CRICKET
IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will look to continue their winning run in the format against the Blackcaps
India will face off against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday (January 21) in Raipur. After India's 12-run victory in the first ODI, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. A win in Raipur will not only secure a series win for India, but also bring them closer to the number-one ranking. On the other hand, New Zealand will be fighting to save the series and their current number-one position in the ICC Rankings.
It was a close call for India as they narrowly won the first ODI by a mere 12 runs. Michael Bracewell nearly pulled off a miraculous victory, only to be thwarted by the impressive bowling of Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Captain Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly be disappointed that they allowed New Zealand to escape when they had the opportunity to wrap up the game much earlier.
India will be looking to secure an insurmountable advantage in the series by winning this game, while the visitors will be hoping to stage a comeback in this match. Another exciting contest is anticipated here.
India have the series in the bag with one game to go, and they are likely to use the final game at Indore as an opportunity to experiment. Given the venue's history, it could be a run-fest. New Zealand will be eager to gain a consolation win and will surely put forth a better performance than today. That concludes our coverage of this match. Thank You for joining us!
Mohammed Shami | Player of the Match: Whenever I start, I just focus on maintaining the right lines and lengths. But it does happen sometimes that you bowl well and yet don't get wickets. On other days you may not be in rhythm, and will still get wickets. That happens. I feel that the more you work with the ball in practice, the more success will come. I never thought I'd get to have a proper seam position and it gives me joy to see the seam upright as it goes in the air. As a new-ball bowler, it's important to assess the conditions and pass the message quickly to the other bowlers as well.
Shubman Gill - It was a good opportunity for me to stay unbeaten in the middle. There was a little in it for the fast bowlers in the second innings, thought there would be more when we saw them bat, but there wasn't a lot 9when we batted). But it was turning and gripping for the spinners. It's always a dream to bat with Rohit bhai, have learnt a lot batting along with him. Me and Ishan Kishan) are best mates, we spend a lot of time off-field together, it was great to spend some time batting together.
Virat Kohli has been forced to depart. Tom Latham executed a brilliant stumping to dismiss Kohli for the second time in the match, this time off the bowling of Mitchell Santner.
India 102/2 (19)
Ishan Kishan- 4(5)
Shubman Gill- 35(50)
Last Wicket- Virat Kohli- 11(9)
New Zealand gets the breakthrough as the Indian skipper departs after notching up a half-century. Despite getting off to a promising start, he was unfortunately dismissed leg-before.
India 74/1 (15)
Virat Kohli- 1(2)
Shubman Gill- 20(31)
Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma- 51(50)
Rohit Sharma reaches his 48th ODI half-century, propelling India to a commanding position in Raipur. India are now firmly in control of the match, and look set to cruise to victory.
India 71/0 (13)
Rohit Sharma- 50(47)
Shubman Gill- 20(31)
New Zealand suffered a dramatic collapse, scoring only 15 runs in 10 overs. India, on the other hand, have made a strong start, reaching 62 runs without loss in 11 overs.
Ferguson bowls his fourth over. Ferguson to Gill, FOUR! A full-length ball, outside off-stump, and Gill leans forward to drive it past two fielders. A shot to behold! Gill looks phenomenal when he bats like this; it's absolutely stunning to watch him in action. Four off Ferguson over as India ends with 29 for no loss after seven overs.
India 29/0 (7)
Rohit Sharma- 18(25)
Shubman Gill- 11(17)
Lockie Ferguson is about to bowl his third over. He begins with three dot balls. Ferguson then bowls to Rohit, who responds with a classical pull shot that sails over the stands for a maximum. Rohit looks to be in good form as the much-needed six runs come off his bat, followed by two more dot balls to end the over.
India 24/0 (5)
Rohit Sharma- 18(24)
Shubman Gill- 6(6)
Shipley to Gill, FOUR! Gill attempts to pull the ball, but it takes an outside edge and sails to the third-man region, where no fielder was stationed. Rohit too smashes the delivery for a boundary. India is making quick work of the low-scoring chase, as they have already scored 11 runs off the over.
India 18/0 (4)
Rohit Sharma- 12(18)
Shubman Gill- 6(6)
Shipley to Rohit and he responded with a powerful four! Despite the less-than-ideal timing, he managed to send the ball flying past mid-wicket for the first boundary of the innings.
