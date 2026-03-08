India vs New Zealand Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand opt to bowl, check playing XIs

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'
CRICKET
IND vs NZ Live Match Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India has fulfilled their commitment to attempt to win the T20 World Cup on home soil – potentially making history as the first nation to achieve this feat, as well as the first to successfully defend their title.
India vs New Zealand Final Live Score Update: The day has arrived as India, aiming for their third ICC trophy in under two years, faces New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium later this evening.
India and New Zealand share a bit of history. The two teams first clashed in an ICC final back in 2000 in Nairobi during the ICC Knockout Trophy. India was in a strong position but ultimately lost the match. Their second final encounter was in 2021 in Southampton, England, where India again ended up on the losing side. However, in their third meeting during the 2025 Champions Trophy, India avenged their previous losses with a resounding victory.
Despite being the defending champions, India has never triumphed over New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match. They faced each other in 2007, 2016, and 2021, with the Black Caps winning all three encounters.
However, all of that is irrelevant now. India has held the top spot in this format for quite a while. They narrowly defeated England in the semifinals. New Zealand, after a mediocre performance in the weeks leading up to the tournament, significantly raised their game in the semifinals against South Africa, eliminating them in a stunning display.
New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, is understandably optimistic as the match approaches. Earlier in 2023, at the same venue, Australia shocked the heavily favored India in the World Cup final, leaving over 100,000 fans in attendance in stunned silence.
On the other hand, India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, appears resolute in erasing the painful memories from that unfortunate match for Team India. This squad is quite different from the one that played on that fateful night in November 2023, a night that this stadium is closely linked to. Captain SKY is among the few players who participated in that match, and tonight offers a chance to transform the Ahmedabad stadium's legacy into something much more uplifting.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Mitchell Santner: We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready. No McConchie, Duffy is playing.
Suryakumar Yadav: Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It's history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it's only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us.
The T20 World Cup 2026's closing ceremony is happening in Ahmedabad, featuring performances by Ricky Martin, Sukhbir, and Falguni Pathak. Over 100,000 fans are anticipated to attend the event today.
Ricky Martin performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/faAPX2zZIW— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2026
The all-rounders from India have consistently risen to the occasion and made a significant impact in the current T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya has earned two Player of the Match awards, scoring two half-centuries along with several key cameos and bowling performances. Shivam Dube has accumulated 209 runs across seven matches with an impressive strike rate of almost 160. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has taken eight wickets, and his exceptional fielding was vital in securing India's victory in the semi-final!
What an incredible tournament it has been for Sanju Samson. After a rough patch that kept him out of India's starting XI at the beginning of the T20 World Cup 2026, he managed to secure his spot following India's Super 8 defeat to South Africa, and he hasn't looked back since. He has been named 'Player of the Match' in India's last two outings: the Super 8 showdown against West Indies and the semi-final against England.
Samson delivered an impressive 97 runs against West Indies, confidently steering India to victory in the Super 8. He then followed that performance with a remarkable 89 runs off just 42 balls against England in the semi-final!
The Indian team is facing an unexpected challenge as they approach the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy, who hold the No. 1 rankings for T20I batter and bowler respectively, have struggled with their form recently. Consequently, their positions in the playing XI are now uncertain as they head into the final!
Abhishek's performance has been disappointing, amassing just 89 runs over seven matches, which includes three ducks. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy has managed to take wickets in every game, but he has also conceded a significant number of runs during the Super 8.
Sunday marks the ICC T20 World Cup final, which is India’s 15th appearance in an ICC tournament final. With a record of seven victories and six defeats, along with a shared winners' trophy from the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, India aims to secure their eighth ICC final win this evening. Throughout T20 World Cup history, India has made it to the final three times, clinching two titles; their first title was in the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by their second in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The only time India faced defeat in a T20 World Cup final was during the 2014 edition held in Bangladesh, where they lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets.
India has the upper hand overall in their rivalry with New Zealand, having triumphed in 18 out of 30 T20I matches, while the BlackCaps secured 11 victories, with one match resulting in a tie.
However, the World Cup statistics present a contrasting narrative: New Zealand has emerged victorious against India in all three of their past T20 World Cup encounters.
On home soil, India has demonstrated greater strength, winning 11 out of 16 T20Is played in India.
In Ahmedabad, the only previous T20I clash between these two teams resulted in a resounding 168-run victory for India in 2023.
A thrilling match, similar to the second semifinal from the other night, is likely to unfold. The pitch will feature a blend of red and soil, creating ideal conditions for high scores. This presents India with a prime chance to break their losing streak against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav
Greetings and welcome to the grand finale of India versus New Zealand. Both teams recently engaged in bilateral series prior to this tournament, which turned out to be quite lopsided, with India dominating the Kiwis' bowling attack. However, this is a different ICC tournament, and New Zealand presents a whole new challenge. India must perform at their best and deliver a complete game to secure victory. An exciting match is on the horizon, so stick with us for all the live updates.