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IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mitchell, breaks 42-run stand

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20I: India take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I, with all eyes on Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the Men in Blue face a challenging overseas test.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mitchell, breaks 42-run stand
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I (Image: X/blackcaps)
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India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20I: India commences their five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch this afternoon (IST). Following lackluster performances during tours of Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer will endeavor to establish a commanding presence as captain in challenging overseas environments. India possesses considerable batting strength through Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma; however, their bowling unit faces heightened scrutiny due to the unavailability of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. The reinstatement of Bhuvneshwar Kumar following nearly four years of absence and the incorporation of Varun Chakravarthy provide encouragement, although concerns persist regarding the bowling attack's structural composition. With minimal time for acclimatization spanning merely two days, India must demonstrate rapid adaptation against Mitchell Santner's squad and its pace-oriented bowling arsenal.

Follow all the latest updates and live score here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Oct 2026, 01:43 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 147/3 in 14 overs

    Glenn Phillips takes charge against Axar Patel, smashing three consecutive boundaries. He hammers a pull over wide mid-wicket, drives through deep extra cover and finishes with a powerful strike straight down the ground.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 01:34 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 133/3 in 13 overs

    Arshdeep Singh delivers a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Daryl Mitchell for 28 off 19 balls to end New Zealand’s 42-run partnership. Mitchell top-edges a pull shot off a short ball and Bhuvi takes a safe catch at short third man.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 01:31 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 110/2 in 11 overs

    Daryl Mitchell takes on Mayank Yadav’s raw pace, smashing consecutive boundaries off deliveries clocked at 141kph and 145kph. He first pulls through square leg before cleverly guiding the next ball over short third man to keep New Zealand’s attack going.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 01:31 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 98/2 in 10 overs

    Glenn Phillips dances down the track and launches Axar Patel straight down the ground for a towering six. 

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 01:08 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 81/2 in 8 overs

    Axar Patel delivers a crucial breakthrough as Finn Allen departs for a blazing 45 off 24 balls. Attempting another big hit, Allen mistimes the lofted shot, handing Tilak Varma a straightforward catch at long-off. India finally dismiss the dangerous opener.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 01:04 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 65/1 in 6 overs

    New Zealand fight back as Finn Allen launches Axar Patel over long-off for a six. Daryl Mitchell then makes an explosive start, smashing his first ball over long-on for another maximum

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 12:57 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 49/1 in 5 overs

    Mayank Yadav provides India with a crucial breakthrough dismissing Tim Seifert for 24 off 17 balls. Bowling at 141kph, Mayank forces an outside edge as Seifert swings wildly with  Sanju Samson completing a comfortable catch.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 12:51 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 46/0 in 4 overs

    Finn Allen smashes three consecutive fours off Arshdeep Singh before Tim Seifert adds another boundary. New Zealand plunder 17 runs in the over, putting India’s pace attack under pressure with aggressive strokeplay and powerful hitting.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 12:46 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 29/0 in 3 overs

    Tim Seifert turns up the heat against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, smashing two consecutive fours before launching a massive six that lands on the roof. The New Zealand batter collects 17 runs in the over, giving his team early momentum with aggressive strokeplay.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 12:40 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 12/0 in 2 overs

    Finn Allen opens New Zealand’s boundary account with a powerful four off Arshdeep Singh. The pacer overpitches at 134kph outside off, allowing Allen to drive firmly past mid-off and beat the diving fielder to the fence.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 12:10 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: New Zealand 4/0 in 1 over

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps the pressure on with tight bowling. Finn Allen takes a quick single but Axar Patel’s direct hit fails to dismiss Tim Seifert, who survives after a close review. Seifert then adds two runs off the final delivery of the over.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 12:07 PM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: Playing XIs

    India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 11:42 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: India opt to bowl

    Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in.

    Santner: We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 11:40 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: Conway set for top-order role

    With Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra unavailable, Devon Conway has an opportunity to fill a top-three position for New Zealand. The hosts have six seamers to choose from, giving them plenty of pace-bowling options.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 11:39 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: Chakaravarthy returns, Naman faces possible omission

    Varun Chakaravarthy returns from injury but India face a selection dilemma ahead of the season opener. If the team opts for three frontline seamers, fitting the spinner into the playing XI could be difficult. Meanwhile, Naman Dhir who impressed against the West Indies could miss out if India include both Nitish Reddy and Shivam Dube as seam-bowling all-rounders.

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 11:37 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: Squads

    India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

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  • 22 Oct 2026, 11:37 AM

    IND vs NZ LIVE 1st T20I: Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the first T20 International in the five-match series between India and New Zealand. The series opener is being held at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. India is set for an extensive tour in New Zealand, with the T20Is, ODIs, and Tests scheduled over a span of 41 days.

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