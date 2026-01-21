India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan depart early, IND post 68 runs in Powerplay

Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country
CRICKET
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Cricket Match Score: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I match in the 5-match series in Nagpur tonight. Catch all the live and latest updates from the game here.
India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score Updates: After scripting history by winning their first-ever Test series against the Men in Blue on Indian soil in 2024 and their first-ever ODI series in 2026, New Zealand is on cloud nine and are all geared up to clinch their first T20I series in India against the host since 2012. The 5-match T20I series will begin at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the Indian side and Mitchell Santner returning to lead the Blackcaps.
For India, Shreyas Iyer will be making his return to the T20I setup after a two-year hiatus. Not only him, but Ishan Kishan has also earned his recall following a magnificent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).
For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner will be resuming his duties as a skipper, while a strong bowling lineup, including Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, will be returning to the squad. Notably, Kiwis have won five out of six bilateral series since the 2024 T20I World Cup, with only a setback coming against Australia.
Interestingly, Team India have been equally dominant in the format and have not lost any T20I series, either home or away, since the previous edition of the World Cup. Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Kristian Clarke (T20I debut), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.