IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will look to continue their winning run in the format against the Blackcaps

India will face off against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday (January 21) in Raipur. After India's 12-run victory in the first ODI, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. A win in Raipur will not only secure a series win for India, but also bring them closer to the number-one ranking. On the other hand, New Zealand will be fighting to save the series and their current number-one position in the ICC Rankings.

It was a close call for India as they narrowly won the first ODI by a mere 12 runs. Michael Bracewell nearly pulled off a miraculous victory, only to be thwarted by the impressive bowling of Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Captain Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly be disappointed that they allowed New Zealand to escape when they had the opportunity to wrap up the game much earlier.

India will be looking to secure an insurmountable advantage in the series by winning this game, while the visitors will be hoping to stage a comeback in this match. Another exciting contest is anticipated here.

Check Highlights from India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI here.