India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India wins by 100 runs, register their sixth consecutive win

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India beat England by 100 runs, register their sixth consecutive win

Andhra Pradesh: Eight dead, 25 injured after two trains collide in Vizianagaram

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Records set by Rohit Sharma

9 Bollywood actors who made successful comeback with OTT

10 much-awaited Bollywood films releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

As Tejas fails at box office, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those ‘wishing her ill’: 'Their lives will be miserable...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India wins by 100 runs, register their sixth consecutive win

India vs England Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs ENG match from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and England are set to face off in the highly anticipated 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The clash will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India, with their impeccable performance throughout the tournament, are the clear favorites to emerge victorious. Having triumphed in all five of their matches, they have showcased their exceptional form. Led by the dynamic duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India boasts a formidable batting line-up. Both Sharma and Kohli have been in stellar form and will be eager to make a significant impact against England. Additionally, the likes of KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer add depth and strength to India's batting arsenal.

On the other hand, England has struggled to find their footing in the tournament, languishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite possessing a strong batting line-up, featuring the explosive talents of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes, England has been plagued by inconsistency. To stand a chance against India, they must synchronize their efforts and deliver a collective performance of the highest caliber.

Watch: IND vs ENG live

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Oct 2023, 09:27 PM

    India vs England live score: India wins by 100 runs

     
    The hosts remains unbeaten and defeats the defending champions by 100 runs. This is India's sixth consecutive win in the tournament. India's strong bowling attack bundled out England in 129 runs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 09:18 PM

    India vs England live score: Willey hits a six

     
    The game has entered its 33rd over, the middle batting order is completely ripped apart by the Indian pacers. Bumrah bowling the first ball gets hits by David Willey's smashing six. Subsequent to that, He restricts the England batters to singles.
     
    ENG 112-8 (33)
     
    Adil Rashid 5(14) 
     
    David Willey 9(13)
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 09:00 PM

    India vs England live score: 100 comes up for England at the risk of eight wickets

     
    ENG 101-8(30)
     
    Adil Rashid 2(3) 
     
    David Willey 1(6)
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 08:04 PM

    India vs England live score: OUT!

    The game has entered its 16th over and Kuldeep with his exceptional bowling skills takes the wicket of England Skipper Jos Buttler.  

    ENG 54-5 (16)

    Liam Livingstone 1(4) 

    Moeen Ali 7(18)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 07:26 PM

    India vs England live score: Shami on a hat-trick

    After bowling out Ben Stokes for a duck in previous over's last ball, Shami strikes again in taking another battter down and this time it is Bairstow. England's top four is completey ripped apart by Bumrah and Shami. Moeen Ali comes to the crease.

    ENG 40-4(10)

    Jos Buttler 4(6) 

    Moeen Ali 1(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 07:21 PM

    India vs England live score: Shami strikes too, departs Ben stokes for duck

    Indian bowlers are on fire and have grabbed some early wickets of strong English batters in the game. Mohammed Shami joins Bumrah in putting another wicket down. After delivering dot balls, Shami bowls out Ben Stokes for a duck on his last ball of the 8th over.

    ENG 33-3(8)

    Ben Stokes 0(10)

    Jonny Bairstow 13(20)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 07:09 PM

    India vs England live score: Bumrah strikes two in a row

    England wickets have started to fall as Jasprit Bumrah takes two batters down in a row. First he bowls out Dawid Malan and on the very next delivery, he LBW's Joe Root for golden duck. Root didn't seem satisfied with umpire's decision and went for a review. Third Umpire reviews the decision and finds out that the ball was hitting the pads, the impact's in line and it's crashing into the stumps.

    ENG 30-2 (5)

    Joe Root 0(1) 

    Jonny Bairstow 10(12)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 06:56 PM

    India vs England live score: Four overs gone, England on a decent start

    Mohammed Siraj comes back into attack in bowling the 4th over and concedes a four on the very first ball. However, in the subsequent balls, Siraj dosen't let the English batters hit more runs and gives away only 6 runs.

    ENG 26-0(4)

    Jonny Bairstow 10(12) 

    Dawid Malan 12(12)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM

    India vs England live score: Bairstow opens his account with four runs

    The second innings has begun with Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over. He starts off well by delivering dot balls to English opening batter Jonny Bairstow. However, Bairstow takes his time and finds a gap to smash a four in the last ball.

