CRICKET
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.
Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel took charge of India's pursuit after losing the wickets of R Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan post-lunch. Captain Rohit Sharma's fifty positioned India well in the 192-run chase, but two quick England wickets slowed their progress.
India started the day needing 152 runs to secure a 3-1 lead in the five-Test series against England. They bowled out the visitors for 145 in the second innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav taking nine wickets collectively.
Dhruv Jurel shone with a notable 90-run innings in India's first innings before Ashwin and Kuldeep dominated with the ball on Sunday. Now, with a target of 192, India faces a challenging final stretch as Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel aim to guide the team to victory.
SIX! Gill goes downtown. Brilliant use of the feet to pack the ball beyond the ropes. SIX more! This one is over mid-wicket. Fifty for Shubman Gill. Takes a single two balls later. Another single on the last ball makes it 14 runs off the over.
Gill against Hartley. A quick single to mid on for Gill off the third delivery. Four byes as Hartley hits a crack and the turn takes the ball way down leg side. Ravindra Jadeja swipes the final delivery to deep mid wicket to get off the mark.
Bashir to Gill. Appeal for leg before. Gill attempts a sweep at a delivery spins and keeps low. But the umpire denies, considering the ball squared up a little too much. One leg bye for Gill. Rohit walks out to get to the pitch and push the ball to long on for a single.
Gill shuffles across the line for a slog-sweep against Bashir but toes it towards the short fine-leg fielder. Back-of-a-length and Gill taps it back towards the bowler. A brisk single to follow as Gill pushes the ball to mid-off and retains the strike.
Joe Root into the attack. WICKET! A sensational catch from the 42-year-old Jimmy Anderson! Jaiswal attempts a rash swipe and the ball takes the outside-edge towards short-third. Anderson leaps forward, full-length and pouches it superbly. There's the breakthrough for England.
Tom Hartley replaces Anderson. An appeal by England against Jaiswal for LBW. Jaiswal came down the track and the ball spun into him. The Umpire thinks he come forward too much. England has reviewed. There’s a faint inside edge and the decision stays. Jaiswal takes out his reverse sweep two balls later and gets a boundary!
Rohit is looking a lot more positive in this inning than in his recent outings. He shimmies down the track and flicks Bashir towards mid-wicket, using the crease more positively. In the slot and Rohit unfurls the slog-sweep through square-leg for FOUR. A single down to long-on and Rohit retains strike.
Graeme Swann and Deep Dasgupta: The pitch has played better and better in the first session. It has been curious. It looks awful - the cracks are bigger and it is quite abrasive. But it has played better. The cracks are so big that you can lose a pen in there. England need to hit these cracks consistently. But the middle part of the pitch is still good and the ball is not misbehaving.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
