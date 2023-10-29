India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India wins by 100 runs, register their sixth consecutive win

Cricket
India vs England Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs ENG match from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
India and England are set to face off in the highly anticipated 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The clash will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
India, with their impeccable performance throughout the tournament, are the clear favorites to emerge victorious. Having triumphed in all five of their matches, they have showcased their exceptional form. Led by the dynamic duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India boasts a formidable batting line-up. Both Sharma and Kohli have been in stellar form and will be eager to make a significant impact against England. Additionally, the likes of KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer add depth and strength to India's batting arsenal.
On the other hand, England has struggled to find their footing in the tournament, languishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite possessing a strong batting line-up, featuring the explosive talents of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes, England has been plagued by inconsistency. To stand a chance against India, they must synchronize their efforts and deliver a collective performance of the highest caliber.
Watch: IND vs ENG live
After bowling out Ben Stokes for a duck in previous over's last ball, Shami strikes again in taking another battter down and this time it is Bairstow. England's top four is completey ripped apart by Bumrah and Shami. Moeen Ali comes to the crease.
ENG 40-4(10)
Jos Buttler 4(6)
Moeen Ali 1(3)
Indian bowlers are on fire and have grabbed some early wickets of strong English batters in the game. Mohammed Shami joins Bumrah in putting another wicket down. After delivering dot balls, Shami bowls out Ben Stokes for a duck on his last ball of the 8th over.
ENG 33-3(8)
Ben Stokes 0(10)
Jonny Bairstow 13(20)
England wickets have started to fall as Jasprit Bumrah takes two batters down in a row. First he bowls out Dawid Malan and on the very next delivery, he LBW's Joe Root for golden duck. Root didn't seem satisfied with umpire's decision and went for a review. Third Umpire reviews the decision and finds out that the ball was hitting the pads, the impact's in line and it's crashing into the stumps.
ENG 30-2 (5)
Joe Root 0(1)
Jonny Bairstow 10(12)
Mohammed Siraj comes back into attack in bowling the 4th over and concedes a four on the very first ball. However, in the subsequent balls, Siraj dosen't let the English batters hit more runs and gives away only 6 runs.
ENG 26-0(4)
Jonny Bairstow 10(12)
Dawid Malan 12(12)
The second innings has begun with Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over. He starts off well by delivering dot balls to English opening batter Jonny Bairstow. However, Bairstow takes his time and finds a gap to smash a four in the last ball.
ENG 4-0 (1)
Jonny Bairstow 4(6)
Dawid Malan 0(0)
Chris Woakes was bowling the last over of the first innings. Bumrah on strike takes a single and passes the strike to Kuldeep. However, Woakes exceptional bowling didn't let Kuldeep hit some big shots in the crucial over. Last ball witness Bumrah being run out by Josh Buttler because of the immediate run they were taking after Kuldeep misses the ball. England restricts India to 229/9.
IND 229-9 (50)
Kuldeep Yadav 9(13)
Jasprit Bumrah 16(25)
The game has entered it's 47th over and England gets an important wicket of Surya. David Willey was bowling the second ball of the over to which Surya responds with an open shot which goes straight into the hands of Chris Woakes at deep point. Willey gets his third wicket.
IND 214-8 (47)
Kuldeep Yadav 5(3)
Jasprit Bumrah 7(17)
With 6 overs left, Suryakumar Yadav who is playing his second World Cup 2023 match is narrowing towards his fifty. England has ripped apart India's middle batting order. After Rohit's splendid innings of 87, Surya is striving towards increasing the scorecard.
IND 195-7 (45)
Jasprit Bumrah 0(12)
Suryakumar Yadav 42(43)
Adil Rashid bowls the 41st over and was conceded by couple of singles. But on the third ball, the delivery hits Jadeja's bat, and Rashid makes a loud appeal for LBW to umpire Rod Tucker. The umpire takes his time and raises his finger. Jadeja looked unsatisfied and takes a review, leaving the decision for Third umpire. Over to ball-tracking, it was clipping the top of leg-stump and umpire calls hitting. Jadeja goes for 8, Mohammed Shami comes to the crease.
