India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score: Kyle Jamieson departs for 3, NZ 7 down

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Cricket Match Score: IND aims to secure the series in Guwahati. A comprehensive performance in the second match led India to a seven-wicket victory.

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Leading 2-0, India is set to pursue a series-clinching win against New Zealand in the third T20I, taking place in Guwahati on Sunday. India approaches this match with numerous positives. Captain Suryakumar Yadav finally ended his T20I fifty drought in the second match held in Raipur. Additionally, Ishan Kishan seamlessly stepped in for Tilak Varma. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy also collaborated effectively. Kuldeep's selection followed Axar Patel's finger injury. The visitors will be reflecting on their loss in the second T20I, despite having scored over 200 runs.

This series serves as a preparatory phase for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup next month, where India aims to defend their title on home soil. Abhishek Sharma has been showcasing impressive batting form, reminiscent of his performance in 2025. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has solidified his role as a finisher. Kishan's remarkable return has intensified the competition for Sanju Samson, who has been facing challenges. Kishan scored an impressive 76 off just 32 balls in Raipur, overshadowing Samson's performance. Samson also struggled behind the stumps, notably when he failed to gather a wide yorker from Arshdeep Singh, which resulted in four byes as New Zealand surpassed the 200-run mark.

The visitors are expected to implement some strategic adjustments. A potential promotion for Daryl Mitchell, their most in-form batter, could be on the cards. Their fielding, typically their strongest asset, faltered in the second T20I, with Santner and Ish Sodhi missing crucial catches.