India vs England, 2nd Test: Follow Highlights of Day 3 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here.

England ended Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India at a score of 67/1. At Stumps, Zak Crawley (29*) and Rehan Ahmed (9*) remained unbeaten at the crease, with England still needing 332 runs to secure a victory. Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill's century propelled India to a total of 255. As a result, India has set a target of 399 for England to chase.

Starting the day at 28/0, India faced early setbacks with the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Gill's exceptional performance brought the hosts back into the game. Gill departed after scoring an impressive 107 runs, while Axar Patel also contributed with 45 runs.

England now faces a challenging task ahead as they strive to achieve the required runs for victory. The match has been filled with thrilling moments and outstanding performances from both teams, making it an exciting contest for cricket enthusiasts.