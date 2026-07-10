India vs England Highlights, 4th T20I: England complete 3-0 series sweep in dominant fashion

India vs England Highlights, 4th T20I: India suffered a defeat in the five-match T20I series against England, with one match remaining. The team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, faced a significant loss, falling by nine wickets in the fourth game held in Bristol.

India vs England 4th T20I Highlights: On Thursday, India suffered a defeat in the five-T20I series against England, with one match remaining. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, faced a significant loss of nine wickets in the fourth match held in Bristol. This marks the second series loss for India under Iyer's captaincy as he continues to seek his first victory in this role. After the opening game was abandoned due to rain, England secured three straight wins to clinch the series. In Thursday's match, Harry Brook and Phil Salt both delivered impressive fifties, easily surpassing India's first-innings score of 158 for 7. England achieved their target in just 13.5 overs. In the first innings, Shreyas Iyer stood out as the sole performer, scoring 80 not out off 49 balls, while the rest of the team struggled to post a competitive total. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again fell short, getting out to Jofra Archer for 15 runs off 10 balls. For England, Jofra Archer (2 for 20) and Josh Tongue (2 for 36) each took two wickets.

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