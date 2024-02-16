India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eye strong first innings total

After scoring 100 runs at his home ground on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja will continue batting on Day 2 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot against England in the third Test. In the first innings, Jadeja was India's second-highest run-scorer after captain Rohit Sharma, who also scored more than 100 runs.

India chose to bat first in Rajkot after winning the toss, but England quickly had them struggling at 33/3 in the first session. Rohit and Jadeja then partnered well, adding 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

Later, newcomer Sarfaraz Khan played his first Test innings for India and scored a quick 62 off 66 deliveries, including nine fours and one maximum. Unfortunately, his innings ended abruptly when a misunderstanding with Ravindra Jadeja led to Sarfaraz being run out at the non-striker's end.