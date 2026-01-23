India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rachin Ravindra departs for 44, NZ 5 down

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score and Scorecard Updates Today: India aims to secure a 2-0 advantage following their dominant win in the first T20I. The second T20I is set to take place in Raipur, where New Zealand will seek to build crucial momentum as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Match Score Updates: New Zealand is feeling the heat after their collapse in the first T20I. Now, as the action shifts to Raipur, they’re desperate to put the brakes on India’s T20 steamroller. India looked sharp in that opening game—fans had nothing to worry about, even after those losses to New Zealand in the ODIs and Tests back home. This is it, the last series before the T20 World Cup, and India wants to use these matches to build up some serious momentum. Right now, the hosts are on a roll. Ten T20I series or tournaments in a row, including wins at the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup—yeah, they’ve been unstoppable.

Still, New Zealand has reasons to believe. They just beat India in both the Test and ODI series. That Test series loss? India hadn’t lost at home in 12 years. New Zealand’s first ODI series win on Indian soil? That stings, too. With five matches in this series, a win here gives the Kiwis some breathing room. If they lose again, though, the pressure’s only going to get worse.

Looking back at the first T20I, Abhishek stole the show. He reminded everyone why he’s the top-ranked T20I batter in the world, smashing 84 off just 35 balls—five fours, eight sixes, and a strike rate through the roof. Rinku Singh finished things off in style, staying unbeaten on 44 from 20 balls. India piled up 238 for 7 in their 20 overs. Chasing 239, New Zealand just couldn’t keep up. They finished on 190 for 7, with Shivam Dube and Varun Chakaravarthy picking up two wickets each.