India vs Namibia LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan smashes 20-ball fifty in ruthless display

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav: 'We stand with you, we support you'

Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Rajpal Yadav in Tihar: Despite a 30-year career and earnings in crores, why comedian failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt

Tokenised assets challenge legacy market workflows

Who is Kim Ju Ae? Meet 13-year-old girl, tipped to be next President of North Korea, details here

What India can learn from South Africa’s cashless payments model

Mosca brothers smash fifties as Italy outclass Nepal by 10 wickets for maiden T20 World Cup win

Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav: 'We stand with you, we support you'

After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav

Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in

Tokenised assets challenge legacy market workflows

How Tokenised assets are reshaping financial market infrastructure

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs Namibia LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan smashes 20-ball fifty in ruthless display

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma’s fitness remains a key talking point ahead of India’s clash against Namibia. While speculation grows over team selection, India will look to deliver a dominant performance and strengthen their campaign.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

India vs Namibia LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan smashes 20-ball fifty in ruthless display
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Team India is set to face Namibia in their second tournament match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Following their opening victory against the USA, the team aims to enhance their overall performance and refine their combinations in preparation for tougher challenges ahead. The management might view this match as a perfect chance to adjust their strategies before the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on February 15. In their last game, India did not perform at their best, especially with the bat; aside from Suryakumar Yadav, none of the top-order batsmen were able to gain momentum or deliver a significant innings, leading to a total that was below their usual standards. However, the bowlers rose to the occasion, ensuring a comfortable win by keeping the opposition at bay. As they approach the Namibia match, India will be keen to deliver a more comprehensive performance and assert their dominance early in the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma’s recent health scare may be a greater concern for India than their upcoming World Cup match against Namibia. The young opener was hospitalized for a few days due to a stomach infection and viral fever before being discharged on Wednesday, prompting the team management to proceed cautiously with his recovery.

Hastily bringing him back onto the field without adequate rest might not be the wisest decision, particularly with the critical Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday. India will want him to be fully fit and ready for that high-stakes game, where his aggressive batting at the top can put any opponent under immediate pressure and set the tone from the start.

Jasprit Bumrah appears poised for his return after missing the last match due to minor fitness concerns. The star pacer has resumed full training in preparation for the Namibia game and has bowled with good intensity in the nets. During one of the training sessions, he raised a momentary alarm when a sharp yorker hit Ishan Kishan on the knee. The wicketkeeper-batter required a quick assessment from the physio but quickly recovered and resumed his practice, alleviating concerns within the team. With Bumrah looking match-fit once more, the team management is expected to reinstate him directly into the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, who performed admirably against the USA, might be the one to step aside despite his commendable performance. India seems eager to have their leading fast bowler back at the forefront of the attack as they aim to refine their combinations and build momentum as the tournament progresses.

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 Feb 2026, 07:35 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 104/1 in 7 overs

    Max Heingo to Ishan Kishan, SIX, a short delivery, Ishan swiftly identifies the length, leans back, and sends it soaring into the night sky. FOUR, to deep square leg.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 07:25 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 86/1 in 6 overs

    Smit to Ishan Kishan, SIX, he had his sights set on the leg-side field before this delivery and sends it soaring over the boundary. Smit angles it in, the ball lands on leg-stump, and Ishan crouches to guide it on its journey. He makes solid contact with the bat, and the ball soars over long leg. SIX, what a strike! This is a bold move from Ishan. SIX, and that doesn't deter Ishan from stepping out. He continues to advance down the pitch, turns it into a full delivery, and lofts it towards long-on. 6, 6, 6, 6! Ishan is making sure India wraps up the powerplay on a high note. With a short of length delivery and Smit's pace, the ball sits up perfectly for Ishan, who quickly shifts his weight back and pulls it to deep square leg.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 07:21 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 58/1 in 5 overs

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, Trumpelmann delivers a poor line and Ishan capitalizes. He angles it into the leg side, crouches low, and swings powerfully, sending the ball backward of square where it can't be stopped. FOUR, this is a mistake from Trumpelmann. He misjudges the line once more, and Tilak takes advantage. As the ball slides down the leg side, Tilak makes the slightest contact with a glance, and it speeds away to fine leg.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 07:17 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 43/1 in 4 overs

    Ben Shikongo to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, that's a present that Ishan gladly accepts. A half volley on the pads, Ishan hardly needs to exert himself; he employs his bottom hand and sends it soaring over mid-wicket, bouncing a couple of times before crossing the boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 07:11 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 35/1 in 3 overs

    Smit to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, what a shot! It's the first boundary for Ishan, and he couldn't have wished for a better one. A fuller delivery on off stump, he shows the full face of the bat and drives it straight back. FOUR, and now he takes a swing across the line. A good length ball at 122.2ks that sits up nicely outside off, Ishan remains in the crease and swipes it across the line, perfectly placing it right between mid-wicket and mid-on.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 07:06 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 25/1 in 2 overs

    Ben Shikongo to Sanju Samson, SIX, Samson hits back-to-back sixes. Shikongo's delivery was too straight - a back of a length ball on middle and leg. The angle enabled Samson to execute that shot perfectly - he whips the pull backward of square, sending the ball soaring into the crowd. SIX, he's on a six-hitting spree. Three consecutive sixes. FOUR, 6, 6, 4! Shikongo is being dismantled. He adjusts his line and length too much - a full delivery outside off, right in the hitting zone. CATCH OUT!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:39 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: IND 8/0 in 1 over

    Ruben Trumpelmann bowls to Sanju Samson, SIX, what a brilliant shot! Trumpelmann bowled a poor length and is punished for it. The delivery was fuller, angled across, and landed perfectly in the hitting zone.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:35 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Teams

    Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:22 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Namibia opt to bowl

    Gerhard Erasmus: We are going to have a bowl. It is a very good flat cricketing surface, from a surface and dew point of view it is the right thing to do. It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That's why we play cricket, to entertain. We have two changes.

    Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will get a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:15 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah set to return

    Jasprit Bumrah seems poised for a comeback after sitting out the previous match due to a minor fitness issue. The star fast bowler has returned to full training ahead of the Namibia match and appeared to be in excellent form, bowling with both speed and rhythm during practice sessions.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:09 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Abhishek Sharma to play?

    Abhishek Sharma was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after receiving treatment for a stomach infection. His teammate, Tilak Varma, confirmed this news during a media interaction. The powerful left-handed batsman continues to be an essential part of India’s T20 World Cup efforts, but it remains unclear whether he will play in Thursday’s Group A match against Namibia in New Delhi.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:09 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Probable XIs

    India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

    Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Feb 2026, 06:08 PM

    India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings to all! Welcome to the live blog covering the India vs Namibia match in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A. Keep in touch for live scores and updates about the game!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav: 'We stand with you, we support you'
After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav
Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 clash
Explained: Why Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are not playing vs Namibia in
Rajpal Yadav in Tihar: Despite a 30-year career and earnings in crores, why comedian failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt
Despite 30-year career and earnings in crores, why Rajpal Yadav landed in Tihar?
Tokenised assets challenge legacy market workflows
How Tokenised assets are reshaping financial market infrastructure
Who is Kim Ju Ae? Meet 13-year-old girl, tipped to be next President of North Korea, details here
Why North Korean leader Kim Jong Un named daughter as heir?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?
From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement