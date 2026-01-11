India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana removes both Kiwi openers

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Today Cricket Match Live Score Updates: The first One Day International in the 3-match series between India and New Zealand starts today in Vadodara. Catch all the live and latest updates from Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Match Score Updates: Amid several T20 games across the globe in different leagues, here comes a high-voltage One Day International (ODI) series between India and New Zealand. The first match in a 3-match series begins today in Vadodara, which will also feature legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the international circuit after the South Africa series. This match will also mark India and New Zealand's first contest after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Notably, India last suited up for a 50-over game against South Africa at home last month, emerging victorious with a 2-1 series win. On the other hand, the Blackcaps had a more comfortable outing, clean sweeping the West Indies 3-0 at home in November last year.

Shubman Gill will be returning to the squad as the skipper after missing out on the series against the Proteas due to a neck spasm. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who was also the Player of the Series in India's last outing at home against South Africa. He also showcased his great form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, scoring a century and a half-century in two games. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara.