India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma power Team India to clinch first series of 2026?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand aim to clinch their first-ever ODI series on Indian soil. Will they succeed, or will Team India maintain its unbeaten streak? Catch all the live and latest updates from Indore's Holkar Stadium.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Match Score Updates: The 3-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is all set for a highly anticipated decider in Indore. The Shubman Gill-led side will aim to clinch their first series of the year and start 2026 on a positive note. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will look to edge past the hosts and claim their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil.

In the first ODI match in Vadodara, the Men in Blue chased down a 300+ total and registered a 4-wicket win against the visitors, courtesy of Virat Kohli's scintillating 93. However, the Kiwis bounced back in the next game in Rajkot and hammered Indian bowlers throughout the innings to register a thumping 7-wicket win, levelling the series.

The 3-match series is now down to the third and final game in Indore, where both sides will go all in to prove their mettle in the 50-over format. Catch all the live and latest updates from the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match here.