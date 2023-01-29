Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Highlights: Mitchell shines as New Zealand beat India by 21 runs

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Ranchi for IND vs NZ 1st T20I match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

India will face New Zealand in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, 27 January 2023. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian cricket team in place of Rohit Sharma. 

The men in blue are aiming to make a strong start to their campaign in the three-match series and are hoping for a 3-0 clean sweep, similar to the success they achieved in the ODIs against the visitors.

The three ODIs were high-scoring affairs, and cricket fans can anticipate similar levels of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming T20I matches between India and New Zealand. The Kiwis will be determined to secure their first victory on the tour, but they will face a formidable challenge in trying to defeat India.

With the pitch offering favorable conditions for spin bowling, Kuldeep Yadav is the player to watch. Since his return to the Indian side, he has been in excellent form and is expected to continue his impressive streak in the upcoming match.

Check Highlights from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here.

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM

    IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Live score: 

    Hardik and SKY pick the gaps and move closer to the target with ones and twos.

    India 87/4 (18)

    Suryakumar Yadav 20(26)

    Hardik Pandya 7(14)

    Last wicket- Washington Sundar 10(9)

  • 29 Jan 2023, 08:38 PM

    IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Live score: Innings break!

    After sneaking in two more runs, Arshdeep hits a bouncer as Santner fails to put bat to ball. A single to finish and India will need 100 runs to win and level the series.

    New Zealand- 99/8 (20)

    Mitchell Santner- 20(23)

    Jacob Duffy- 6(3)

    Last wicket- Lockie Ferguson 0(2)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:47 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

    That brings us to the conclusion of our coverage of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi, with the action now shifting west to the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow. The Men in Blue will be looking to make a comeback and take the series to a thrilling finale in Ahmedabad. With the stakes high, the upcoming match promises to be an exciting affair.

    That's all for today. Thank you for joining us.

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

    Hardik Pandya: No one even thought that the wicket would play like that and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this and that's why the result end up like that. Actually the new ball was turning more than the old one and the way spun, way it bounced it caught us by surprise. But somehow we pulled it back and were in the game till Surya and myself were batting.

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    It's all over! New Zealand beat India by 21 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

    India 155/9 (20)

    Umran Malik- 4(1)

    Arshdeep Singh- 0(6)

    Last wicket: Washington Sundar- 50(28)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:15 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Duffy returns and Sundar greets him with a six straight away. The width is there and Sundar smashes a four through extra cover. 

    India 144/8 (19)

    Washington Sundar- 44(23)

    Arshdeep Singh- 0(6)

    Last wicket: Kuldeep Yadav- 0(1)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:12 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: WICKET!

    More despair for India as Shivam Mavi trudges back to the pavilion after being run out in a heartbreaking fashion.

    India 127/ 7 (17)

    Washington Sundar- 29(18)

    Kuldeep Yadav- 0(0)

    Last wicket: Shivam Mavi- 2(3)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: WICKET!

    Santner returns to the attack and strikes straightaway. A wide delivery outside off-stump, Hooda swings and misses, and Conway whip off the bails with a brilliant piece of glovework.

    India 115/6 (16)

    Washington Sundar- 17(13)

    Shivam Mavi- 2(2)

    Last wicket: Deepak Hooda- 10(10)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:57 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

    Bracewell continues to deliver, and Sundar gets a single, bringing India's total to 100.

    India 110/5 (15)

    Washington Sundar- 16(12)

    Deepak Hooda- 10(7)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya- 21(20)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:55 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Wicket!

    Hardik slashed at a short ball, but it took a top edge and Bracewell snagged the catch. India is in trouble yet again, with two runs and a wicket lost in that over.

    India 90/5 (13)

    Washington Sundar- 6(4)

    Deepak Hooda- 1(3)

    Last wicket: Hardik Pandya- 21(20)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:44 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Wicket!

    SKY attempted to attack the turn, chipping the ball over the infield, but it landed directly into Allen's hands.

