India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Bumrah's 6-fer restrict England to 253, India lead by 171 runs

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Foakes departs for 6, ENG six down

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are determined to maintain India's dominance in the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. In a remarkable display, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets, restricting England to a mere 253 runs in their first innings and granting India a substantial lead of 143 runs.

Notably, Bumrah also achieved the impressive milestone of 150 Test wickets. Despite a promising start, England gradually lost wickets at regular intervals. Furthermore, Jaiswal's exceptional performance led India to a commanding total of 396 runs on Day 2, with his maiden double century serving as a significant contribution.