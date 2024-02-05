Search icon
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3076919
HomeCricket

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND look to bowl out ENG, tie series 1-1

India vs England, 2nd Test: Follow the live score of Day 4 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here.

Reported By:Aditya Bhatia| Edited By: Aditya Bhatia |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND look to bowl out ENG, tie series 1-1
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND look to bowl out ENG, tie series 1-1

Shubman Gill's impressive comeback contributed to India setting a challenging target of 399 against England. The Bazballers will aim to chase it down on Monday, the second Test's fourth day. At Stumps on Sunday, England stood at 67/1, with Rehan Ahmed (9*) and Zak Crawley (29*) at the crease. Opener Ben Duckett had a quick start but was dismissed by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin after scoring 27 off 28 balls.

Gill, scoring 104 runs, played a crucial role in India's innings. Axar Patel added 45 runs as support, while contributions from Srikar Bharat and Ashwin were limited.

LIVE Blog
05 Feb 2024
09:00 AM

India vs England Live Score: Playing XIs

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson 

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

09:00 AM

India vs England Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test match between India and England, straight from the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics
Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps
Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants
In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews