India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eye strong first innings total

IND vs ENG: Follow the live score from the 3rd India vs England Test at Rajkot here.

Reported By:Aditya Bhatia| Edited By: Aditya Bhatia |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

After scoring 100 runs at his home ground on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja will continue batting on Day 2 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot against England in the third Test. In the first innings, Jadeja was India's second-highest run-scorer after captain Rohit Sharma, who also scored more than 100 runs.

India chose to bat first in Rajkot after winning the toss, but England quickly had them struggling at 33/3 in the first session. Rohit and Jadeja then partnered well, adding 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

Later, newcomer Sarfaraz Khan played his first Test innings for India and scored a quick 62 off 66 deliveries, including nine fours and one maximum. Unfortunately, his innings ended abruptly when a misunderstanding with Ravindra Jadeja led to Sarfaraz being run out at the non-striker's end.

16 Feb 2024
09:17 AM

IND vs ENG Live Score: Most sixes for India in Test matches

Rohit Sharma went past a significant milestone on the first day of the third Test, surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of sixes in Test cricket. 

Virender Sehwag - 91

Rohit Sharma - 79

MS Dhoni - 78

Sachin Tendulkar - 69

Kapil Dev - 61

09:11 AM

IND vs ENG Live Score: Teams

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

09:09 AM

IND vs ENG Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the third test match between India and England, taking place in Rajkot. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

