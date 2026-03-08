India vs New Zealand Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand opt to bowl, check playing XIs

IND vs NZ Live Match Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India has fulfilled their commitment to attempt to win the T20 World Cup on home soil – potentially making history as the first nation to achieve this feat, as well as the first to successfully defend their title.

India vs New Zealand Final Live Score Update: The day has arrived as India, aiming for their third ICC trophy in under two years, faces New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium later this evening.

India and New Zealand share a bit of history. The two teams first clashed in an ICC final back in 2000 in Nairobi during the ICC Knockout Trophy. India was in a strong position but ultimately lost the match. Their second final encounter was in 2021 in Southampton, England, where India again ended up on the losing side. However, in their third meeting during the 2025 Champions Trophy, India avenged their previous losses with a resounding victory.

Despite being the defending champions, India has never triumphed over New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match. They faced each other in 2007, 2016, and 2021, with the Black Caps winning all three encounters.

However, all of that is irrelevant now. India has held the top spot in this format for quite a while. They narrowly defeated England in the semifinals. New Zealand, after a mediocre performance in the weeks leading up to the tournament, significantly raised their game in the semifinals against South Africa, eliminating them in a stunning display.

New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, is understandably optimistic as the match approaches. Earlier in 2023, at the same venue, Australia shocked the heavily favored India in the World Cup final, leaving over 100,000 fans in attendance in stunned silence.

On the other hand, India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, appears resolute in erasing the painful memories from that unfortunate match for Team India. This squad is quite different from the one that played on that fateful night in November 2023, a night that this stadium is closely linked to. Captain SKY is among the few players who participated in that match, and tonight offers a chance to transform the Ahmedabad stadium's legacy into something much more uplifting.