    India 88/4 (12)

    Washington Sundar- 5(2)

    Hardik Pandya- 21(19)

    Last wicket: Suryakumar Yadav- 47(34)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:32 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    This time short from Tickner and there is enough room for SKY to play the cut as he goes aerial and comfortably clears the boundary.

    India 74/3 (10)

    Suryakumar Yadav- 39(27)

    Hardik Pandya- 20(16)

    Last wicket: Shubman Gill- 7(6)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:22 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 50 up for India

    Hardik and SKY taking things slowly by getting singles and doubles.

    India 52/3 (8)

    Suryakumar Yadav- 19(18)

    Hardik Pandya- 18(13)

    Last wicket: Shubman Gill- 7(6)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:14 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Lockie Ferguson strides into the attack. He whips a delivery through the leg side and SKY plays his signature pick-up shot through the short fine leg for a SIX!

    India 33/3 (5)

    Suryakumar Yadav- 15(7)

    Hardik Pandya- 6(6)

    Last wicket: Shubman Gill- 7(6)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:11 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Trouble for India

    Skipper Santner into the attack and he straightaway gets a wicket. Gill mishits to Allen and he easily grabs it.

    India 20/3 (4)

    Suryakumar Yadav- 8(4)

    Hardik Pandya- 1(3)

    Last wicket: Shubman Gill- 7(6)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 09:10 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Duffy into the attack and he offers width to Tripathi who slashes at the ball but completely misses and an easy catch for the keeper.

    India 15/2 (3)

    Suryakumar Yadav- 4(2)

    Shubman Gill- 1(2)

    Last wicket: Rahul Tripathi- 0(6)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:58 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Bracewell into the attack and he gets big wicket of Kishan. Beaten all ends up.

    India 10/1 (2)

    Rahul Tripathi- 0(3)

    Shubman Gill- 1(2)

    Last wicket: Ishan Kishan- 4(5)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:47 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    India gets off to a good start as Gill steals a quick single. Kishan takes advantage of the opportunity and guides the ball past the slip cordon for a FOUR!

    India 5/0 (1)

    Ishan Kishan- 4(4)

    Shubman Gill- 1(2)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:43 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:35 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Innings break!

    Arshdeep's start to the final over of the New Zealand innings was forgettable, as he was hit for a hat-trick of sixes and a four, and even bowled a front-foot no-ball in the first delivery.

    New Zealand 176/6 (20)

    Ish Sodhi- 0(0)

    Daryl Mitchell- 59(30)

    Last Wicket- Mitchell Santner- 7(5)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Wicket!

    Santner attempts to hook the ball, but it edges to Rahul Tripathi.

    New Zealand 149/6 (19)

    Ish Sodhi- 0(0)

    Daryl Mitchell- 33(23)

    Last Wicket- Mitchell Santner- 7(5)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:23 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Arshdeep decelerated the ball, and Conway attempted to clear long-on, but his shot was met with a spectacular diving catch from Hooda.

    New Zealand 140/5 (18)

    Mitchell Santner- 0(0)

    Daryl Mitchell- 31(21)

    Last Wicket- Devon Conway- 52(34)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:18 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Hardik returns to the attack. Mitchell greets him with a colossal SIX over long-on. Four singles follow. Mitchell takes advantage of the width offered and launches the ball into the sky once more, resulting in another SIX.

    New Zealand  139/3 (17)

    Devon Conway- 52(33)

    Daryl Mitchell- 31(20)

    Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:11 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Mitchell survive!

    Mitchell is trapped leg before wicket, but the umpire is unmoved. Hardik decides to take a gamble and opts for a review. The replay reveals that the ball has clipped the bails, and the original decision stands.

    New Zealand 123/3 (16)

    Devon Conway- 50(31)

    Daryl Mitchell- 17(16)

    Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 08:02 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Shivam Mavi strides into the attack, back-to-back boundaries signaling a strong start for Daryl Mitchell.

    New Zealand 115/3 (14)

    Devon Conway- 47(28)

    Daryl Mitchell- 12(7)

    Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:59 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Kuldeep strikes!

