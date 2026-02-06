India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 55-ball century, Mhatre departs at 52

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven Hospitals, Anchors Lord’s Mark Industries as Strategic Partner

Zee Media celebrates changemakers at ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’

Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event

Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what he said

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 55-ball century, Mhatre departs at 52

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026: Catch all the live and latest coverage from the IND vs ENG Under-19 World Cup final, taking place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 55-ball century, Mhatre departs at 52
IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Scorecard
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Under-19 team of Team India are geared up for their sixth world title on Friday, February 6, when they face England in the final of the World Cup 2026. The young Indian side has been dominant throughout the tournament and reached the finals without losing a single game. On the other hand, England will look to carry their winning momentum into the finals after they knocked out Australia in the semi-finals.

Notably, India have defeated England in the U-19 World Cup finals in the 2022 edition by four wickets to claim their fifth title. Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs ENG U-19 World Cup final, scheduled to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Feb 2026, 02:34 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: Suryavanshi hits century

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi does it again for Team India. The 14-year-old star hits a 55-ball century in the finals of the U19 World Cup 2026 against England.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 02:30 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: Mhatre GONE

    Skiper Ayush Mhatre makes his way back to the pavilion after slamming his half-century. IND lose 2nd wicket at 162.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 02:21 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: 150 up for IND

    Team India have recovered after losing Aaron George early as they have breached the 150-run mark in the 18th over.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 02:03 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: 16 overs gone

    After the end of 16 overs, India are 127/1.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 01:51 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: 100 up for India

    In the 14th over, India U19 team have touched the 100 run mark with a loss of just one wicket.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 01:38 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: After 10 over

    After the end of the 10th over, IND are 79/1 with Suryavanshi and Mhatre at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 01:20 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: 50 up for IND

    With a maximum on the last ball of the eight over, IND touched the 50-run mark.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 01:15 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: Wicket!!!

    Semi-final centurion Varon George gets dismissed at a score of 9 in the U19 WC Final against England. IND lose 1st wicket at 20. Skipper Ayush Mhatre come out to bat.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 01:01 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: 3 overs gone

    After the end of the 3rd over, IND are 14/0 with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 01:00 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: Toss Update

    Ayush Mhatre wins Toss in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final, elects to bat first against England.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Feb 2026, 12:25 PM

    India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: Squads

    India - Ayush Mhatre (C), Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, and Kishan Kumar Singh.

    England - Thomas Rew (C/WK), Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, and Ali Farooq.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event
Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what he said
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical
Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?
Who is Maniyanpilla Raju? Malayali actor arrested for road accident, gets bail
Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement