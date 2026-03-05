India vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: England opt to bowl, check playing XIs

IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: With New Zealand having secured their place in the World Cup final, today's match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will determine who their opponent will be.

India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India and England seem destined to meet repeatedly in T20 World Cup semifinals. After splitting their encounters in the 2022 and 2024 tournaments, the two formidable teams are set to clash once more at the Wankhede Stadium, with a place in the finals at stake.

India secured their semifinal spot with a memorable chase against the West Indies in Kolkata, which will go down as one of the most iconic performances in this format. Facing a daunting target of 195, Sanju Samson rose to the occasion, delivering a heroic innings of 97*. This resurgence has instilled a sense of momentum and confidence in the struggling Indian side, fueling their ambition for back-to-back trophies on home soil.

However, the challenge ahead is formidable. England has also been building their confidence, especially during the Super 8s. Their group stage was somewhat shaky, marked by a loss to the West Indies and inconsistent performances against Italy and Nepal. Yet, victories over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand to finish atop the Super 8s have showcased the true potential of the England team. Their bowling has been impressive, and captain Harry Brook has stepped up, but the standout performer has been Will Jacks, who has emerged as a genuine all-rounder with his potent spin and explosive batting as a finisher.

England's batting strength, while inconsistent, possesses the capability to unleash big scores. They might draw inspiration from their 2022 semifinal in Adelaide, where they convincingly defeated India without losing a wicket. Phil Salt has contributed runs but hasn't been at his destructive best this tournament, while his opening partner Jos Buttler has struggled to find his form – both are overdue for a big performance, making the opening spells from Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah crucial in curbing their impact.

India is well aware of their game plan – they are unlikely to make significant changes to a strategy that has proven effective, featuring aggressive batters at the top of the order and a wealth of bowling options.