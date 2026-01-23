India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rachin Ravindra departs for 44, NZ 5 down

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...
IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?
J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in joint operation by army-police in Kathua, search operation continues
Did Shashi Tharoor skip Congress meet over Rahul Gandhi snub? Party denies rift, details here
Assi: Taapsee Pannu to score hattrick with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk, Thappad, turns lawyer to fight crime, trailer out, but with a catch
JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Important Advisory: NTA issues crucial exam day guidelines for candidates of Nanded
Madhya Pradesh: Communal clash erupts in Ujjain’s Tarana, Section 144 imposed
Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get & How It Works
PV Sindhu's campaign ends with red card drama at Indonesia masters; Lakshya Sen eliminated
Water crisis in megacities: Delhi, New York among 38 cities under extreme stress
CRICKET
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score and Scorecard Updates Today: India aims to secure a 2-0 advantage following their dominant win in the first T20I. The second T20I is set to take place in Raipur, where New Zealand will seek to build crucial momentum as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Match Score Updates: New Zealand is feeling the heat after their collapse in the first T20I. Now, as the action shifts to Raipur, they’re desperate to put the brakes on India’s T20 steamroller. India looked sharp in that opening game—fans had nothing to worry about, even after those losses to New Zealand in the ODIs and Tests back home. This is it, the last series before the T20 World Cup, and India wants to use these matches to build up some serious momentum. Right now, the hosts are on a roll. Ten T20I series or tournaments in a row, including wins at the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup—yeah, they’ve been unstoppable.
Still, New Zealand has reasons to believe. They just beat India in both the Test and ODI series. That Test series loss? India hadn’t lost at home in 12 years. New Zealand’s first ODI series win on Indian soil? That stings, too. With five matches in this series, a win here gives the Kiwis some breathing room. If they lose again, though, the pressure’s only going to get worse.
Looking back at the first T20I, Abhishek stole the show. He reminded everyone why he’s the top-ranked T20I batter in the world, smashing 84 off just 35 balls—five fours, eight sixes, and a strike rate through the roof. Rinku Singh finished things off in style, staying unbeaten on 44 from 20 balls. India piled up 238 for 7 in their 20 overs. Chasing 239, New Zealand just couldn’t keep up. They finished on 190 for 7, with Shivam Dube and Varun Chakaravarthy picking up two wickets each.
Kuldeep Yadav to Santner, FOUR, what a shot! Kuldeep has overdone the flighted delivery, serving a full toss, and Santner wisely avoids overhitting the drive. He perfectly times it down the ground, easily surpassing the long-on fielder.
Shivam Dube to Mitchell, caught by Hardik Pandya!! Dube delivers! He has become quite the golden arm in the last few matches. He has a talent for taking wickets and it only took him three balls to dismantle this partnership.
Kuldeep Yadav to Phillips, out Caught by Hardik Pandya!! Wait a minute. I spoke too soon. Kuldeep gets the final laugh. Phillips was completely unaware of this. He had handled him fairly well up until this delivery, but he fails to recognize the googly. The ball is tossed up, tempting Phillips to go for a big hit. He attempts to play against the spin towards the leg-side, but ends up getting a leading edge. The ball soars towards backward point, where Hardik takes an easy catch.
Harshit Rana to Ravindra, SIX, what a shot! That should ignite his innings. It was a slower delivery, perfectly placed, and Ravindra capitalizes on it, holding back his bat swing before sending it soaring over long-on.
FOUR, beautifully struck! Ravindra is beginning to find his rhythm now. At 134.8ks, it wasn't quite full enough for a drive. SIX, he's making up for the previous over. With a 115.9ks off-pace delivery, Ravindra has taken full advantage, angled in and right in his hitting zone, he enjoys launching it to the leg-side and comfortably clears deep mid-wicket - 91 meters.
Varun Chakaravarthy to Seifert, caught by Ishan Kishan!! Varun makes his mark with just his second delivery. New Zealand's score shifts from 43/0 in 3 overs to 43/2 in 4.2 overs. Seifert attempts to tackle another wrong 'un, kneeling down to execute a slog sweep, but the googly has a tendency to bounce higher, resulting in a top-edge that goes straight up.
Harshit Rana to Conway, caught by Hardik Pandya!! Harshit makes his mark on the second ball! He had the upper hand over Conway during the ODI series and now takes just two balls to dismiss him in the T20Is. A slower delivery at 115.2 kph, and Conway failed to notice it.
Arshdeep Singh to Seifert, FOUR, what a hit! A good length ball at 135.7ks angled across, Seifert steps away from his front leg, creating space to swing his arms freely, sending the ball soaring over mid-on, easily clearing the inner ring, bouncing a couple of times before crossing the boundary. FOUR, Arshdeep is still conceding runs.. A slower ball at 118ks pitched into the wicket, Seifert goes for it and pulls it in front of square. FOUR, that's a hat-trick of fours. A full delivery at 137.5ks around leg, Seifert moves back and powers the drive through extra cover.
Hardik Pandya to Seifert, FOUR, not entirely in control but Seifert gets off the mark. He shifts inside the line and attempts to lap a back of a length delivery, managing to get an under-edge as the ball speeds away to fine leg.
Arshdeep Singh to Conway, FOUR. That’s a beauty—just what Conway needed to settle in. 135.1ks, good length, outside off. Conway waits, opens up the bat face, and threads it in front of square. Deep point’s out there, but honestly, he never had a chance.
And then again—FOUR, back-to-back boundaries. This time, fuller outside off. Conway leans into it, smooth drive through cover.
Now a SIX. Conway’s on top today, no doubt about it. Fourteen runs already. He skips down, meets a fullish one outside off, throws everything at a big drive, and carves it over deep backward point. Huge boundary, but he clears it with ease.
FOUR more. Eighteen off the first over—Conway’s flying. Sure, he looked a bit jumpy on the first ball, but after that, he’s owned the over. Arshdeep tries for another outswinger, fullish again, but Conway’s stride is strong and the drive just races past mid-off. Once it’s through the infield, forget it—nobody’s stopping that.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. It looks good. We play every game, we try and improve on every aspects, we will try and do same things in every department. We have two changes - Axar got hit last night, Bumrah is resting.
Mitchell Santner: We would have also bowled. Every time you play against a quality side in their conditions, you learn something. We have three changes - Seifert comes in for Robinson, Clark is out and Foulkes comes in, Matt Henry is also in.
Axar Patel exited the field during his fourth over in Nagpur due to a bleeding left index finger, injured by a shot from Daryl Mitchell. The quick turnaround leaves little room for complete recovery if the impact was significant.
If he is unavailable, India may face challenges with their combination. While replacing Axar with Kuldeep Yadav as a second spinner makes sense, it compromises the batting depth. India has a perfect like-for-like replacement in their World Cup squad with Washington Sundar, who is currently dealing with a side strain and has been ruled out of the series.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs