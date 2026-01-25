India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score: Kyle Jamieson departs for 3, NZ 7 down

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record
CRICKET
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Cricket Match Score: IND aims to secure the series in Guwahati. A comprehensive performance in the second match led India to a seven-wicket victory.
India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Leading 2-0, India is set to pursue a series-clinching win against New Zealand in the third T20I, taking place in Guwahati on Sunday. India approaches this match with numerous positives. Captain Suryakumar Yadav finally ended his T20I fifty drought in the second match held in Raipur. Additionally, Ishan Kishan seamlessly stepped in for Tilak Varma. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy also collaborated effectively. Kuldeep's selection followed Axar Patel's finger injury. The visitors will be reflecting on their loss in the second T20I, despite having scored over 200 runs.
This series serves as a preparatory phase for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup next month, where India aims to defend their title on home soil. Abhishek Sharma has been showcasing impressive batting form, reminiscent of his performance in 2025. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has solidified his role as a finisher. Kishan's remarkable return has intensified the competition for Sanju Samson, who has been facing challenges. Kishan scored an impressive 76 off just 32 balls in Raipur, overshadowing Samson's performance. Samson also struggled behind the stumps, notably when he failed to gather a wide yorker from Arshdeep Singh, which resulted in four byes as New Zealand surpassed the 200-run mark.
The visitors are expected to implement some strategic adjustments. A potential promotion for Daryl Mitchell, their most in-form batter, could be on the cards. Their fielding, typically their strongest asset, faltered in the second T20I, with Santner and Ish Sodhi missing crucial catches.
Bumrah to Jamieson, he's out Bowled!! What a delivery! At 141.2kph, a fast in-slanter from a short length, Jamieson shifts to the leg side to try and heave across the line. The ball skids off the pitch, evades the inside edge, and takes out the leg-stump.
Matt Henry is out Run Out!! 1 run completed, and Matt Henry is run out.
Ravi Bishnoi to Phillips, out Caught by Ishan Kishan!! Bishnoi claims his second wicket. "New Zealand are collapsing like a house of cards," comments Ian Smith on air. At 103.9kph, it's a fast delivery on a shorter length; Phillips attempts to pull it across the line. He makes contact with the lower part of the bat and ends up getting caught at deep midwicket. Kishan moves a few steps forward and to his right to catch it effortlessly.
Hardik Pandya to Mitchell, out Caught by Ishan Kishan!! This time he's gone. It was a shorter and wider delivery, and Mitchell attempted a cut shot but lacked the necessary power. The ball went directly into Bishnoi's hands at deep cover. A replay reveals it was an off-cutter that was slammed into the pitch.
Kuldeep Yadav to Phillips, FOUR, as Kuldeep begins a new spell, he is greeted with a boundary. The slow leg spinner lands on the pads, and Phillips, going down on one knee, sweeps it powerfully through backward square leg.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Score: New Zealand 97/4 in 13 overs
Harshit Rana to Mitchell, SIX, incredible! Mitchell opens his account with a big hit. He shifts across, lifts his front leg, and then turns to power the pull over deep square leg. He got into an excellent stance to execute the pull shot against this pace-off short delivery. Struck hard and flat.
Ravi Bishnoi to Chapman, out Caught by Samson!! Bishnoi ends the 52-run partnership and raises his arms in celebration. Bowled quick and wide of off at 105.3kph, Chapman positions himself on the leg side and bends slightly to slice it through the off-side with an angled bat. However, he only succeeds in getting a faint outside edge, which Samson catches.
Shivam Dube to Chapman, FOUR, a bad delivery and it's been punished. 121.9kph, short and down the leg side, Chapman pulls it over and past the fielder at short fine leg. An easy score. SIX, what a shot! 104.5kph, a slower ball that's overpitched outside off. Chapman stretches for it with a bent back leg and smashes it over extra cover. It hits the boundary cushion on the full.
Kuldeep Yadav to Chapman, SIX, Chapman finally unleashes his power! A bit short with his leg spin, Chapman steps back in the crease and smashes it over deep midwicket with a pull shot.
FOUR, caught off guard by the flight as Chapman advances down the pitch. SIX, at 82.5kph, Phillips connects beautifully with the spin for a maximum. A fuller legbreak outside off and Phillips sends it soaring over long-on.
Bumrah to Seifert, out Bowled!! Jasprit Bumrah makes an impact with his very first delivery and he's fired up. No warm-ups needed as he sends Seifert back to the pavilion. At 137.1kph, a fuller ball angling in, Seifert attempts a shot from the crease but plays down the incorrect line. He gets beaten on the outside edge, and the off-stump goes flying.
Hardik Pandya to Phillips, FOUR, 135.6kph, Hardik delivers a fuller ball, offers some width, and pays the price. Phillips positions himself on the leg side and lets his hands do the talking as he smashes it through extra cover.
Hardik Pandya delivers to Seifert, FOUR, Seifert welcomes Hardik with a boundary. A fuller ball coming in, Seifert positions himself on the leg side to clip it. A thick inside edge, it goes up and is well past Harshit at mid-on.
Ravindra is out! Caught by Ravi Bishnoi!! He holed out! At 129kph, Ravindra attempts a pull shot on this short ball. It's shoulder high, and he ends up picking out the only fielder in the deep on the leg side. Bishnoi moves slightly to his left at deep square leg, gets low, and catches it cleanly with both hands
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Suryakumar Yadav: We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there'll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun resting tonight, Bumrah and Bishnoi come in.
Santner: I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put it into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play, we've brought Jamieson for Foulkes.
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs
Welcome to our live updates of the third T20I match today between India and New Zealand taking place in Guwahati.
New Zealand is feeling the heat as they approach the third T20I. Currently, they are down 0-2 and have consistently fallen short against India in every aspect throughout this series.