    Kuldeep Yadav deceives Phillips with a deceptive delivery, causing the batter to misjudge it and send it straight to Suryakumar Yadav.

    New Zealand 104/3 (13)

    Devon Conway- 47(28)

    Daryl Mitchell- 1(1)

    Last Wicket- Glenn Phillips- 17(22)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:57 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Wide outside off and Allen cuts it for FOUR! That brings up the 50-run partnership between Conway and Phillips

    New Zealand   96/2 (12)

    Devon Conway- 41(25)

    Glenn Phillips- 16(20)

    Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:51 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Kuldeep hurls the ball towards the pads and Conway sweeps it for a FOUR through deep square leg. A great over, except for that boundary, yielding only seven runs.

    New Zealand   86/2 (11)

    Devon Conway- 36(21)

    Glenn Phillips- 11(18)

    Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:48 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: MS Dhoni and Sakshi are there in the stands. 

    New Zealand 79/2 (10)

    Devon Conway- 31(19)

    Glenn Phillips- 9(14)

    Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)

     

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:45 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:42 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

    Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack, replaces Sundar. Just a couple of singles to end the over.

    New Zealand 73/2 (9)

    Devon Conway- 29(16)

    Glenn Phillips- 6(11)

    Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:32 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

    Two consecutive fours for Conway. He is in good touch, carrying his form from the previous ODI.

    New Zealand 70/2 (8)

    Devon Conway- 27(14)

    Glenn Phillips- 5(7)

    Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:23 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Wicket!

    A lot of turn for Washington Sundar as he grabs two important wickets.

    New Zealand 43/2 (5)

    Finn Allen- 35(23)

    Glenn Phillips- 0(0)

    Last Wicket- Chapman 0(4)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:21 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Excellent bowling from Sundar Washington Sundar giving away just 3 runs

    New Zealand 26/0 (3)

    Finn Allen- 18(15)

    Devon Conway- 5(3)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 07:07 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Finn Allen looks dangerous as New Zealand are off to a fiery start

    New Zealand 23/0 (2)

    Finn Allen- 16(10)

    Devon Conway- 4(2)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Finn Allen gets off the mark with back-to-back boundaries. 12 runs from the over

    New Zealand 12/0 (1)

    Finn Allen- 11(6)

    Devon Conway- 0(0)

  • 27 Jan 2023, 06:36 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Playing XI

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

    India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: India opts to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: We will have a bowl first. Looks like a good track. I can see dew right now. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know. It is a young team. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For a lot of them, it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh, and Prithvi miss out.

    Mitch Santner: We were challenged in the ODIs. There is no experience like playing India at home. Would be a challenge for some of the new guys. Looks pretty good. The dew is setting in. Would have been good to bowl first. Putting runs on the board and then defending would be challenging. Tom Latham and Nicholls are gone. Chapman and Sodhi are in.

  • 27 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: 

    Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the series due to a wrist injury, but India has not requested a replacement. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, who has performed admirably against Sri Lanka, are likely to remain the opening pair. Prithvi Shaw, who has earned his way back with a plethora of runs at the domestic level, is also in the squad and it will be interesting to see how India incorporates him into the team. Harshal Patel is absent this time, and Kuldeep Yadav's return could pose a challenge to Yuzvendra Chahal's spot.

  • 27 Jan 2023, 04:52 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Probable XI

    India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

  • 27 Jan 2023, 04:43 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Ishan Kishan speaks about his Team India Jersey

  • 27 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

    Only three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches have been held at this venue, and India has emerged victorious in all of them. The most recent encounter between India and New Zealand took place in 2021, with the hosts emerging triumphant by a comfortable margin of seven wickets. India's dominance at this venue is undeniable, having never lost a single match here.

  • 27 Jan 2023, 04:31 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score:

  • 27 Jan 2023, 04:30 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Squads

    India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

    New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

  • 27 Jan 2023, 04:29 PM

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Live score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the First T20 International between India and New Zealand, taking place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The match is set to begin at 7 pm, with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!