India 5/0 (2)
Rohit Sharma- 5(12)
Shubman Gill- 0(0
Ferguson sent a loud appeal for LBW but Rohit managed to survive with an inside edge; otherwise, it would have been a plumb dismissal in front of the wicket. Ferguson bowled three brilliant balls to start the over, but Rohit carefully negotiated the next three to take a single off the last ball.
India 1/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma- 1(6)
Shubman Gill- 0(0
Short and Lockie Ferguson attempt to clear the fence, but the ball is held up by Suryakumar Yadav in the deep.
New Zealand 107/9 (34)
Henry Shipley- 1(8)
Blair Tickner- 2(5)
Last Wicket- Lockie ferguson- 1(9)
Hardik changes his pace as he rolled his fingers across the seam, floated it slower and wider. Santner's eyes lit up as he went for an ambitious drive, swinging with hard hands and getting a thick inside edge which ricocheted onto his back leg and then rolled onto the stumps, leaving him stunned.
New Zealand 103/7 (31)
Henry Shipley- 0(5)
Glenn Phillips- 36(51)
Last Wicket- Mitchell Santner- 27(39)
100 up for New Zealand after nearly thirty overs demonstrates the difficulty the Kiwis faced today. Despite their best efforts, the New Zealanders were unable to break through the opposition's defense
New Zealand 103/6 (30)
Mitchell Santner- 27(38)
Glenn Phillips- 36(51)
Last Wicket- Michael Bracewell- 22(30)
Runs have started to flow for New Zealand pacer as they blew away the opposition on a green top. Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner are rebuilding the Kiwis' fortunes.
New Zealand 95/6 (28)
Mitchell Santner- 21(31)
Glenn Phillips- 34(46)
Last Wicket- Michael Bracewell- 22(30)
Shardul Thakur returns to the attack for Siraj. Santner begins the over with a single. Phillips fends off the next three balls. Thakur then sends a delivery to Phillips, who smashes it past the covers for a boundary, resulting in five runs from the over.
New Zealand 73/6 (25)
Mitchell Santner- 8(21)
Glenn Phillips- 26(38)
Last Wicket- Michael Bracewell- 22(30)
Shami sends Bracewell packing with the last laugh! He catches the batsman off guard with a surprise short ball, Bracewell fails to make contact and the ball is snagged by Ishan Kishan.
New Zealand 58/6 (19)
Mitchell Santner- 0(3)
Glenn Phillips- 17(20)
Last Wicket- Michael Bracewell- 22(30)
Glenn Phillips is on fire! He has just hit back-to-back boundaries, and Hardik Pandya has been sent packing with 9 runs off his over.
New Zealand 24/5 (12)
Michael Bracewell- 0(3)
Glenn Phillips- 8(8)
Last Wicket- Tom Latham- 1(17)
What an incredible catch from Hardik Pandya! Devon Conway drove the ball straight and Hardik leapt into the air to take it, resulting in New Zealand losing their fourth wicket.
New Zealand 15/4 (10)
Tom Latham- 1(14)
Glenn Phillips- 0(2)
Last Wicket- Devon Conway- 7(16)
Shami has begun his spell with excellent seam placement and posing difficult questions to the batsmen. His lengths in particular have been remarkable, making it difficult for the batsmen to score runs.
New Zealand 5/1 (3)
Henry Nicholls- 0(5)
Devon Conway- 2(8)
Last Wicket- Finn Allen 0(5)
Devon Conway is off to a slow start as Mohammed Siraj begins impressively, complementing his bowling partner Shami. Henry Nicholls has faced five deliveries and is yet to get his innings underway.
New Zealand 3/1 (2)
Henry Nicholls- 0(5)
Devon Conway- 2(2)
Last Wicket- Finn Allen 0(5)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Star Indian opening batsman Shubman Gill, who is in scintillating form these days, will take center stage once again on Saturday. The 23-year-old is coming into this game with a streak of consecutive ODI centuries, the second of which was a record-breaking 208 against the Kiwis on January 13.
India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi
No international match has been played at this venue yet, but from what we have seen in a few IPL and CLT20 games, the pitch does offer some assistance to both pacers and spinners, making it one of the most balanced wickets in India. If the pitch favors the bowlers, we can expect a score in the range of 250-280.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Second One Day International between India and New Zealand, taking place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!
