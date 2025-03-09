09 Mar 2025, 11:08 AM

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Shubman Gill dismisses speculations of Rohit Sharma's retirement

Team India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has given an update on whether skipper Rohit Sharma is retiring or not from the 50-over format after the completion of the ongoing ICC event. Speaking at the pre-match conference, Gill said, ''No discussion in the dressing room or with me, even Rohit bhai would be thinking about the Champions Trophy final lime all of us. So, nothing like that now.''

''I think once the match ends tomorrow, he will make a decision. There is no talk about it within the setup,'' he added.