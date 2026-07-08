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India vs England, 3rd T20I Highlights: India register biggest defeat in format, lose to England by 125 runs

India vs England, 3rd T20I Highlights: Catch all the live updates and key moments from the third T20I match of the 5-match series between India and England, being played at Trent Bridge.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 01:05 AM IST

India vs England, 3rd T20I Highlights: India register biggest defeat in format, lose to England by 125 runs
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India vs England, 3rd T20I Live Score: The Shreyas Iyer-led Men In Blue will be aiming to bounce back in the 5-match series with a win tonight as they are trailing hosts England by 1-0. The first match in the series was washed out due to rain, while India lost the second match in Manchester by four wickets, despite scoring 190 runs on the board and the debut of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Team India will now be looking to make a comeback with an improved all-round performance and avoid falling further behind in the series. Catch all the live updates, key updates, and match highlights at this space.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Highlights:

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Jul 2026, 01:03 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: That's all, folks!

    This is the end of this live blog. Thanks for joining.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:57 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: England win

    India lost to England by 125 runs at Trent Bridge, registering their biggest T20I defeat. England lead the 5-match series 2-0 now.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:42 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 4-wicket haul for Tongue

    In the last over of his spell, Josh Tongue removed Harshit Rana and completed his 4-wicket haul.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:40 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Wicket!!!

    It raining wickets at the moment. Josh Tongue picked up his third wicket of the game as he scalped Shivam Dube's wicket. IND lost its 7th wicket at 63.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:33 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 6th wicket

    Nothing is going on in India's way currently as the visitors lost yet another wicket. Tilak Varma departed at 3. IND are 60/6 after 7.1 overs.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:25 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Powerplay ends

    With the end of the 6th over, IND are 54/5 with Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana out in the middle.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:24 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Half-side departs

    With the end of the 5th over, India are already five down as Axar Patel also became prey to Archer. It is now a 3-wicket haul for Jofra Archer.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:17 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 4th wicket

    India lost 4th wicket in the Powerplay after skipper Shreyas Iyer made his way back to the dugout at 5.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:13 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 3rd wicket

    Another bouncer, another dismissal. This time, it was world's No 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan, who scored just 13 runs. India lost 3rd wicket at 41.

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:08 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Sooryavanshi GONE

    In his second over, Archer dismissed Sooryavanshi on a well-pitched bouncer. IND lost 2nd wicket at 29.



     

     

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  • 08 Jul 2026, 12:07 AM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Abhishek Sharma departs

    Josh Tongue brought the first breakthrough for the hosts as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma at 10.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:46 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: First over

    Jofra Archer bowled the first over and conceded 9 runs, including a maximum by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the last delivery.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:44 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Innings end

    In 20 overs, England posted 201/7, courtesy of Phil Salt's 70 off 44 balls. India need 202 runs to win and stay alive in the 5-match series. Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's magic work tonight?

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:42 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Another run out

    After Will Jacks, the final over again witnessed a run-out. This time it was Jofra Archer.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:25 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Run out

    In the last over of the innings, Will Jacks fell short of the crease while taking a second run. He departed at 14 off 7 balls.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:23 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Salt GONE

    Phil Salt's brilliant innings finally came to an end after Axar Patel scalped his first wicket of the game. ENG 158/5 after 16.2 overs.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:13 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: After 16 overs

    After the end of the 16th over, England are 152/4 with Sam Curran 18 (11) and Phil Salt 64 (42) at the crease. 

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 11:05 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 50 for Salt

    Despite England kept loosing wicket on one end, opener Phil Salt managed to complete his 9th T20I half-century, which came off just 36 balls.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:58 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Back-to-back wickets

    Harshit Rana pushed England on the back foot with two wickets in two balls. He dismissed Jacob Bethell at 13 and Tom Banton for a duck. ENG 111/4 after 12 overs.

     

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:53 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 100 up for England

    After the Drinks, England breached the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Will Bethell and Salt take England to a big total?

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:47 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: 10 overs gone

    With two boundaries and a maximum in the 10th over, England are 92/2 with Phil Salt 34 (24) and Jacob Bethell 2 (3) out in the middle. 

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:32 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Prince strikes again

    Prince Yadav struck again as he scalped the wicket of the England skipper. Harry Brook returned back to the dugout at 16 off 12 balls. ENG are 71/2 after 8.2 overs.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:29 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Powerplay ends

    With a wicket and six runs in the 6th over, England are 49/1 after the Powerplay.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:28 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Wicket!!!

    Prince Yadav finally brought the first breakthrough for Team India as he ended the 43-run stand by dismissing Buttler at 36.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 10:07 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: After 5 overs

    After the first over maiden, England openers - Phil Salt and Jos Buttler- shifted gears and added 43 runs in the next four overs. After 5 overs, ENG are 43/0.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 09:40 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: First Over

    Arshdeep Singh does it again with early swing as he bowls a maiden over.

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 09:36 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Playing XI

    India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav (replacing Ravi Bishnoi), Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

    England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue.

     

     

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 09:33 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Toss update

    English skipper Harry Brook flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Shreyas Iyer's favour. India chose to bowl first against the home side.

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  • 07 Jul 2026, 09:32 PM

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third T20I match between India and England.

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