India vs England Highlights, 4th T20I: England complete 3-0 series sweep in dominant fashion

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India vs England Highlights, 4th T20I: India suffered a defeat in the five-match T20I series against England, with one match remaining. The team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, faced a significant loss, falling by nine wickets in the fourth game held in Bristol.
India vs England 4th T20I Highlights: On Thursday, India suffered a defeat in the five-T20I series against England, with one match remaining. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, faced a significant loss of nine wickets in the fourth match held in Bristol. This marks the second series loss for India under Iyer's captaincy as he continues to seek his first victory in this role. After the opening game was abandoned due to rain, England secured three straight wins to clinch the series. In Thursday's match, Harry Brook and Phil Salt both delivered impressive fifties, easily surpassing India's first-innings score of 158 for 7. England achieved their target in just 13.5 overs. In the first innings, Shreyas Iyer stood out as the sole performer, scoring 80 not out off 49 balls, while the rest of the team struggled to post a competitive total. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again fell short, getting out to Jofra Archer for 15 runs off 10 balls. For England, Jofra Archer (2 for 20) and Josh Tongue (2 for 36) each took two wickets.
Follow all the highlights here:
England produced another commanding all-round performance to crush India by nine wickets, with Harry Brook finishing in style before Phil Salt sealed the chase with a boundary. The emphatic win gives England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, underlining their dominance after victories in the last three matches.
Harry Brook capped another stunning innings with a spectacular six before Phil Salt hammered a boundary and calmly knocked off the winning run. England sealed a comprehensive victory to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, leaving India outplayed once again.
IND 158/7(20)
ENG159/1(13.5)
Harry Brook and Phil Salt tightened England's grip with a flurry of boundaries off Axar Patel. Salt launched a towering six before Brook added a four and another massive hit to bring up a commanding half-century. England surged closer to victory as India's bowlers struggled for answers.
Harry Brook unleashed a brutal assault on Washington Sundar, hammering three fours and a six in a dominant over. Mixing crisp drives with powerful pulls, the England batter found the boundary at will as every tactical change from India failed to stop the onslaught, swinging the momentum firmly England's way.
Arshdeep Singh responded in perfect fashion after being hit for six, dismissing Jos Buttler in the very next over. The back-of-a-length delivery angled across the England captain, who poked tentatively and edged behind. Ishan Kishan completed a safe catch as India drew first blood.
England's chase began with a slice of fortune as Phil Salt collected four leg-byes. Arshdeep Singh's inswinger drifted too far down the leg side, beating Salt's attempted flick before brushing the pad and racing away fine, leaving Ishan Kishan with no chance behind the stumps.
Jofra Archer turned the game with two quick blows. Washington Sundar holed out to fine leg after mistiming a hook off a slower short ball, before Archer produced a brilliant piece of athleticism to run out Axar Patel with a sharp kick at the striker's end, piling pressure on India.
Shreyas Iyer dominated Adil Rashid in a game-changing over, smashing two towering sixes and a four. The India skipper attacked with confidence, first clearing long-off before cutting a quicker delivery to the fence. He capped the assault with another maximum to bring up India's 150.
Josh Tongue responded immediately by dismissing Tilak Varma with a well-disguised slower ball. Tilak advanced down the pitch but failed to pick the change of pace, slicing the ball straight to backward point. Rehan Ahmed made no mistake as India's middle order suffered another setback.
Shreyas Iyer brought up a superb half-century in style, punishing Adil Rashid's short delivery. Rocking deep into the crease, the India captain unleashed a ferocious pull over deep square leg for six. The milestone came at a crucial stage, anchoring India's innings with authority.
Will Jacks broke the partnership with a smartly disguised slower delivery, removing Shivam Dube for 22. Looking to slog across the line, Dube was deceived by the lack of pace and only managed a top-edge. Tom Banton judged the catch well at long-on to complete a crucial dismissal.
Shivam Dube continued to find the gaps, dispatching Sam Curran to the boundary with authority. Waiting on the back-foot delivery, Dube rolled his wrists perfectly and hammered a pull in front of square. The well-timed shot beat deep midwicket to the fence for four.
Shreyas Iyer eased the pressure with a confident six off Adil Rashid. Reading the flight early, he danced down the track, met the ball before it could turn, and launched it straight over long-off. The clean strike provided India with a timely boost in the middle overs.
Shivam Dube got going in style, punishing Josh Tongue for offering width. The left-hander stayed leg-side of the ball and unleashed a powerful slap through extra cover. Timed to perfection, the shot raced to the boundary, giving India a much-needed boost after losing early wickets.
Adil Rashid made an immediate impact by removing Abhishek Sharma in his first over. Looking to take on the leg-spinner, Abhishek mistimed his heave, sending the ball high into the air. Rashid sprinted towards midwicket to complete a safe return catch, ending the opener's knock on 16 off 14 balls.
Josh Tongue's short-ball tactic paid off as Ishan Kishan departed for just 4. Attempting an ambitious pull to a rising delivery outside off, Kishan could only top-edge the ball. Sam Curran completed his second catch of the innings at short third man, leaving India two down.
Jofra Archer struck once again to remove Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, dismissing the teenager for the second straight match. Attempting an aggressive pull, Vaibhav mistimed the shot and was caught comfortably by Sam Curran at mid-on. His promising cameo ended at 15 off just 10 balls.
India's openers hit back in style against Josh Tongue. Abhishek Sharma got the over underway with a crisp four over extra cover before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased his fearless approach, smashing a boundary and then a towering six as Tongue conceded 15 runs in an expensive over.
Jofra Archer produced a fiery opening over, troubling Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with sharp pace and a pinpoint yorker. The youngster survived an aerial pull for two before being beaten consistently, while Abhishek Sharma rotated the strike with a quick single to keep India moving.
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat first. We saw the fearlessness, we are not able to execute our plans. Boys are in high spirits. We have to have the game awareness and adapt quickly. Tactically, we have to be up to the mark. The surface looks good. We've got two changes. Washi and Prasidh come on.
Harry Brook: We would have batted. There's nice, even spread of grass. We communicated really well and it was a very good team performance. It'd be lovely (to win the series). We've got so many good players. Rehan comes in for Liam Dawson.
Both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer are eager to achieve success in England, focusing on their batting and captaincy roles, respectively. The left-handed batsman has only managed to score 14 and 13 runs since his international debut, while Iyer is still in search of his first victory as India's captain, having led the team in five matches.
With a 2-0 deficit in the five-match series, India had no room for further losses. The opening match was abandoned due to rain, followed by England securing victories by four wickets and 125 runs in the second and third matches, respectively.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
India find themselves in a must-win situation after slipping to a 0-2 deficit in the five-match series, with England claiming victories in the second and third T20Is. The visitors will be desperate to keep the series alive, while the hosts have the chance to seal it with a game to spare.