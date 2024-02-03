India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Bumrah's 6-fer restrict England to 253, India lead by 171 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are determined to maintain India's dominance in the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. In a remarkable display, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets, restricting England to a mere 253 runs in their first innings and granting India a substantial lead of 143 runs.
Notably, Bumrah also achieved the impressive milestone of 150 Test wickets. Despite a promising start, England gradually lost wickets at regular intervals. Furthermore, Jaiswal's exceptional performance led India to a commanding total of 396 runs on Day 2, with his maiden double century serving as a significant contribution.
India made the most of the limited time they had to bat before Stumps. It was a day dominated by Rohit & Co. Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off the proceedings by scoring a magnificent double century, while Jasprit Bumrah completely outplayed the English batsmen, bringing their highly anticipated Bazball strategy to a screeching halt. Day 3 is often referred to as the pivotal day in a Test match, and it could very well be the day when India secures the victory. However, the first Test taught a valuable lesson - never underestimate the strength of the English side.
Rehan Ahmed bowls his first over. And it's a FOUR! Rohit skillfully shuffles and creates space, allowing him to expertly carve the ball past point. A single is taken off the next delivery. And with that, Stumps is called on Day 2.
FOUR! Rohit Sharma skillfully slashes a wide delivery, expertly placing it between the point and gully fielders, earning himself his first run of the match.
Bumrah makes another impressive attempt at dismissing England. And he's done it! Bumrah skillfully delivers a ball that moves back in, catching Anderson leg before wicket. Bumrah concludes with a remarkable six wickets!
Fifer for Jasprit Bumrah! Hartley takes a swing at the ball, but unfortunately, he only manages to get an edge. Shubman Gill, positioned at first slip, skillfully pouches the catch.
Jasprit Bumrah returns for his third spell, with Stokes on strike. And he's bowled him! Jasprit Bumrah reaches a milestone of 150 wickets. This delivery sharply moves into the left-hander, skillfully bypasses his defense, and smashes onto the off stump.
Stokes receives a length ball from Kuldeep and skillfully strikes it towards midwicket, resulting in a boundary. Next, Hartley attempts a powerful slog sweep, but unfortunately, the ball narrowly misses the fielder positioned deep. Kuldeep expertly induces an outside edge, and by the slimmest of margins, the ball manages to elude Rohit's outstretched right hand at first slip.
Kuldeep strikes once more! Rehan attempts to pull the ball over the short midwicket, but Gill executes a flawless jump and snatches the ball with precision.
Bumrah continues to challenge both the edges on length. And there’s comes a yorker. This has been a spectacular spell from Bumrah.
Kuldeep Yadav from the other end. Stokes goes for a slog sweep but isn’t able to get the ball cross the ropes. Three runs.
Bumrah to begin the session. Trying to get the ball into the right-hander. Bairstow plays with soft hands. A maiden to begin.
India had a good second hour of the previous session and will look to keep chipping in with wickets. Bairstow and Stokes at the crease with still 241 runs to trail.
We are 10 minutes away from Tea and Rohit has brought in Kuldeep Yadav into attack. And surprisingly has gone to Mukesh from the other end. Bumrah has gone off the field tell Harsha Bhogle on commentary. With the way Bumrah has bowled Mukesh would have seen it and made notes. However, his strengths are more reliant on accuracy rather than unpredictability. And they will work too as there is reverse swing available. India would have been happy with a lot of things in this session apart from Ashwin who looked good in patches but was taken to the sword by Crawley.
Bairstow picks two boundaries in Axar’s over - a cut first followed by a drive through covers. 10 runs from the over. BUMRAH ON A ROLL! He has absolutely hammered this yorker into the stumps. Ollie Pope has to make the long walk back.
Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23 (55)
It’s time for skipper Ben Stokes to get some control over the innings.
Ollie Pope scoops Axar to fine leg for two runs. A single off the fourth delivery of the over. Root paddle sweeps the final delivery for one run.
Mukesh Kumar is into the attack now. Drifts towards the pads and Pope flicks it for four. Slight inwards movement for Mukesh though.
Ashwin has been varying his pace, trying to draw the batters forward, make use of the bounce on offer. Crawley making use of his height slog sweeps him for a SIX to end the over.
Kuldeep Yadav is bowling consistently at the moment. Pope is looking nervous for now. Just a single from the over.
OUT! India has finally got a breakthrough. Ball dips and Duckett isn’t able to control his defence and hits it straight to silly point. Kuldeep Yadav is the man of the hour for India.
Bumrah begins proceedings. Crawley takes a single on the first ball. He’s not getting the ball to move a lot though. Two runs from the over.
Ashwin for the final over of the session. Crawley drives for a single on the final delivery of the over. That will be Lunch on Day 2.
Mukesh Kumar to Duckett. FOUR! Lucky! A thick under edge after the ball nips away after pitching which runs wide of the stumps and runs to the fence. Another inside edge, this time for a single. FOUR more! On the pads and Crawley clips it away past mid wicket. Crawley punches the final delivery through cover for a single.
Two slips and a gully in place. Bumrah to Crawley, left alone. The third delivery angles across and thuds on to the batter’s pad. Crawley has a swing at the final delivery but misses. A maiden to start the innings.
It is the usual pairing of Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley for England. For India, Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball.
Kuldeep drives Bashir through cover for another couple. A single through the same region on the fourth delivery. Bumrah is able to scamper through for a run off the final delivery.
Just one run from the last two overs. Both Anderson and Bashir are nearing the end of their one-hour spell now.
Jaiswal charges Bashir down the track and smacks him straight over the head for a SIX. Bashir has been slightly full this morning. Given the amount of movement Anderson is getting off the pitch, won’t be a bad idea for him to pull his length slightly back.
The second new ball has been taken. James Anderson to begin the proceedings. A jaffa on the first ball, challenging Jaiswal’s outside edge. He’s making the ball move away from both right and left-handers. Two runs off the over.
Shoaib Bashir to begin the day. Jaiswal is on strike. Gets away with just a single: was short wide ball and Jaiswal had slashed hard on it but only to be fielded at the point. Ashwin drives through covers to get the first boundary of the day. Five runs off the over.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin walk out to bat. England players too come out for the second day.
'The pitch was an absolute batting paradise. But the pitch is slowing down, there’s variable bounce. Day by day, it will continue to be variable but there won’t be as much turn. Intriguing how the pitch disintegrates day by day,' reckons Eoin Morgan.
India vs England Live Score: Jaiswal speaking after Day 1
I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now. The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end.
India vs England Live Score: Playing XIs
England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
