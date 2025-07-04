IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Joe Root-Ben Stokes on back-to-back deliveries

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 3: The Ben Stokes-led England suffered early blows by Indian bowlers on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. Will it recover from the current situation, or will Indian bowlers continue their dominance?

India vs England Edgbaston Test Live: After a magnificent first innings of Team India concluded at 587, courtesy of a double hundred by skipper Shubman Gill, England came out to bat on Day 2. However, the Ben Stokes-led side suffered early blows and lost three top-order batters, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope. For India, Akash Deep took two of these three wickets, whereas Mohammed Siraj took one. Currently, England are trailing behind by 510 runs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook out in the middle. Will the home side be able to recover from the situation on Day 3 and try to reduce the run difference with India, or will Indian bowlers continue to dominate? Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the Edgbaston Test between India and England.