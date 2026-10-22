IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mitchell, breaks 42-run stand

22 Oct 2026, 11:42 AM

IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: India opt to bowl

Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in.

Santner: We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order.