IND 183-6 (41)
Mohammed Shami 1(3)
Suryakumar Yadav31(33)
Rohit Sharma's desire to achieve his second ton in World Cup 2023 shatters as the Indian skipper departs for 87. Adil Rashid came back into attack for bowling the 37th over. On his fifth delivery, Rohit played slogged across the line, but didn't get it anywhere off the middle of the bat and Livingstone does a great job in catching the ball. The entire stadium went silent on Indian skipper's wicket. Meanwhile, Ravindra jadeja has come to the crease and drags the pull past square leg, off the mark with a single.
IND 165-5 (37)
Ravindra Jadeja 1(1)
Suryakumar Yadav 25(24)
After some crucial wickets falling down and Indian skipper's much needed fifty, India has scored 150+ runs on their scorecard. David Milley who was bowling the 35th over was hit by a four on very first delivery by Suryakumar Yadav. He susequently concedes couple of runs as well but restricts the team to not score more than 8 runs.
IND 155-4 (35)
Suryakumar Yadav 18(18)
Rohit Sharma 85(96)
England has got big wicket in their hand as they bowled out KL Rahul for 39 runs. David Milley was bowling the 31st over. On his second delivery, Kl Rahul hits it into the air which gets caught by Bairstriow. Suryakumar Yadav comes into strike and hits a four on the very second ball faced. He takes a single passes the strike to Rohit who is 20 runs away from scoring a hundred.
IND 137-4 (31)
Rohit Sharma 80(87)
Suryakumar Yadav 5(3)
The match has entered the 27th over and India are trying come back into game by hitting some back to back fours. Their run rate has also increased to 4.27. Rohit who has made his fifty is also mainting a good parternship with KL Rahul of 76 runs.
IND 116-3 (27)
Rohit Sharma 66(74)
KL Rahul 37(50)
After the fall of two important wickets, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma makes his half century in the 24th over. This was Rohit's 54th ODI fifty. He further celebrates his fifty by smashing another six and make the scorcard look like...
IND 89-3(24)
Rohit Sharma 57(69)
KL Rahul 19(37)
The game has entered its 18th over and Mark wood comes back into attack. KL Rahul who is on strike is struggling against the good lenght delivery of the English fast pacer. However, Rahul takes his time and edged away a boundary in the fourth delivery. He passes the strike to Rohit Sharma who knocks it into the off-side as he plays it off his front foot and competes the over.
IND: 67-3
Rohit Sharma 42(54)
KL Rahul 12(16)
India vs England live score: IND 40/3 in 12 overs
Woakes gets an extended spell. He has bowled superbly, mixing his lengths on a tacky wicket. The odd full delivery speared in between the short stuff causing problems. GONE! the Indian No. 4 has a proven weakness against the short ball. But this one’s just back of a length and Iyer gets into an awkward position trying to pull - miscues it to offer a simple chance. KL Rahul in next. Two slips for KL, one significantly ahead of the other. A run and a wicket.
Rohit survives a run-out chance at the non-striker’s end. Once again, sharp reflexes from England inside the 30-yard circle creating opportunities. Iyer drove handsomely but was stopped by Malan once again, with Stokes collecting the ball and taking down the stumps. But Rohit was in. Yet another maiden!
Willey erring in lengths this over. Rohit Sharma, after seven dots, picks up a boundary. Shimmies down the track and lofts a shortish ball over mid-on for four. He follows it up with a majestic pull for six. Trademark Rohit. Meanwhile, the Lucknow crowd has come alive. Rohit ends the over by stepping out again and launching a full ball down the ground for the second six of the over. First over maiden but 18 off Willey’s second!
Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23. Bedi was battling age-related illnesses and had undergone a few surgeries in recent years. Bedi, regarded as one of the world’s finest ever spin bowlers, captained India in 22 of his 67 Tests and took 266 wickets.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India and England have clashed on the cricket field a total of eight times. Out of these encounters, England has emerged victorious in four games, while India has celebrated triumph in three matches. An intriguing twist occurred during the 2011 World Cup when one game ended in a tie. It is worth mentioning that England stands as the sole team against whom Virat Kohli has played multiple One Day Internationals (ODIs) and maintains an average below 50.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson
It is time for India and England to face each other. Both teams have had contrasting results in the World Cup so far. If India wins the match, they will be on course to top the league table, while England is simply looking to survive in the tournament they won four years ago. Stay tuned for further updates.