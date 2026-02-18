India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav wins toss, India opt to bat

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India is expected to adjust their lineup for the upcoming match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, with Arshdeep Singh set to return in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India will strive to maintain their momentum as they take on the Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup group-stage match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming off a decisive victory against Pakistan, the Indian squad is filled with confidence, while the Dutch team understands that achieving an upset against a team in such form will demand something remarkable.

However, this match holds importance for India beyond merely accumulating points. With the Super 8 stage approaching, it presents a crucial chance for several key batters to find their rhythm. Abhishek Sharma has yet to score in the tournament, and although Tilak Varma shows promise, he has seemed a bit out of sync at times. A strong performance here could help them regain their touch and sharpen India’s advantage as they head into the critical phase of the competition.

With Ishan Kishan in excellent form at the other end, Abhishek’s scoring drought hasn’t significantly hindered India’s progress. Nevertheless, both the management and the young player will be eager for him to find his form before the Super 8, where tougher challenges lie ahead against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

It’s important to note that the 25-year-old’s bold style has been instrumental in many of India’s victories. His approach revolves around taking risks and applying immediate pressure on bowlers. While this style can lead to occasional setbacks, it also possesses the potential to turn matches around in just a few overs. A return to form could swiftly alter the narrative and restore the aggressive edge he contributes to the team.

For the Netherlands, a significant improvement is necessary in both batting and bowling to challenge the defending champions. They followed an impressive win over Namibia with a heavy loss to the USA, revealing weaknesses in both departments that must not resurface.