India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 55-ball century, Mhatre departs at 52

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026: Catch all the live and latest coverage from the IND vs ENG Under-19 World Cup final, taking place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

The Under-19 team of Team India are geared up for their sixth world title on Friday, February 6, when they face England in the final of the World Cup 2026. The young Indian side has been dominant throughout the tournament and reached the finals without losing a single game. On the other hand, England will look to carry their winning momentum into the finals after they knocked out Australia in the semi-finals.

Notably, India have defeated England in the U-19 World Cup finals in the 2022 edition by four wickets to claim their fifth title. Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs ENG U-19 World Cup final, scheduled to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.