25 Feb 2024, 12:15 PM

India vs England Live Score: England 2/0 in 1 over

Indian team in a huddle. English openers are out in the middle with a lead of 46 runs. With pitch doing tricks, 46 could still be a very important factor in the result of the match.

Interesting that India has opted for R Ashwin to bowl the first over. And beats Zak Crawley’s outside edge on the very first ball of the innings. Ashwin making use of the drift.