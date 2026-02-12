India vs Namibia LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan smashes 20-ball fifty in ruthless display

After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, TVF comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav: 'We stand with you, we support you'
CRICKET
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma’s fitness remains a key talking point ahead of India’s clash against Namibia. While speculation grows over team selection, India will look to deliver a dominant performance and strengthen their campaign.
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Team India is set to face Namibia in their second tournament match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Following their opening victory against the USA, the team aims to enhance their overall performance and refine their combinations in preparation for tougher challenges ahead. The management might view this match as a perfect chance to adjust their strategies before the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on February 15. In their last game, India did not perform at their best, especially with the bat; aside from Suryakumar Yadav, none of the top-order batsmen were able to gain momentum or deliver a significant innings, leading to a total that was below their usual standards. However, the bowlers rose to the occasion, ensuring a comfortable win by keeping the opposition at bay. As they approach the Namibia match, India will be keen to deliver a more comprehensive performance and assert their dominance early in the tournament.
Abhishek Sharma's recent health scare may be a greater concern for India than their upcoming World Cup match against Namibia. The young opener was hospitalized for a few days due to a stomach infection and viral fever before being discharged on Wednesday, prompting the team management to proceed cautiously with his recovery.
Hastily bringing him back onto the field without adequate rest might not be the wisest decision, particularly with the critical Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday. India will want him to be fully fit and ready for that high-stakes game, where his aggressive batting at the top can put any opponent under immediate pressure and set the tone from the start.
Jasprit Bumrah appears poised for his return after missing the last match due to minor fitness concerns. The star pacer has resumed full training in preparation for the Namibia game and has bowled with good intensity in the nets. During one of the training sessions, he raised a momentary alarm when a sharp yorker hit Ishan Kishan on the knee. The wicketkeeper-batter required a quick assessment from the physio but quickly recovered and resumed his practice, alleviating concerns within the team. With Bumrah looking match-fit once more, the team management is expected to reinstate him directly into the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, who performed admirably against the USA, might be the one to step aside despite his commendable performance. India seems eager to have their leading fast bowler back at the forefront of the attack as they aim to refine their combinations and build momentum as the tournament progresses.
Smit to Ishan Kishan, SIX, he had his sights set on the leg-side field before this delivery and sends it soaring over the boundary. Smit angles it in, the ball lands on leg-stump, and Ishan crouches to guide it on its journey. He makes solid contact with the bat, and the ball soars over long leg. SIX, what a strike! This is a bold move from Ishan. SIX, and that doesn't deter Ishan from stepping out. He continues to advance down the pitch, turns it into a full delivery, and lofts it towards long-on. 6, 6, 6, 6! Ishan is making sure India wraps up the powerplay on a high note. With a short of length delivery and Smit's pace, the ball sits up perfectly for Ishan, who quickly shifts his weight back and pulls it to deep square leg.
Ruben Trumpelmann to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, Trumpelmann delivers a poor line and Ishan capitalizes. He angles it into the leg side, crouches low, and swings powerfully, sending the ball backward of square where it can't be stopped. FOUR, this is a mistake from Trumpelmann. He misjudges the line once more, and Tilak takes advantage. As the ball slides down the leg side, Tilak makes the slightest contact with a glance, and it speeds away to fine leg.
Ben Shikongo to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, that's a present that Ishan gladly accepts. A half volley on the pads, Ishan hardly needs to exert himself; he employs his bottom hand and sends it soaring over mid-wicket, bouncing a couple of times before crossing the boundary.
Smit to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, what a shot! It's the first boundary for Ishan, and he couldn't have wished for a better one. A fuller delivery on off stump, he shows the full face of the bat and drives it straight back. FOUR, and now he takes a swing across the line. A good length ball at 122.2ks that sits up nicely outside off, Ishan remains in the crease and swipes it across the line, perfectly placing it right between mid-wicket and mid-on.
Ben Shikongo to Sanju Samson, SIX, Samson hits back-to-back sixes. Shikongo's delivery was too straight - a back of a length ball on middle and leg. The angle enabled Samson to execute that shot perfectly - he whips the pull backward of square, sending the ball soaring into the crowd. SIX, he's on a six-hitting spree. Three consecutive sixes. FOUR, 6, 6, 4! Shikongo is being dismantled. He adjusts his line and length too much - a full delivery outside off, right in the hitting zone. CATCH OUT!
Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Gerhard Erasmus: We are going to have a bowl. It is a very good flat cricketing surface, from a surface and dew point of view it is the right thing to do. It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That's why we play cricket, to entertain. We have two changes.
Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will get a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.
Jasprit Bumrah seems poised for a comeback after sitting out the previous match due to a minor fitness issue. The star fast bowler has returned to full training ahead of the Namibia match and appeared to be in excellent form, bowling with both speed and rhythm during practice sessions.
Abhishek Sharma was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after receiving treatment for a stomach infection. His teammate, Tilak Varma, confirmed this news during a media interaction. The powerful left-handed batsman continues to be an essential part of India’s T20 World Cup efforts, but it remains unclear whether he will play in Thursday’s Group A match against Namibia in New Delhi.
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo