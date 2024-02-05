India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND look to bowl out ENG, tie series 1-1

Shubman Gill's impressive comeback contributed to India setting a challenging target of 399 against England. The Bazballers will aim to chase it down on Monday, the second Test's fourth day. At Stumps on Sunday, England stood at 67/1, with Rehan Ahmed (9*) and Zak Crawley (29*) at the crease. Opener Ben Duckett had a quick start but was dismissed by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin after scoring 27 off 28 balls.

Gill, scoring 104 runs, played a crucial role in India's innings. Axar Patel added 45 runs as support, while contributions from Srikar Bharat and Ashwin were limited.