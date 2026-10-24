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IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs guide New Zealand to 180/5

India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I: India won the toss and elected to bowl. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav were included in the playing XI, replacing the injured Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs guide New Zealand to 180/5
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20I
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India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I: India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I. The touring side made a pair of adjustments to their lineup, introducing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav as replacements for Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav. The second T20I is anticipated to be another run-fest placing considerable demands on India's bowling unit to deliver strong performances.

Kishan sustained a minor right adductor strain during the opening match of the series. India successfully chased 226 in the series opener powered by outstanding individual performances from Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir.

Follow all the latest updates and live score here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Oct 2026, 02:07 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 180/5 in 20 overs

    Bracewell read Prince Yadav’s slower delivery perfectly waited for the back-of-a-length ball and scooped it over the keeper for a boundary to finish New Zealand’s innings on a positive note.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 02:02 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 171/5 in 19 overs

    Nitish Reddy conceded a six to Bevon Jacobs before dismissing him for 58 off 46 balls. Jacobs miscued a full toss and Axar took the catch at long-off.Bracewell then struck a six over backward square leg.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 01:55 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 157/4 in 18 overs

    Arshdeep Singh claimed the crucial wicket of Glenn Phillips for 70 off 43 balls. Phillips attempted a big shot off a wide delivery but Naman Dhir took the catch at deep point.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 01:50 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 145/3 in 17 overs

    Bevon Jacobs reached a well-deserved half-century with two consecutive fours off Prince Yadav. He punched one past the bowler before guiding a wide delivery over short third.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 01:40 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 133/3 in 16 overs

    Glenn Phillips reached a well-deserved half-century with a four off a no-ball then launched Bhuvneshwar Kumar over extra cover for six.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 01:40 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 104/3 in 14 overs

    Bevon Jacobs punished Nitish Reddy’s slower short ball, pulling it firmly into the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 01:39 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 81/3 in 12 overs

    Glenn Phillips launched Axar Patel for a six, lofting a tossed-up delivery towards long-on. Arshdeep Singh leapt to take the catch but the ball sailed just over his outstretched left hand for a maximum.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 01:04 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 73/3 in 11 overs

    Bevon Jacobs picked up an inside-edge boundary off Prince Yadav, who delivered a near-perfect yorker at the base of leg stump. Jacobs was late bringing his bat down but the ball raced past the keeper for four.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 12:59 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 43/3 in 6 overs

    Prince Yadav struck in his first over of the tour bowling Finn Allen for 16 off 14 balls. Allen missed a paddle sweep against a full delivery allowing the ball to crash into leg stump as India continued their impressive start.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 12:48 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 40/2 in 5 overs

    Finn Allen paddled Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s short delivery over the keeper for six before Glenn Phillips used the bowler’s pace to pull another short ball behind square for four.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 12:42 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 18/2 in 3 overs

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 6 off 5 balls as Tilak Varma took his second catch at cover.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 12:36 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 11/1 in 2 overs

    Arshdeep Singh struck early to dismiss Tim Seifert for 7 off 6 balls. Seifert mistimed a pull shot off a hard-length delivery and Tilak Varma took a comfortable catch at cover.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 12:08 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: New Zealand 8/0 in 1 over

    Tim Seifert got off to a flying start dancing down the track to loft Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fuller delivery over long-off for a six.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 12:04 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: Teams

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

    India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 11:53 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: India opt to bowl

    Shreyas Iyer - We're going to bowl first. Dew is one of the reasons. It's been good, some time to recover and catch up on sleep. Everyone is in good shape and space. It's important to maintain aggression, but we need to be proactive and ensure we don't need an extra fielder inside. Two changes: Ishan is injured, Vaibhav is in and he'll bat at 3. Prince is in place of Mayank - a tactical change.

    Mitchell Santner - We know we are a good team; even though we were a bit off the ball, we still fought hard and had a great match. Yesterday was just a refresh day. Duffy is in for Milne, that's the only change - just a bit of rotation for the seamers with a lot of Test cricket coming up.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 11:52 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: Pitch report

    Despite a 455-run aggregate in the first game, early swing and seam movement could help bowlers. The surface may start slow before flattening out while cool conditions and early dew could favour batting later.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 11:50 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan ruled out 

    Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I due to a low-grade right adductor strain. Kumar Kushagra has been added as cover while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to feature in the playing XI in Christchurch.

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 11:48 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: Squads

    India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra

    New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

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  • 24 Oct 2026, 11:48 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 International match between India and New Zealand. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM with the game to start at 12:30 PM.

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