India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India win toss, opt to bat first

India will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Nassau County International Stadium in New York as they take on Bangladesh in their sole warm-up match before the commencement of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8pm IST (10am local time). This fixture marks the conclusion of the warm-up matches leading up to the T20 World Cup, with the first match having taken place on May 27 between Canada and Nepal.

The tournament officially kicks off on Sunday, with co-hosts USA squaring off against Canada.