through, and New Zealand has now lost two wickets in rapid succession after that explosive partnership between the openers.
Kuldeep Yadav to Conway, out Caught by Rinku Singh!! Conway's impressive innings has concluded. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a floated delivery outside off, and Conway sent it soaring towards deep cover, where Rinku Singh was positioned to take a secure catch.
Bumrah to Seifert, SIX, New Zealand reaches 50! Bumrah delivers a length ball, perfectly placed, and Seifert remains steady, launching it straight over the bowler's head for a flawless six. It's rare to see Bumrah being handled like this.
Harshit Rana to Seifert, SIX, Seifert keeps punishing Harshit Rana. A length delivery around off, Seifert moves his front leg out of the way and smashes this over long-on, just managing to get it over the fielder stationed there. Kuldeep jumps at the boundary's edge but fails to catch it. FOUR, hit hard again! FOUR, that's Conway's first boundary. A short ball outside off, slightly slower, and Conway plays it on the rise, directing it past the fielder at short third man.
Harshit Rana to Seifert, SIX, what a shot! On a length around off with a slight inswing, Seifert steps away from his front leg and sends it soaring over long-on for an impressive six. A massive 89m! FOUR, Seifert is showing no fear in his batting. This delivery is full and wide outside off, and Seifert smashes it over extra cover for a boundary to conclude the over.
Arshdeep Singh to Seifert, FOUR, a top edge, but it's safe! Seifert attempts to whip this across the line, yet the ball swings away sharply. The top edge is created over short third man where Bumrah sprints back, gets a hand on it, but never truly controls it. It ends up deflecting away to the boundary. FOUR, what a hit! A back of a length delivery outside off, Seifert creates space and smashes it over the non-striker for consecutive boundaries.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav: We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it’s meant to be played, and entertain the people who’ve come here. It’s a beautiful ground and a lovely crowd here. Hopefully the boys are charged up and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game.
Welcome to the live blog covering the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand, taking place in Visakhapatnam. The home team has already clinched the series by winning the first three matches. While India strives to keep their record spotless, the Black Caps are just as determined to secure a victory.