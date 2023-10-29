India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India wins by 100 runs, register their sixth consecutive win

India vs England Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs ENG match from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

India and England are set to face off in the highly anticipated 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The clash will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India, with their impeccable performance throughout the tournament, are the clear favorites to emerge victorious. Having triumphed in all five of their matches, they have showcased their exceptional form. Led by the dynamic duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India boasts a formidable batting line-up. Both Sharma and Kohli have been in stellar form and will be eager to make a significant impact against England. Additionally, the likes of KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer add depth and strength to India's batting arsenal.

On the other hand, England has struggled to find their footing in the tournament, languishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite possessing a strong batting line-up, featuring the explosive talents of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes, England has been plagued by inconsistency. To stand a chance against India, they must synchronize their efforts and deliver a collective performance of the highest caliber.

