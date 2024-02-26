Twitter
Cricket

India vs England Highlights, 4th Test, Day 4: India beat England by 5 wickets, secure series 3-1

Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 02:03 PM IST

Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel took charge of India's pursuit after losing the wickets of R Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan post-lunch. Captain Rohit Sharma's fifty positioned India well in the 192-run chase, but two quick England wickets slowed their progress.

India started the day needing 152 runs to secure a 3-1 lead in the five-Test series against England. They bowled out the visitors for 145 in the second innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav taking nine wickets collectively.

Dhruv Jurel shone with a notable 90-run innings in India's first innings before Ashwin and Kuldeep dominated with the ball on Sunday. Now, with a target of 192, India faces a challenging final stretch as Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel aim to guide the team to victory.

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Feb 2024, 01:20 PM

    India vs England Live Score: India 186/5 in 60 overs

    SIX! Gill goes downtown. Brilliant use of the feet to pack the ball beyond the ropes. SIX more! This one is over mid-wicket. Fifty for Shubman Gill. Takes a single two balls later. Another single on the last ball makes it 14 runs off the over. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 12:50 PM

    India vs England Live Score: India 156/5 in 51 overs

    India needs 38 runs more. Gill takes a single on the second ball. Bashir a tad too short in this over, trying to bring the cracks into play. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM

    India vs England Live Score: India 140/5 in 46 overs

    Dhruv and Gill have been able to rotate strikes so far. Despite tight bowling, the singles are there to be taken. Four runs off the over. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM

    India vs England Live Score: India 131/5 in 42 overs

    Not a lot of balls have misbehaved this morning. A few from Hartley though have kept low, beating the outside edge of right-handers. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 12:02 PM

    India vs England Live Score:India 120/3 in 38 overs

    This could be the session where we will get the result of this match. 74 runs for India, seven wickets for England. 

    Hartley begins, Gill to face. Both Gill and Jadeja take a single each in the over. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 118/3 in 37 overs

    Bashir for the final over before Lunch. He pitches the second one too short and Gill promptly pulls but there is a man behind square to keep that down to just one.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 114/3 in 32 overs

    Hartley to Gill, drives the first ball through covers to add two runs to India’s score

  • 26 Feb 2024, 10:59 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 106/3 in 28 overs

    Gill against Hartley. A quick single to mid on for Gill off the third delivery. Four byes as Hartley hits a crack and the turn takes the ball way down leg side. Ravindra Jadeja swipes the final delivery to deep mid wicket to get off the mark.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 10:41 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 99/1 in 25 overs

    Bashir to Gill. Appeal for leg before. Gill attempts a sweep at a delivery spins and keeps low. But the umpire denies, considering the ball squared up a little too much. One leg bye for Gill. Rohit walks out to get to the pitch and push the ball to long on for a single.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM

    India vs England Live Score:India 92/1 in 21 overs

    Gill shuffles across the line for a slog-sweep against Bashir but toes it towards the short fine-leg fielder. Back-of-a-length and Gill taps it back towards the bowler. A brisk single to follow as Gill pushes the ball to mid-off and retains the strike.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 85/1 in 18 overs

    Joe Root into the attack. WICKET! A sensational catch from the 42-year-old Jimmy Anderson! Jaiswal attempts a rash swipe and the ball takes the outside-edge towards short-third. Anderson leaps forward, full-length and pouches it superbly. There's the breakthrough for England.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 71/0 in 15 overs

    Tom Hartley replaces Anderson. An appeal by England against Jaiswal for LBW. Jaiswal came down the track and the ball spun into him. The Umpire thinks he come forward too much. England has reviewed. There’s a faint inside edge and the decision stays. Jaiswal takes out his reverse sweep two balls later and gets a boundary! 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 66/0 in 14 overs

    Rohit is looking a lot more positive in this inning than in his recent outings. He shimmies down the track and flicks Bashir towards mid-wicket, using the crease more positively. In the slot and Rohit unfurls the slog-sweep through square-leg for FOUR. A single down to long-on and Rohit retains strike.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM

    India vs England Live Score:  India 52/0 in 11 overs

    Just a hint of swing since the ball is still 10 overs new. SIX! Rohit gets one in his arc, swinging into him and he picks it up towards midwicket for a maximum. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM

    India vs England Live Score: India 40/0 in 9 overs

    James Anderson to start the proceedings. Rohit Sharma defends the first ball. Plenty of cracks on the pitch but the first five balls have come on nicely onto the bat. A maiden. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 09:23 AM

    India vs England Live Score: 

    England team in a huddle. The visitors need 10 wickets. India needs 152 runs more to win. An exciting day ahead. 

  • 26 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM

    India vs England Live Score:Pitch Report

    Graeme Swann and Deep Dasgupta: The pitch has played better and better in the first session. It has been curious. It looks awful - the cracks are bigger and it is quite abrasive. But it has played better. The cracks are so big that you can lose a pen in there. England need to hit these cracks consistently. But the middle part of the pitch is still good and the ball is not misbehaving.

  • 26 Feb 2024, 08:49 AM

    India vs England Live Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

  • 26 Feb 2024, 08:48 AM

    India vs England Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the 4th India vs England Test in Ranchi. Stay tuned to get the live score and latest updates here.

