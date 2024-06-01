India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India win toss, opt to bat first

Cricket
Follow live score and update of IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match here.
India will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Nassau County International Stadium in New York as they take on Bangladesh in their sole warm-up match before the commencement of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The match is scheduled to begin at 8pm IST (10am local time). This fixture marks the conclusion of the warm-up matches leading up to the T20 World Cup, with the first match having taken place on May 27 between Canada and Nepal.
The tournament officially kicks off on Sunday, with co-hosts USA squaring off against Canada.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impressed by the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India's captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of his team quickly adapting to the pitch and conditions before their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5.
Fortunately, Rohit and his team will have the opportunity to assess the pitch and overall conditions when they play against Bangladesh in a warm-up match this Saturday. This match will also serve as India's only training session before the ICC's prestigious event.
Hello New York!— BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2024
Inching closer to #TeamIndia's warm-up clash against Bangladesh
8 PM IST
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Official BCCI App
https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CcPOyoVONm
