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IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Arshdeep strikes again as Harry Tector departs for a duck

IND vs IRE LIVE Score: India has won the toss for the T20I match against Ireland. They have chosen to bowl first. The significant update is that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not be receiving his debut cap.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Arshdeep strikes again as Harry Tector departs for a duck
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score (Courtesy: BCCI)
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IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer, the newly appointed T20I captain of India, has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against Ireland in the opening match of a two-game series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast today. During the toss, Iyer announced that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not be part of the playing XI. "I believe he will have his chance when the moment is right," stated the new captain of India.

Follow all the latest updates here: 

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Jun 2026, 06:11 PM

    IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Ireland 25/2 in 3 overs

    Arshdeep Singh continued India's dominance by removing Harry Tector for a three-ball duck. The left-arm pacer lured him into a drive with a fuller delivery shaping away outside off, inducing a thick edge. Sanju Samson completed a comfortable diving catch to hand India their second wicket.

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  • 26 Jun 2026, 06:07 PM

    IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Ireland 20/1 in 2 overs

    Ross Adair started brightly with two well-timed boundaries off Harshit Rana, first slicing a top edge over slip before pulling another short ball through mid-wicket. But Rana had the last laugh as a skiddy bouncer induced a top edge, with Sanju Samson sprinting across to complete a fine catch behind the stumps.

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  • 26 Jun 2026, 05:50 PM

    IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Ireland 10/0 in 1 over

    Tim Tector produced a moment of pure class, reading Arshdeep Singh's short ball early before holding his shape and dispatching a thunderous pull over square leg. The towering six showcased his superb timing, balance and confidence as Ireland kept the scoreboard moving.

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  • 26 Jun 2026, 05:50 PM

    IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Teams

    Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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  • 26 Jun 2026, 05:48 PM

    IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl

    Iyer | India captain:  We’re going to field first. It looks a good pitch. Yeah, it’s a new surface for us, and it’s the first time, and the majority of us haven’t played over here. So, considering the conditions, the environment, and also the wicket, we have decided to field first. [On returning to Ireland and Gautam Gambhir’s message to the team] Honestly speaking, he’s just asked all the players to be themselves and be relentless in the approach, ruthless. And there are so many other adverbs which I could put in over here. But, you know, it comes from the experience, and the majority of us, as I’ve mentioned before, it’s our first time over here. So we need to get accustomed to the conditions as well as quickly as possible. And we’ve got a tremendous session yesterday. So, boys are looking in great shape and good form. (Vaibhav playing?) Unfortunately, no. He’s a gun player. But obviously, we’ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliant in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season. So I think he’outside the leg-stump get his opportunity when the time comes. But for now, we are going with three genuine seamers, one all-rounder, and two spinners.

    Tucker | Ireland captain: Would've bowled. Looks a really good pitch. [On taking over the captaincy from Paul Stirling] I think it was a natural transition. I think Stirlo had led beautifully for the past couple of years. Very happy to have been in behind him for those couple of years. I feel like I learned a lot from him. He’s so experienced, such a brilliant T20 player. So I feel like I’m in a good place now to lead the group myself.

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  • 26 Jun 2026, 05:48 PM

    IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Ireland. India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first as the visitors begin their campaign. Stay tuned for live score updates, wickets, key moments, playing XIs, expert analysis and all the latest action from the opening match of the series.

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