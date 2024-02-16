IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Follow highlights from third India vs England Test in Rajkot here.

Ben Duckett's unbeaten 133 has given England a commanding position in the ongoing third Test against India in Rajkot. Duckett spearheaded England's charge on Day 2, propelling them to a score of 207/2 after dismissing India for 445.

Currently, England trails by 238 runs, with Joe Root (9) partnering Duckett at the crease. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a significant milestone by claiming his 500th Test wicket, dismissing Zak Crawley and providing India with a crucial breakthrough during the final session.

India's first innings concluded at 445, with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both scoring centuries.