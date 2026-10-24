IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs guide New Zealand to 180/5

CRICKET
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I: India won the toss and elected to bowl. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav were included in the playing XI, replacing the injured Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I: India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I. The touring side made a pair of adjustments to their lineup, introducing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav as replacements for Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav. The second T20I is anticipated to be another run-fest placing considerable demands on India's bowling unit to deliver strong performances.
Kishan sustained a minor right adductor strain during the opening match of the series. India successfully chased 226 in the series opener powered by outstanding individual performances from Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir.
Follow all the latest updates and live score here:
Prince Yadav struck in his first over of the tour bowling Finn Allen for 16 off 14 balls. Allen missed a paddle sweep against a full delivery allowing the ball to crash into leg stump as India continued their impressive start.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
Shreyas Iyer - We're going to bowl first. Dew is one of the reasons. It's been good, some time to recover and catch up on sleep. Everyone is in good shape and space. It's important to maintain aggression, but we need to be proactive and ensure we don't need an extra fielder inside. Two changes: Ishan is injured, Vaibhav is in and he'll bat at 3. Prince is in place of Mayank - a tactical change.
Mitchell Santner - We know we are a good team; even though we were a bit off the ball, we still fought hard and had a great match. Yesterday was just a refresh day. Duffy is in for Milne, that's the only change - just a bit of rotation for the seamers with a lot of Test cricket coming up.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy