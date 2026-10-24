IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs guide New Zealand to 180/5

India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I: India won the toss and elected to bowl. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav were included in the playing XI, replacing the injured Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav.

India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I: India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I. The touring side made a pair of adjustments to their lineup, introducing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav as replacements for Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav. The second T20I is anticipated to be another run-fest placing considerable demands on India's bowling unit to deliver strong performances.

Kishan sustained a minor right adductor strain during the opening match of the series. India successfully chased 226 in the series opener powered by outstanding individual performances from Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir.

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