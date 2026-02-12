India vs Namibia LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan smashes 20-ball fifty in ruthless display

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma’s fitness remains a key talking point ahead of India’s clash against Namibia. While speculation grows over team selection, India will look to deliver a dominant performance and strengthen their campaign.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Score: Team India is set to face Namibia in their second tournament match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Following their opening victory against the USA, the team aims to enhance their overall performance and refine their combinations in preparation for tougher challenges ahead. The management might view this match as a perfect chance to adjust their strategies before the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on February 15. In their last game, India did not perform at their best, especially with the bat; aside from Suryakumar Yadav, none of the top-order batsmen were able to gain momentum or deliver a significant innings, leading to a total that was below their usual standards. However, the bowlers rose to the occasion, ensuring a comfortable win by keeping the opposition at bay. As they approach the Namibia match, India will be keen to deliver a more comprehensive performance and assert their dominance early in the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma’s recent health scare may be a greater concern for India than their upcoming World Cup match against Namibia. The young opener was hospitalized for a few days due to a stomach infection and viral fever before being discharged on Wednesday, prompting the team management to proceed cautiously with his recovery.

Hastily bringing him back onto the field without adequate rest might not be the wisest decision, particularly with the critical Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday. India will want him to be fully fit and ready for that high-stakes game, where his aggressive batting at the top can put any opponent under immediate pressure and set the tone from the start.

Jasprit Bumrah appears poised for his return after missing the last match due to minor fitness concerns. The star pacer has resumed full training in preparation for the Namibia game and has bowled with good intensity in the nets. During one of the training sessions, he raised a momentary alarm when a sharp yorker hit Ishan Kishan on the knee. The wicketkeeper-batter required a quick assessment from the physio but quickly recovered and resumed his practice, alleviating concerns within the team. With Bumrah looking match-fit once more, the team management is expected to reinstate him directly into the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, who performed admirably against the USA, might be the one to step aside despite his commendable performance. India seems eager to have their leading fast bowler back at the forefront of the attack as they aim to refine their combinations and build momentum as the tournament progresses.