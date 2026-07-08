India vs England, 3rd T20I Highlights: India register biggest defeat in format, lose to England by 125 runs

India vs England, 3rd T20I Highlights: Catch all the live updates and key moments from the third T20I match of the 5-match series between India and England, being played at Trent Bridge.

India vs England, 3rd T20I Live Score: The Shreyas Iyer-led Men In Blue will be aiming to bounce back in the 5-match series with a win tonight as they are trailing hosts England by 1-0. The first match in the series was washed out due to rain, while India lost the second match in Manchester by four wickets, despite scoring 190 runs on the board and the debut of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Team India will now be looking to make a comeback with an improved all-round performance and avoid falling further behind in the series. Catch all the live updates, key updates, and match highlights at this space.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Highlights: