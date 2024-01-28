India vs England, 1st Test: Follow highlights of Day 4 of IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

In a stunning turn of events, England emerged victorious in Hyderabad, securing a 28-run win as debutant Tom Hartley showcased his prowess, dismantling India's star-studded batting lineup on Day 4. The Indian top and middle order faltered, succumbing to Hartley's spin, ultimately being bundled out for 202.

Facing a challenging target of 231 runs, India struggled early in their run-chase, with Hartley wreaking havoc by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant effort with a score of 39(58), Hartley's brilliance continued to trouble the Indian batsmen. KL Rahul and promoted Axar Patel managed a 32-run stand at Tea on Day 4, offering a glimmer of hope.

Ollie Pope's outstanding 196-run innings propelled England to a commanding total of 420, setting India a formidable target. The visitors, adding 104 runs to their overnight score, encountered resistance from Bumrah (4/41) and Ashwin (3/126). India now faces a daunting task, requiring 231 runs for victory.

In the first innings, India posted a lead of 190 runs, reaching 436 before being bowled out. Despite England losing wickets at regular intervals, Pope's remarkable century provided them with a fighting chance in the decisive fourth innings.