India vs England Highlights, 4th Test, Day 4: India beat England by 5 wickets, secure series 3-1

Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.

Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel took charge of India's pursuit after losing the wickets of R Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan post-lunch. Captain Rohit Sharma's fifty positioned India well in the 192-run chase, but two quick England wickets slowed their progress.

India started the day needing 152 runs to secure a 3-1 lead in the five-Test series against England. They bowled out the visitors for 145 in the second innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav taking nine wickets collectively.

Dhruv Jurel shone with a notable 90-run innings in India's first innings before Ashwin and Kuldeep dominated with the ball on Sunday. Now, with a target of 192, India faces a challenging final stretch as Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel aim to guide the team to victory.