India vs England, 2nd Test: Follow Highlights of Day 2 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are determined to maintain India's dominance in the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. In a remarkable display, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets, restricting England to a mere 253 runs in their first innings and granting India a substantial lead of 143 runs.

Notably, Bumrah also achieved the impressive milestone of 150 Test wickets. Despite a promising start, England gradually lost wickets at regular intervals. Furthermore, Jaiswal's exceptional performance led India to a commanding total of 396 runs on Day 2, with his maiden double century serving as a significant contribution.