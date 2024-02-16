CRICKET
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Follow highlights from third India vs England Test in Rajkot here.
Ben Duckett's unbeaten 133 has given England a commanding position in the ongoing third Test against India in Rajkot. Duckett spearheaded England's charge on Day 2, propelling them to a score of 207/2 after dismissing India for 445.
Currently, England trails by 238 runs, with Joe Root (9) partnering Duckett at the crease. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a significant milestone by claiming his 500th Test wicket, dismissing Zak Crawley and providing India with a crucial breakthrough during the final session.
India's first innings concluded at 445, with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both scoring centuries.
Ashwin with final over of the day. Ashwin surprises Duckett with a deceptive delivery that spins into him. The ball grazes off his back thigh, and Rohit skillfully snatches it at first slip. Ashwin is convinced that he has claimed his target, prompting India to review the decision. However, there is a clear gap between the bat and the ball, and the ball is pitching outside the leg stump, ruling out any possibility of an lbw. Unfortunately, India loses their review. To conclude the day's play, Root unleashes a powerful shot, driving the ball to the cover boundary for a boundary.
Siraj persistently bowls short deliveries, but occasionally oversteps, resulting in a no-ball. Siraj alters his strategy, delivering a fuller ball that strikes Pope's front pad, prompting an lbw appeal. Initially, the umpire dismisses the appeal, but India decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. India successfully claims a wicket through an exceptional review.
Jadeja is back on the attack. A magnificent reverse-sweep by Pope, gracefully finding the boundary at point. He follows it up with a single on the next ball, expertly placed at mid-on. Duckett executes a perfect sweep, sending the ball racing to the boundary behind square.
Bumrah returns to the attack, and Pope greets him with a powerful on-drive that swiftly finds the boundary. Bumrah swiftly adjusts his line and length, determined to regain control. However, he manages to concede only a single run for the remainder of the over.
Crawley attempts to replicate Duckett's strategy by going for the sweep shot, but unfortunately, he only manages to top-edge it. Patidar at short fine leg makes an easy catch. This marks a significant breakthrough for India, as it also signifies Ashwin's 500th Test wicket.
Bumrah. Crawley tucks this away to fine-leg for a single. FOUR! Cut away behind point with an open face by Duckett and he finds his second boundary of the innings. FOUR! Too full outside off and Duckett drives this through cover for another boundary.
Mohammed Siraj from the other end. Short-of-a-length angling across to Duckett, and he defends to mid-off. Beaten! Angling across again and Duckett reaches out for it but misses. Full on middle and leg, and Duckett gets a leading edge through extra-cover for a single. Beautifully driven through cover by Crawley for a couple. Faint appeal for lbw, Siraj looks interested, but clearly going down leg-side. Another shout for lbw, this time slightly louder, as Siraj gets another one to move into Crawley. This was too high and also probably going down leg-side.
The players make their way to the middle. England trails by 440 runs, and not 445, after India was slapped with a five-run penalty for Unfair Play.
Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are the openers. Bumrah starts off with a no-ball for overstepping. Just two slips and a gully. Good length on fifth stump and Crawley lets it go.
FOUR! Length ball just outside off-stump and Bumrah slogs this to the midwicket boundary. Thumped down the ground by Bumrah for two more, and Siraj is struggling as he completes the second run, and the physio is out again to check on him.
Bumrah steers this to point for one more. Loud lbw appeal as Siraj shuffles across his stumps a bit to whip this full ball on leg-side. England reviews but ball-tracking shows the ball was missing leg-stump. OUT! Another loud shout for lbw and given this time! Siraj reviews this but it is four reds on the screen and India is all out.
SIX! Rehan replaces Wood, and Jurel greets him with a maximum. A long-hop, Jurel rocked back and pulled this over deep midwicket. OUT! Ashwin has to go. He steps out looking to go down the ground but ends up giving a simple catch to Anderson at mid-on.
Hartley from the other end. Flighted on middle and leg and Jurel defends cautiously in front. Clipped off the legs next ball for a single. Punched down the ground by Ashwin for one more. Hartley comes over the wicket to Jurel. Dropped! Jurel pulls this straight into the hands of midwicket, but Pope has spilled this easy chance.
Shortish delivery by Wood and Ashwin defends it back to the bowler. Short and going down leg again, and Ashwin shoulders arms. Four fielders on the leg side inside the circle, including a leg slip. FOUR! Half-volley and pushed past a vacant mid-on region for a boundary by Ashwin.
Hartley with what should be the last over of the session. Stokes has dragged his field short, tempting Jurel with a chance to go over the top. Short and wide from Hartley and Jurel slashes it to the cover fence for a four. That is the end of the morning session.
Wood continues with his short-ball tactic against Jurel. Wood brings the ball slightly outside the off stump and Jurel guides it to deep point to gather a double. Length ball and Jurel drives it to the vacant mid-off region to add three more runs to his tally.
Wood goes around the wicket with a short leg, square leg and a deep square leg in place. The ploy is evident as daylight. Test the youngster with some short stuff. Now Ben Stokes puts himself at the leg gully. Tricky time for Jurel. On the hips from Wood and Jurel manages to put it past Stokes for a four.
Full and just outside the off stump from Rehan Ahmed. Ashwin drives it on the up-through covers for a classy four. Ashwin pushes one to the cover region and sets off, but is promptly sent back. The umpire though spotted Ashwin had ran through the middle of the pitch and is soon punished with five penalty runs.
Hartley with his first over the day. Length ball outside off and Jurel drives it off the back foot to deep cover to get a single in. Ashwin tries to go past the fielder at mid wicket, but fails in his efforts. Just a single from the over.
I
Mark Wood gets his turn now. Ashwin is on strike. Back of a length to start with and Ashwin crunches it through covers. FOUR!! Wood responds with a rousing bouncer. Ashwin sways away from it. Ashwin keeps things moving with a single to the square leg region.
Anderson straight up. Jadeja to face his first delivery of the day. Anderson comes over the wicket. Good length and on the stumps. Jadeja defends. Outside the leg stump now. Clips off Jadeja’s pads and Foakes gathers it with a dive to his right. Again on the leg side. This time Jadeja puts it away for a single. Kuldeep adds another with a click to the leg side.
Rohit Sharma went past a significant milestone on the first day of the third Test, surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of sixes in Test cricket.
Virender Sehwag - 91
Rohit Sharma - 79
MS Dhoni - 78
Sachin Tendulkar - 69
Kapil Dev - 61
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
