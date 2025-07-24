IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jofra Archer gets Ravindra Jadeja for 20, India 5 down

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score: Stay updated with all the live coverage from Day 2 of the India vs England Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 Live Score: Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England is underway at Old Trafford, Manchester. India resumes their first innings at 264/4, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease, looking to build on Sai Sudharsan's impressive 61. However, a major concern for India is the injury to Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt on Day 1 with a toe fracture and is likely ruled out for the remainder of the series. England, trailing 2-1 in the series, will be keen to make early inroads and capitalize on India's middle-order uncertainty, with skipper Ben Stokes leading the charge with the ball. Rain is a possibility early on Day 2, but clearer skies are expected later in the day.

Earlier, Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first on a relatively flat wicket. Although Chris Woakes bowled a splendid spell and took a wicket, it was the captain himself, similar to his performance at Lord’s, who altered the game's trajectory throughout the day by claiming two vital wickets. The first was captain Shubman Gill, followed by Sai Sudharsan later in the day.

India has made three alterations to their lineup, bringing in Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj to replace Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep. On the England side, they had to substitute the injured Shoaib Bashir with Liam Dawson.