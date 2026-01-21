FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan depart early, IND post 68 runs in Powerplay

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Cricket Match Score: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I match in the 5-match series in Nagpur tonight. Catch all the live and latest updates from the game here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan depart early, IND post 68 runs in Powerplay
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Scorecard
India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score Updates: After scripting history by winning their first-ever Test series against the Men in Blue on Indian soil in 2024 and their first-ever ODI series in 2026, New Zealand is on cloud nine and are all geared up to clinch their first T20I series in India against the host since 2012. The 5-match T20I series will begin at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the Indian side and Mitchell Santner returning to lead the Blackcaps.

For India, Shreyas Iyer will be making his return to the T20I setup after a two-year hiatus. Not only him, but Ishan Kishan has also earned his recall following a magnificent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner will be resuming his duties as a skipper, while a strong bowling lineup, including Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, will be returning to the squad. Notably, Kiwis have won five out of six bilateral series since the 2024 T20I World Cup, with only a setback coming against Australia.

Interestingly, Team India have been equally dominant in the format and have not lost any T20I series, either home or away, since the previous edition of the World Cup. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur.

LIVE BLOG

  • 21 Jan 2026, 07:29 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of the 6th over, Team India posted 68 runs with a loss of two wickets. 

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 07:19 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: 50 up for India

    In the 5th over of the game, IND surpassed the 50-run mark with Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 07:12 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: Another big blow

    After Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan commits the same mistake and returns back to the dugout on soft dismissal. Jacob Duffy removes Ishan Kishan at 8. IND are 27/2.

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 07:08 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    In the second over of the game, Sanju Samson becomes prey to Kyle Jamieson at a score of just 10. IND lose its 1st wicket at 18.

     

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 07:07 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: First Over

    Indian openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, came out to bat and posted eight runs in the first over of the match.

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 06:43 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: Playing XI

    India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

    New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Kristian Clarke (T20I debut), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 06:41 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: Toss Update

    Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav flicks the Toss coin but it landed in New Zealand's favour. The visitors chooses to bowl first against the home side.

     

  • 21 Jan 2026, 05:36 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Stay tuned at this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur.

     