    ENG 4-0 (1)

    Jonny Bairstow 4(6) 

    Dawid Malan 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 06:03 PM

    India vs England live score: England restricts India to 229/9

    Chris Woakes was bowling the last over of the first innings. Bumrah on strike takes a single and passes the strike to Kuldeep. However, Woakes exceptional bowling didn't let Kuldeep hit some big shots in the crucial over. Last ball witness Bumrah being run out by Josh Buttler because of the immediate run they were taking after Kuldeep misses the ball. England restricts India to 229/9.

    IND 229-9 (50)

    Kuldeep Yadav 9(13) 

    Jasprit Bumrah 16(25)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM

    India vs England live score: Suryakumar Yadav misses maiden ODI World Cup fifty

    The game has entered it's 47th over and England gets an important wicket of Surya. David Willey was bowling the second ball of the over to which Surya responds with an open shot which goes straight into the hands of Chris Woakes at deep point. Willey gets his third wicket.  

    IND 214-8 (47)

    Kuldeep Yadav 5(3) 

    Jasprit Bumrah 7(17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 05:18 PM

    India vs England live score: Surya nearing his fifty

    With 6 overs left, Suryakumar Yadav who is playing his second World Cup 2023 match is narrowing towards his fifty. England has ripped apart India's middle batting order. After Rohit's splendid innings of 87, Surya is striving towards increasing the scorecard.     

    IND 195-7 (45)

    Jasprit Bumrah 0(12) 

    Suryakumar Yadav 42(43)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 05:17 PM

    India vs England live score: Another wicket gone, Jadeja takes a review 

    Adil Rashid bowls the 41st over and was conceded by couple of singles. But on the third ball, the delivery hits Jadeja's bat, and Rashid makes a loud appeal for LBW to umpire Rod Tucker. The umpire takes his time and raises his finger. Jadeja looked unsatisfied and takes a review, leaving the decision for Third umpire. Over to ball-tracking, it was clipping the top of leg-stump and umpire calls hitting. Jadeja goes for 8, Mohammed Shami comes to the crease.

    IND 183-6 (41)

    Mohammed Shami 1(3) 

    Suryakumar Yadav31(33)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 04:52 PM

    India vs England live score: A great innings comes to an end as Indian skipper departs for 87

    Rohit Sharma's desire to achieve his second ton in World Cup 2023 shatters as the Indian skipper departs for 87. Adil Rashid came back into attack for bowling the 37th over. On his fifth delivery, Rohit played slogged across the line, but didn't get it anywhere off the middle of the bat and Livingstone does a great job in catching the ball. The entire stadium went silent on Indian skipper's wicket. Meanwhile, Ravindra jadeja has come to the crease and drags the pull past square leg, off the mark with a single.

    IND 165-5 (37)

    Ravindra Jadeja 1(1) 

    Suryakumar Yadav 25(24)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 04:44 PM

    India vs England live score: 150 runs comes up for India

    After some crucial wickets falling down and Indian skipper's much needed fifty, India has scored 150+ runs on their scorecard. David Milley who was bowling the 35th over was hit by a four on very first delivery by Suryakumar Yadav. He susequently concedes couple of runs as well but restricts the team to not score more than 8 runs.

    IND 155-4 (35)

    Suryakumar Yadav 18(18)

    Rohit Sharma 85(96)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 04:28 PM

    India vs England live score: Big wicket for England as KL Rahul departs for 39 

    England has got big wicket in their hand as they bowled out KL Rahul for 39 runs. David Milley was bowling the 31st over. On his second delivery, Kl Rahul hits it into the air which gets caught by Bairstriow. Suryakumar Yadav comes into strike and hits a four on the very second ball faced. He takes a single passes the strike to Rohit who is 20 runs away from scoring a hundred.

    IND 137-4 (31)

    Rohit Sharma 80(87)

    Suryakumar Yadav 5(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 04:10 PM

    India vs England live score: Some back to back fours being hit by India

    The match has entered the 27th over and India are trying come back into game by hitting some back to back fours. Their run rate has also increased to 4.27. Rohit who has made his fifty is also mainting a good parternship with KL Rahul of 76 runs.

    IND 116-3 (27)

    Rohit Sharma 66(74) 

    KL Rahul 37(50)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM

    India vs England live score: Fifty comes up for Rohit Sharma

    After the fall of two important wickets, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma makes his half century in the 24th over. This was Rohit's 54th ODI fifty. He further celebrates his fifty by smashing another six and make the scorcard look like...

