CRICKET

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, India opt to bat

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India is expected to adjust their lineup for the upcoming match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, with Arshdeep Singh set to return in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, India opt to bat
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India will strive to maintain their momentum as they take on the Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup group-stage match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming off a decisive victory against Pakistan, the Indian squad is filled with confidence, while the Dutch team understands that achieving an upset against a team in such form will demand something remarkable.

However, this match holds importance for India beyond merely accumulating points. With the Super 8 stage approaching, it presents a crucial chance for several key batters to find their rhythm. Abhishek Sharma has yet to score in the tournament, and although Tilak Varma shows promise, he has seemed a bit out of sync at times. A strong performance here could help them regain their touch and sharpen India’s advantage as they head into the critical phase of the competition.

With Ishan Kishan in excellent form at the other end, Abhishek’s scoring drought hasn’t significantly hindered India’s progress. Nevertheless, both the management and the young player will be eager for him to find his form before the Super 8, where tougher challenges lie ahead against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

It’s important to note that the 25-year-old’s bold style has been instrumental in many of India’s victories. His approach revolves around taking risks and applying immediate pressure on bowlers. While this style can lead to occasional setbacks, it also possesses the potential to turn matches around in just a few overs. A return to form could swiftly alter the narrative and restore the aggressive edge he contributes to the team.

For the Netherlands, a significant improvement is necessary in both batting and bowling to challenge the defending champions. They followed an impressive win over Namibia with a heavy loss to the USA, revealing weaknesses in both departments that must not resurface.

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:36 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

    Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:13 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: India opt to bat

    Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bat first. It looks like a good surface. We want to put runs on the board and put some pressure on the bowlers to defend the total. The mood in the camp is really good and they are playing the brand of cricket I want them to play. Every game someone is putting their hand up and that is good to see. We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting and Washington comes in.

    Scott Edwards: Yes we would have batted. It looks like a good wicket. For us it is about finishing our campaign well. Just looking to put in a complete performance today. We have one change.

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:09 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: IND's Super 8 matches are confirmed!

    India kicks off their Super 8 journey against South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, before heading to Chennai for a showdown with Zimbabwe. They will conclude this stage in Kolkata with a significant match against the West Indies.

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:08 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: What to expect in Ahmedabad

    Ahmedabad boasts the highest runs per over at 9.38 and ranks second in runs per wicket ratio at 28.84 among all competition venues. So far, the average first innings score across three matches held at this venue has been 192, all featuring South Africa. Spinners have particularly struggled against the batters here, more so than at any other location. Their average stands at 41.1, with runs conceded at 9.34 during these matches. The way South Africa successfully chased down New Zealand's score should present an enticing opportunity for the Indian batters.

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:06 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: India weigh rotation options

    Having already secured their qualification and with no stakes in the contest, India can afford to provide some playing time to their bench players. This also presents a chance to rest certain athletes they want to ensure are at peak performance for the next round. Nevertheless, with the upcoming match against South Africa at the same location just four days away, along with a possible final, India aims to give their key players as much experience with the conditions as possible.

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:05 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Is Arshdeep set to break a record?

    Arshdeep Singh requires just three more wickets to overtake R Ashwin as India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are also in close contention, needing four and five wickets respectively to surpass Ashwin.

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:04 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Probable XIs

    India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

    Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen

  • 18 Feb 2026, 06:04 PM

    India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India and the Netherlands, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

