IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mitchell, breaks 42-run stand

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India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20I: India take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I, with all eyes on Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the Men in Blue face a challenging overseas test.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20I: India commences their five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch this afternoon (IST). Following lackluster performances during tours of Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer will endeavor to establish a commanding presence as captain in challenging overseas environments. India possesses considerable batting strength through Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma; however, their bowling unit faces heightened scrutiny due to the unavailability of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. The reinstatement of Bhuvneshwar Kumar following nearly four years of absence and the incorporation of Varun Chakravarthy provide encouragement, although concerns persist regarding the bowling attack's structural composition. With minimal time for acclimatization spanning merely two days, India must demonstrate rapid adaptation against Mitchell Santner's squad and its pace-oriented bowling arsenal.
Arshdeep Singh delivers a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Daryl Mitchell for 28 off 19 balls to end New Zealand’s 42-run partnership. Mitchell top-edges a pull shot off a short ball and Bhuvi takes a safe catch at short third man.
Daryl Mitchell takes on Mayank Yadav’s raw pace, smashing consecutive boundaries off deliveries clocked at 141kph and 145kph. He first pulls through square leg before cleverly guiding the next ball over short third man to keep New Zealand’s attack going.
Axar Patel delivers a crucial breakthrough as Finn Allen departs for a blazing 45 off 24 balls. Attempting another big hit, Allen mistimes the lofted shot, handing Tilak Varma a straightforward catch at long-off. India finally dismiss the dangerous opener.
Finn Allen smashes three consecutive fours off Arshdeep Singh before Tim Seifert adds another boundary. New Zealand plunder 17 runs in the over, putting India’s pace attack under pressure with aggressive strokeplay and powerful hitting.
Tim Seifert turns up the heat against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, smashing two consecutive fours before launching a massive six that lands on the roof. The New Zealand batter collects 17 runs in the over, giving his team early momentum with aggressive strokeplay.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps the pressure on with tight bowling. Finn Allen takes a quick single but Axar Patel’s direct hit fails to dismiss Tim Seifert, who survives after a close review. Seifert then adds two runs off the final delivery of the over.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in.
Santner: We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order.
Varun Chakaravarthy returns from injury but India face a selection dilemma ahead of the season opener. If the team opts for three frontline seamers, fitting the spinner into the playing XI could be difficult. Meanwhile, Naman Dhir who impressed against the West Indies could miss out if India include both Nitish Reddy and Shivam Dube as seam-bowling all-rounders.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner
Welcome to our live coverage of the first T20 International in the five-match series between India and New Zealand. The series opener is being held at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. India is set for an extensive tour in New Zealand, with the T20Is, ODIs, and Tests scheduled over a span of 41 days.