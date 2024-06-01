Twitter
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India win toss, opt to bat first

Follow live score and update of IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India win toss, opt to bat first
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024
India will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Nassau County International Stadium in New York as they take on Bangladesh in their sole warm-up match before the commencement of the 2024 T20 World Cup. 

The match is scheduled to begin at 8pm IST (10am local time). This fixture marks the conclusion of the warm-up matches leading up to the T20 World Cup, with the first match having taken place on May 27 between Canada and Nepal. 

The tournament officially kicks off on Sunday, with co-hosts USA squaring off against Canada.

  • 01 Jun 2024, 06:31 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bat

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 01 Jun 2024, 06:27 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: 

    Impressed by the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India's captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of his team quickly adapting to the pitch and conditions before their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5.

    Fortunately, Rohit and his team will have the opportunity to assess the pitch and overall conditions when they play against Bangladesh in a warm-up match this Saturday. This match will also serve as India's only training session before the ICC's prestigious event.

  • 01 Jun 2024, 06:23 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024:

  • 01 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

  • 01 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live blog covering the India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in the T20 World Cup 2024, taking place in Nassau County. 

