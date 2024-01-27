India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3:Jadeja’s 87 gives IND 190 runs lead in Hyderabad

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's powerful performances led India to finish Day 2 at 421/7, holding a 175-run lead against England in the first Test in Hyderabad. Jadeja (81*) and Axar Patel (35*) partnered for a significant 63-run stand in the eighth wicket. Despite a strong start, England faced challenges with Joe Root taking crucial wickets and debutant Tom Hartley conceding 131 runs in 25 overs.