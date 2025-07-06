India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Will Team India script history and clinch the Edgbaston Test for first time?

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 3: Team India need 7 wickets to script history and clinch the Edgbaston Test for the first time ever. Will India be able to pull victory on Day 5, find it out here.

India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 5: Team India is on the verge of creating history at Edgbaston, if bowlers manage to pick up the remaining 7 wickets on Day 5. On Day 4, India declared their second innings at 427/6, leaving a mountain-like target for the home side. With a couple of hours' game left on Day 4, Indian bowlers also managed to pick up three important wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root ahead of Stumps. ENG were 72/3 at Day 4 Stumps and now require 536 runs to win the game. Otherwise, England will be required to stay at the crease throughout the day and end the game in a draw. However, rain could also help the home side, as the weather forecast predicts little showers throughout the day.