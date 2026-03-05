India vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: England opt to bowl, check playing XIs

Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi amid Middle East conflict
CRICKET
IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: With New Zealand having secured their place in the World Cup final, today's match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will determine who their opponent will be.
India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India and England seem destined to meet repeatedly in T20 World Cup semifinals. After splitting their encounters in the 2022 and 2024 tournaments, the two formidable teams are set to clash once more at the Wankhede Stadium, with a place in the finals at stake.
India secured their semifinal spot with a memorable chase against the West Indies in Kolkata, which will go down as one of the most iconic performances in this format. Facing a daunting target of 195, Sanju Samson rose to the occasion, delivering a heroic innings of 97*. This resurgence has instilled a sense of momentum and confidence in the struggling Indian side, fueling their ambition for back-to-back trophies on home soil.
However, the challenge ahead is formidable. England has also been building their confidence, especially during the Super 8s. Their group stage was somewhat shaky, marked by a loss to the West Indies and inconsistent performances against Italy and Nepal. Yet, victories over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand to finish atop the Super 8s have showcased the true potential of the England team. Their bowling has been impressive, and captain Harry Brook has stepped up, but the standout performer has been Will Jacks, who has emerged as a genuine all-rounder with his potent spin and explosive batting as a finisher.
England's batting strength, while inconsistent, possesses the capability to unleash big scores. They might draw inspiration from their 2022 semifinal in Adelaide, where they convincingly defeated India without losing a wicket. Phil Salt has contributed runs but hasn't been at his destructive best this tournament, while his opening partner Jos Buttler has struggled to find his form – both are overdue for a big performance, making the opening spells from Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah crucial in curbing their impact.
India is well aware of their game plan – they are unlikely to make significant changes to a strategy that has proven effective, featuring aggressive batters at the top of the order and a wealth of bowling options.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Harry Brook: We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball. They've obviously got a lot more experience on this ground than us. T20 cricket is such a fickle game, you never know what's going to happen. Hopefully we can keep them quiet. Overton comes in for Rehan.
Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. Semifinal, big game, and there's wind around too. Don't think there will be much dew. Looks a good one (the pitch). The best one. Credit to all the curators and groundsmen. Same team.
In 2022, it was Adelaide, and in 2024, Guyana – the last two occasions these teams clashed in the T20 World Cup semifinals, with England taking the first match and India claiming victory in the second, both of which led to the winning team ultimately securing the trophy.
Both teams have become accustomed to advancing far into tournaments, and the rich history surrounding this matchup adds to the excitement.
The nature of the game is such that Abhishek Sharma was in peak form leading up to the ICC event, but his performance in the tournament has significantly declined. The left-handed batsman urgently requires a confidence-boosting innings. Although he scored a fifty against Zimbabwe in the Super Eight, he is still a long way from his explosive best.
Sanju Samson made his return to the Indian team to add some unpredictability to a left-handed top three during the powerplay, and this strategy has proven to be highly effective. Over a decade since his debut for India, the wicketkeeper-batter shone on a significant occasion, scoring a remarkable 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies. At 31 years old, his confidence is undoubtedly soaring after such an impressive performance.
After a rocky journey to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India now faces a formidable spin threat from a formidable England team as both sides strive for excellence in tonight's intense knockout match at the Wankhede Stadium.
In the tournament to date, England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid and left-arm orthodox bowler Liam Dawson have taken 11 and 10 wickets, respectively.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton
Welcome to the live blog covering the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England. New Zealand has already secured their spot in the final, and the victor of tonight's match will go on to challenge the Blackcaps. Keep this page open for updates!