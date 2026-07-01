India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma departs at 59, IND lose 3rd wicket at 88

India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: After losing 2-0 to Ireland, the Men in Blue are set to face England for the 1st T20I in the 5-match series. Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the match at this space.

India vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: The much-awaited T20I series between India and England is set to kick off tonight with the first game at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Team India will look to bounce back in the format after facing a humiliating 2-0 loss to Ireland. Three Lions, on the other hand, will aim to take revenge for the semi-final loss to India in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

The main reason behind India's disappointing loss to Ireland was its batting unit, which failed to live up to expectations. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was expected to change things around, but he wasn't included in either of the two games.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in tonight's game for Team India and whether Sooryavanshi makes his international debut with the first T20I against England or not. Catch all the latest updates and key moments of the match in this space.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Score: