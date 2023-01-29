IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Highlights: Mitchell shines as New Zealand beat India by 21 runs

Cricket
India will face New Zealand in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, 27 January 2023. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian cricket team in place of Rohit Sharma.
The men in blue are aiming to make a strong start to their campaign in the three-match series and are hoping for a 3-0 clean sweep, similar to the success they achieved in the ODIs against the visitors.
The three ODIs were high-scoring affairs, and cricket fans can anticipate similar levels of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming T20I matches between India and New Zealand. The Kiwis will be determined to secure their first victory on the tour, but they will face a formidable challenge in trying to defeat India.
With the pitch offering favorable conditions for spin bowling, Kuldeep Yadav is the player to watch. Since his return to the Indian side, he has been in excellent form and is expected to continue his impressive streak in the upcoming match.
After sneaking in two more runs, Arshdeep hits a bouncer as Santner fails to put bat to ball. A single to finish and India will need 100 runs to win and level the series.
New Zealand- 99/8 (20)
Mitchell Santner- 20(23)
Jacob Duffy- 6(3)
Last wicket- Lockie Ferguson 0(2)
That brings us to the conclusion of our coverage of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi, with the action now shifting west to the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow. The Men in Blue will be looking to make a comeback and take the series to a thrilling finale in Ahmedabad. With the stakes high, the upcoming match promises to be an exciting affair.
That's all for today. Thank you for joining us.
Hardik Pandya: No one even thought that the wicket would play like that and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this and that's why the result end up like that. Actually the new ball was turning more than the old one and the way spun, way it bounced it caught us by surprise. But somehow we pulled it back and were in the game till Surya and myself were batting.
Santner returns to the attack and strikes straightaway. A wide delivery outside off-stump, Hooda swings and misses, and Conway whip off the bails with a brilliant piece of glovework.
India 115/6 (16)
Washington Sundar- 17(13)
Shivam Mavi- 2(2)
Last wicket: Deepak Hooda- 10(10)
Hardik slashed at a short ball, but it took a top edge and Bracewell snagged the catch. India is in trouble yet again, with two runs and a wicket lost in that over.
India 90/5 (13)
Washington Sundar- 6(4)
Deepak Hooda- 1(3)
Last wicket: Hardik Pandya- 21(20)
Lockie Ferguson strides into the attack. He whips a delivery through the leg side and SKY plays his signature pick-up shot through the short fine leg for a SIX!
India 33/3 (5)
Suryakumar Yadav- 15(7)
Hardik Pandya- 6(6)
Last wicket: Shubman Gill- 7(6)
Arshdeep's start to the final over of the New Zealand innings was forgettable, as he was hit for a hat-trick of sixes and a four, and even bowled a front-foot no-ball in the first delivery.
New Zealand 176/6 (20)
Ish Sodhi- 0(0)
Daryl Mitchell- 59(30)
Last Wicket- Mitchell Santner- 7(5)
Hardik returns to the attack. Mitchell greets him with a colossal SIX over long-on. Four singles follow. Mitchell takes advantage of the width offered and launches the ball into the sky once more, resulting in another SIX.
New Zealand 139/3 (17)
Devon Conway- 52(33)
Daryl Mitchell- 31(20)
Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)
Mitchell is trapped leg before wicket, but the umpire is unmoved. Hardik decides to take a gamble and opts for a review. The replay reveals that the ball has clipped the bails, and the original decision stands.
New Zealand 123/3 (16)
Devon Conway- 50(31)
Daryl Mitchell- 17(16)
Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)
Kuldeep Yadav deceives Phillips with a deceptive delivery, causing the batter to misjudge it and send it straight to Suryakumar Yadav.
New Zealand 104/3 (13)
Devon Conway- 47(28)
Daryl Mitchell- 1(1)
Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)
Kuldeep hurls the ball towards the pads and Conway sweeps it for a FOUR through deep square leg. A great over, except for that boundary, yielding only seven runs.
New Zealand 86/2 (11)
Devon Conway- 36(21)
Glenn Phillips- 11(18)
Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)
New Zealand 79/2 (10)
Devon Conway- 31(19)
Glenn Phillips- 9(14)
Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
Hardik Pandya: We will have a bowl first. Looks like a good track. I can see dew right now. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know. It is a young team. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For a lot of them, it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh, and Prithvi miss out.
Mitch Santner: We were challenged in the ODIs. There is no experience like playing India at home. Would be a challenge for some of the new guys. Looks pretty good. The dew is setting in. Would have been good to bowl first. Putting runs on the board and then defending would be challenging. Tom Latham and Nicholls are gone. Chapman and Sodhi are in.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the series due to a wrist injury, but India has not requested a replacement. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, who has performed admirably against Sri Lanka, are likely to remain the opening pair. Prithvi Shaw, who has earned his way back with a plethora of runs at the domestic level, is also in the squad and it will be interesting to see how India incorporates him into the team. Harshal Patel is absent this time, and Kuldeep Yadav's return could pose a challenge to Yuzvendra Chahal's spot.
India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Only three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches have been held at this venue, and India has emerged victorious in all of them. The most recent encounter between India and New Zealand took place in 2021, with the hosts emerging triumphant by a comfortable margin of seven wickets. India's dominance at this venue is undeniable, having never lost a single match here.
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
Welcome to the live coverage of the First T20 International between India and New Zealand, taking place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The match is set to begin at 7 pm, with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!