IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Prince Yadav bags maiden T20I wicket with Tucker scalp

28 Jun 2026, 05:34 PM

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl

Shreyas Iyer: We’re going to bowl first considering the weather condition. It can pour any time, so we want to maximize the advantage of it. [On what he wants his side to do differently after Friday’s defeat while chasing] I think the trend is it’s just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it’s important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time. Yeah, we’ve got two changes. Virun Shekhar comes in and Prince. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made.

Lorcan Tucker: I think it might just be about getting a good read on the pitch as quickly as possible, assessing what their bowlers are trying to do. We know they tried to hammer their hard lengths pretty early, and they had good success doing it the other day. But I think it’s come back, adapt, learn from the other day, and hopefully have a slightly better go and get in the power play. I think the way we put it together in the second innings, the way we shut them down. There was very long periods without boundaries, I think we were able to really dig in, put them under pressure, and the fact we were able to close out the game when they had some big hitters towards the end was exceptional. [On Matthew Humphreys’ fitness after being struck on his bowling hand in the previous match and the team selection] No, same team today.