HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana removes both Kiwi openers

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Today Cricket Match Live Score Updates: The first One Day International in the 3-match series between India and New Zealand starts today in Vadodara. Catch all the live and latest updates from Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 03:27 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana removes both Kiwi openers
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Match Score Updates: Amid several T20 games across the globe in different leagues, here comes a high-voltage One Day International (ODI) series between India and New Zealand. The first match in a 3-match series begins today in Vadodara, which will also feature legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the international circuit after the South Africa series. This match will also mark India and New Zealand's first contest after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Notably, India last suited up for a 50-over game against South Africa at home last month, emerging victorious with a 2-1 series win. On the other hand, the Blackcaps had a more comfortable outing, clean sweeping the West Indies 3-0 at home in November last year.

Shubman Gill will be returning to the squad as the skipper after missing out on the series against the Proteas due to a neck spasm. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who was also the Player of the Series in India's last outing at home against South Africa. He also showcased his great form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, scoring a century and a half-century in two games. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Jan 2026, 03:21 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: After 25 overs

    At the end of the 25th over, New Zealand are 133/2 with Daryl Mitchell and Will Young at the crease.

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 03:10 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Another wicket

    After Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway also walks back to the dressing room. Harshit Rana picks up his second of the match as Conway departs at 56.

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 03:08 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Wicket finally

    Harshit Rana finally brings some respite to the Indian side as he dismisses Henry Nicholls at 62. NZ are 117/1 after 21.4 overs.

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 02:56 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: 100 up Kiwis

    In the 20th over, New Zealand has finally touched the 100-run mark. Not only this, both the openers have also slammed their respective half-centuries.

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 02:44 PM

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Henry Nicholls nears half century

    Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls are in command, with New Zealand at 79 without loss after 16 overs. Nicholls is approaching his fifty on 42, while Conway has added 35 to the total.

  • 11 Jan 2026, 02:27 PM

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: New Zealand surpasses 50 runs mark

    New Zealand has surpassed the 50-run mark without losing a wicket. Batsmen Conway and Nicholas will aim to build on their partnership and add more runs to the total. Kiwis are 53/0 after 11 overs.

  • 11 Jan 2026, 02:05 PM

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Shubam Gill introduces spin attack

    Observing the steady partnership between the New Zealand openers, India captain Shubman Gill adjusts his tactics, bringing spin into play by handing the ball to Washington Sundar.

  • 11 Jan 2026, 02:04 PM

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav misses a simple catch at third man

    Kuldeep Yadav drops an easy chance at third man. Henry Nicholls mistimes a cut toward that region, but the ball escapes Kuldeep’s hands.

  • 11 Jan 2026, 01:57 PM

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: New Zealand on to a steady start

    New Zealand has got off to a steady start, with Devon Conway scoring 12 runs off 18 balls, while Nicholas, on 4 runs from 10 balls, is still looking to settle in. After 5 overs, New Zealand sits at 17 without loss.

  • 11 Jan 2026, 01:54 PM

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Indian captain Shubham makes unexpected call 

    After Mohammed Siraj delivered a tight opening over, skipper Shubman Gill made an unexpected move by giving the ball to Harshit Rana instead of Prasidh Krishna. The decision paid off as Rana bowled a disciplined over, giving away just one run.

  • 11 Jan 2026, 01:11 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: 2 overs GONE

    After the end of the first two overs, New Zealand are 2/0 with Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls out in the middle. 

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 01:03 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Playing XI

    India - Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

    New Zealand - Michael Bracewell (C), Mitchell Hay (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke (ODI debut), Kyle Jamieson, and Adithya Ashok.

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 12:58 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Toss Update

    Shubman Gill flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. Team India opt to bowl first in Vadodara against the Blackcaps. 

     

  • 11 Jan 2026, 12:55 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Welcome folks

    Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue are all geared up for their first contest of 2026. Team India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first ODI match in the 3-match series, scheduled to be played in Vadodara.

