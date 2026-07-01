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India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma departs at 59, IND lose 3rd wicket at 88

India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: After losing 2-0 to Ireland, the Men in Blue are set to face England for the 1st T20I in the 5-match series. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the match at this space.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma departs at 59, IND lose 3rd wicket at 88
IND vs ENG Live Score. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: The much-awaited T20I series between India and England is set to kick off tonight with the first game at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Team India will look to bounce back in the format after facing a humiliating 2-0 loss to Ireland. Three Lions, on the other hand, will aim to take revenge for the semi-final loss to India in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

The main reason behind India's disappointing loss to Ireland was its batting unit, which failed to live up to expectations. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was expected to change things around, but he wasn't included in either of the two games.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in tonight's game for Team India and whether Sooryavanshi makes his international debut with the first T20I against England or not. Catch all the latest updates and key moments of the match in this space.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:44 PM

    India vs England Live Score: After 10 overs

    With 7 runs added to the total in the 10th over, IND are 99/3 with Shreyas Iyer 34 (23) and Tilak Varma 4 (4) at the crease. 

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:34 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Abhishek departs

    Sam Curran picked up his first wicket of the game as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma at 59. IND lose 3rd wicket at 88.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:32 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Abhishek Sharma hits 50

    In just 20 balls, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century, bringing his side back in the game after early debacle.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:29 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of the 6th over, India are 61/2 with Abhishek Sharma 49 (19) and Shreyas Iyer 10 (8) out in the middle. 

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:29 PM

    India vs England Live Score: 50 up for India

    In the 5th over, Team India finally touched the 50-run mark with Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma at the crease.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:15 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Abhishek Sharma's 100th six

    Abhishek Sharma slammed his 100th six in the 4th over of the game, which is also the fastest in terms of balls taken.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:12 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Wicket!!!

    After facing two balls, the world's number one T20I batter Ishan Kishan made his way back to the dugout after an unfortunate runout. IND lose 2nd wicket at 6.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 10:10 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Samson departs

    Saqib Mahmood removed Sanju Samson early. The Indian opener departed at 1 off 7 balls. IND 6/1 after 1.4 overs.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 09:45 PM

    India vs England Live Score: First Over

    Luke Wood bowled the opening over, and Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma added 5 runs on the board.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 09:37 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Playing XI

    India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

    England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, and Saqib Mahmood.

     

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 09:35 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Toss update

     England skipper Harry Brook flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in Shreyas Iyer's favour. Team India elected to bat first against England.

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  • 01 Jul 2026, 09:32 PM

    India vs England Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and England in the 5-match series.

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