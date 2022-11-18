India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE updates: When and where to watch, weather forecast of Wellington

IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Wellington

Team India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, weeks after their heartbreaking exit in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. While New Zealand lost to Pakistan, India were handed a 10-wicket defeat by eventual champions England. Both teams will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in this bilateral contest.

While the hosts don't have too many squad players in their roster, the Men in Blue will be missing some prominent names, in the likes of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli among others. Hardik Pandya will be leading the young side and hoping to get some confidence back in the group.

IND vs NZ weather report

Weather.com's forecast says there is a 90% chance of precipitation in Wellington, New Zealand, on Friday. There will be 80% Humidity, with a wind speed of 18 km per hour. Wellington will experience highs of 21 degree Celsius, and low of 15 degree Celsius.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When and where to watch?

The official digital rights for the India vs New Zealand match are with Amazon Prime. The match will be live streamed on Amazon Prime mobile app and website.

The match will also be broadcast live on TV for free by India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan. The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) exclusively on TV. It will be available on DD Free Dish and all other Dish Networks on DD Sports.