India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja’s 87 gives IND 190 runs lead in Hyderabad

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's powerful performances led India to finish Day 2 at 421/7, holding a 175-run lead against England in the first Test in Hyderabad. Jadeja (81*) and Axar Patel (35*) partnered for a significant 63-run stand in the eighth wicket. Despite a strong start, England faced challenges with Joe Root taking crucial wickets and debutant Tom Hartley conceding 131 runs in 25 overs.
Ashwin starts from the over end. Gets the inside edge of Duckett's first ball. Trickles past the short leg and he gets a single. Four!! Crawley brings out the reverse sweep right after almost being caught at short leg.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walk out to the middle. 191 runs the first target for England to prevent an innings defeat.
Bumrah gets proceedings underway in the second innings.
India vs England Live Score: IND 436/9 in 120 overs
Root strikes! Jadeja has been trapped in front. The umpire raises his finger. Jadeja reviews though. Looks like the ball has touched both bat and pad at the same time. Will be a very tough call to be made. Wickets and Impact both umpire’s call and Jadeja walks back after scoring 87.
Jasprit Bumrah is the new man in. OUT! Golden duck. Through his defence and cleans up the stumps. India is suddenly nine down.
India vs England Live Score: IND 436/7 in 119 overs
Jack Leach into the attack replacing Mark Wood. Axar drives him for four twice in the over. Good over for India.
India vs England Live Score: IND 427/7 in 117 overs, lead by 181 runs
Plenty of noise from the stands but it’s quiet in the middle. The slowness of the pitch showing up but Mark Wood is bowling his heart out – still clocking in the 140 kphs. Delivers a maiden over. Ravindra Jadeja moves to 86, Axar Patel batting on 36.
India vs England Live Score: IND 425/7 in 114 overs, lead by 179 runs
Mark Wood continues to bowl with a lot of pace. Admirable from the Englishman considering the conditions. Consistently bowling in the 140 kphs. Two singles in his second over of the day and Joe Root follows him with a maiden over.
India vs England Live Score: IND 423/7 in 112 overs
Joe Root from the other end, just a single from the second over. Indian batters in no hurry.
Mark Wood will open the day’s proceedings for the tourists. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the two overnight unbeaten India batters. The hosts lead by 175 runs. Here we go.
Players are out in the middle. How much more can India add to the 175-run lead? Will Jadeja reach his hundred? All these questions will be answered shortly. Stay tuned.
India vs England Live Score: Pitch Report
The pitch slowed down 0.5 meters on day 2 to what it was on the opening day. It is expected to spin. "It's a very pleasant morning. England are way behind, India in the driver's seat. We are set for a bumper day of Test match cricket. There are footholes, Mark Wood has created better opportunities for the Indian spinners, especially Ashwin to make best use of what would be a very good length for Ashwin to bowl to the right-handers. KL Rahul felt that it has slowed down. On day one, the pitch was 0.5 metres quicker than what it was on day two. That's a very big difference. It allows the batter to adjust. My view is that it's going to spin a long way and we could see a Test match that finishes today," Murali Kartik and Kevin Pietersen say in their pitch report.
India vs England Live Score: KL Rahul after day 2
The 100 in SA has given me some confidence, also having played 6-7 months of cricket since my injury. The aim was to stay positive when I went out to bat. Very different to that of South Africa (on the pitch) - a bit of turn, it became slower and slower as the ball went old. Was a challenge, I had to wait for my opportunity to play shots. Enjoying batting in the middle-order. I did enjoy batting in the top-order for a long time, but here you get some time to put your feet up, watch as to how the ball is doing, what the bowlers are doing and it gives time to plan your innings. It's only the second day, we just wanted to bat the full day and get as many runs as possible (on the team plan). The chat was to bat as long as possible and everyone to bat and score as many runs as we could.
India vs England Live Score: Teams
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
India vs England Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day’s play of the first Test between India and England being played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The day is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.