    IND 89-3(24)

    Rohit Sharma 57(69)

    KL Rahul 19(37)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM

    India vs England live score: India struggling to score more runs

    The game has entered its 18th over and Mark wood comes back into attack. KL Rahul who is on strike is struggling against the good lenght delivery of the English fast pacer. However, Rahul takes his time and edged away a boundary in the fourth delivery. He passes the strike to Rohit Sharma who knocks it into the off-side as he plays it off his front foot and competes the over. 

    IND: 67-3

    Rohit Sharma 42(54)
     
    KL Rahul 12(16)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:59 PM

    India vs England live score: Rohit trying to keep on with his positive approach

    The opener steps down the track a little, and fetches a single to keep the scoreboard ticking.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:57 PM

    India vs England live score: IND 40/3 in 12 overs

    Woakes gets an extended spell. He has bowled superbly, mixing his lengths on a tacky wicket. The odd full delivery speared in between the short stuff causing problems. GONE! the Indian No. 4 has a proven weakness against the short ball. But this one’s just back of a length and Iyer gets into an awkward position trying to pull - miscues it to offer a simple chance. KL Rahul in next. Two slips for KL, one significantly ahead of the other. A run and a wicket.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM

    India vs England live score: IND 31/2 in 9 overs

     Rohit survives a run-out chance at the non-striker’s end. Once again, sharp reflexes from England inside the 30-yard circle creating opportunities. Iyer drove handsomely but was stopped by Malan once again, with Stokes collecting the ball and taking down the stumps. But Rohit was in. Yet another maiden!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM

    India vs England Live Score:  Virat Kohli gone for a duck!

    Kohli plays eight straight dots and tries to advance and hit it over mid off. Does not time it at all and hands a catch to Ben Stokes inside the circle.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM

    India vs England live score: Waokes getting some grip off the surface

    The pacer has spotted the right length that can help him fetch wickets on this surface. Getting just about enough movement both inwards and going away from the batters.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM

    India vs England live score: 

     Woakes gets his first! Shubman Gill has been castled by an inswinger. Four runs and a wicket from it as Kohli makes his way to the middle.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM

    India vs England live score: IND 22/0 IN 3 overs

    Willey erring in lengths this over. Rohit Sharma, after seven dots, picks up a boundary. Shimmies down the track and lofts a shortish ball over mid-on for four. He follows it up with a majestic pull for six. Trademark Rohit. Meanwhile, the Lucknow crowd has come alive. Rohit ends the over by stepping out again and launching a full ball down the ground for the second six of the over. First over maiden but 18 off Willey’s second!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM

    India vs England live score: Here we go

    Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill march out to the middle. Rohit will take strike. Slip in place for him. David Willey with the ball.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM

    India vs England live score: Indian players wearing black armbands

    Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23. Bedi was battling age-related illnesses and had undergone a few surgeries in recent years. Bedi, regarded as one of the world’s finest ever spin bowlers, captained India in 22 of his 67 Tests and took 266 wickets.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM

    India vs England live score: Playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM

    India vs England live score: Toss Update

    England have won the toss and decided to bowl first

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM

    India vs England live score: Rohit Sharma set for his 100th international match as skipper

    India skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading the national side in his 100th game across formats in Lucknow today.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: 

    In the last 5 ODIs at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow stats suggest that:

    Teams won batting First - 2

    Batting Second - 3

    Average Score - 258

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: 

    India and England have clashed on the cricket field a total of eight times. Out of these encounters, England has emerged victorious in four games, while India has celebrated triumph in three matches. An intriguing twist occurred during the 2011 World Cup when one game ended in a tie. It is worth mentioning that England stands as the sole team against whom Virat Kohli has played multiple One Day Internationals (ODIs) and maintains an average below 50.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

    England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM

    IND vs ENG Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    It is time for India and England to face each other. Both teams have had contrasting results in the World Cup so far. If India wins the match, they will be on course to top the league table, while England is simply looking to survive in the tournament they won four years ago. Stay tuned for further updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Beware of investment scams! Scammers lure victims with high returns, know tips to stay safe

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 106th episode of his monthly radio programme today

As Tejas fails at box office, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those ‘wishing her ill’: 'Their lives will be miserable...'

Mukesh Ambani set to enter Rs 133000 crore Indian credit card market, working with big bank to launch…

Vishal Aditya Singh finds 'new friend' on Chand Jalne Laga, and it's not Kanika Mann but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE