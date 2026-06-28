IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Prince Yadav bags maiden T20I wicket with Tucker scalp

CRICKET
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer and his team faced a disappointing 34-run loss against the Irish, getting bowled out for 148 while chasing a target of 186. This was not the comeback Iyer had hoped for after 963 days away from T20Is, nor the ideal beginning to his role as India's T20 captain.
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Following a surprising loss in Belfast just two days ago during their inaugural match as T20 World Cup champions with new captain Shreyas Iyer, India aims to recover and equalize the series against Ireland in the second and final T20I at the same location before heading off to a significantly tougher tour of England next month. All eyes will again be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will earn his first India cap, although that still seems improbable. India is not anticipated to make changes to their playing XI unless compelled by injury, and the hosts are also expected to maintain the same lineup.
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Prince Yadav claimed his maiden T20I wicket by dismissing Lorcan Tucker for 15. Bowling a hard back-of-a-length delivery with extra bounce, he cramped Tucker for room, forcing a mistimed swipe. The outside edge flew comfortably to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps, giving India another breakthrough.
Harry Tector opened his account in style, punishing Arshdeep Singh for offering width outside off. The back-of-a-length delivery sat up nicely, allowing Tector to unleash a fierce cut that flew past the diving left hand of backward point for a well-timed boundary.
Arshdeep Singh bounced back in style to dismiss the dangerous Ross Adair for 16 off just 7 balls. Attempting another aggressive lofted stroke, Adair was undone by extra bounce as the ball flew off the thick toe-end, with Tilak Varma completing a safe catch at extra cover to end the explosive knock.
Harshit Rana gave India a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Tim Tector for just 5. Extracting extra bounce from a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Rana induced a mistimed pull that flew off the thick inside edge straight to Abhishek Sharma at mid-wicket, ending Tector's brief stay.
Ross Adair shifted the momentum with two towering sixes off Arshdeep Singh in the over. After muscling a length ball straight down the ground, the Ireland opener followed it up by holding his shape perfectly and launching a fuller delivery back over the bowler's head for another massive maximum.
Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
Shreyas Iyer: We’re going to bowl first considering the weather condition. It can pour any time, so we want to maximize the advantage of it. [On what he wants his side to do differently after Friday’s defeat while chasing] I think the trend is it’s just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it’s important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time. Yeah, we’ve got two changes. Virun Shekhar comes in and Prince. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made.
Lorcan Tucker: I think it might just be about getting a good read on the pitch as quickly as possible, assessing what their bowlers are trying to do. We know they tried to hammer their hard lengths pretty early, and they had good success doing it the other day. But I think it’s come back, adapt, learn from the other day, and hopefully have a slightly better go and get in the power play. I think the way we put it together in the second innings, the way we shut them down. There was very long periods without boundaries, I think we were able to really dig in, put them under pressure, and the fact we were able to close out the game when they had some big hitters towards the end was exceptional. [On Matthew Humphreys’ fitness after being struck on his bowling hand in the previous match and the team selection] No, same team today.
India head into this must-win encounter looking to keep the three-match series alive after suffering a defeat in the opener. All eyes will be on captain Shreyas Iyer and whether the Men in Blue make changes, with 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushing for a much-anticipated debut.