IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Arshdeep strikes again as Harry Tector departs for a duck

26 Jun 2026, 05:48 PM

IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl

Iyer | India captain: We’re going to field first. It looks a good pitch. Yeah, it’s a new surface for us, and it’s the first time, and the majority of us haven’t played over here. So, considering the conditions, the environment, and also the wicket, we have decided to field first. [On returning to Ireland and Gautam Gambhir’s message to the team] Honestly speaking, he’s just asked all the players to be themselves and be relentless in the approach, ruthless. And there are so many other adverbs which I could put in over here. But, you know, it comes from the experience, and the majority of us, as I’ve mentioned before, it’s our first time over here. So we need to get accustomed to the conditions as well as quickly as possible. And we’ve got a tremendous session yesterday. So, boys are looking in great shape and good form. (Vaibhav playing?) Unfortunately, no. He’s a gun player. But obviously, we’ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliant in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season. So I think he’outside the leg-stump get his opportunity when the time comes. But for now, we are going with three genuine seamers, one all-rounder, and two spinners.

Tucker | Ireland captain: Would've bowled. Looks a really good pitch. [On taking over the captaincy from Paul Stirling] I think it was a natural transition. I think Stirlo had led beautifully for the past couple of years. Very happy to have been in behind him for those couple of years. I feel like I learned a lot from him. He’s so experienced, such a brilliant T20 player. So I feel like I’m in a good place now to lead the group myself.