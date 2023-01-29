IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Highlights: Mitchell shines as New Zealand beat India by 21 runs

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Ranchi for IND vs NZ 1st T20I match.

India will face New Zealand in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, 27 January 2023. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian cricket team in place of Rohit Sharma.

The men in blue are aiming to make a strong start to their campaign in the three-match series and are hoping for a 3-0 clean sweep, similar to the success they achieved in the ODIs against the visitors.

The three ODIs were high-scoring affairs, and cricket fans can anticipate similar levels of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming T20I matches between India and New Zealand. The Kiwis will be determined to secure their first victory on the tour, but they will face a formidable challenge in trying to defeat India.

With the pitch offering favorable conditions for spin bowling, Kuldeep Yadav is the player to watch. Since his return to the Indian side, he has been in excellent form and is expected to continue his impressive streak in the upcoming match.

Check Highlights from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here.