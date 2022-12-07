India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Check out latest weather report, pitch update and predicted XI for the 2nd ODI

India vs Bangladesh

Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat, India's decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

READ: Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik surpasses Keiron Pollard to achieve massive T20 record

Having failed to take the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, Indian bowlers could not deliver but there is no denying the fact that a star-studded batting line-up needs to show more responsibility. The last time India played a bilateral series in Bangladesh was back in 2015 when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team lost the three-match series 1-2 and the only win came in the dead third rubber.

History could repeat itself at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium if spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj can once again keep the Indian batters under wraps between overs 11-40.

That was the real period of struggle for all Indian batters, save KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) who was the best player on show in the opening game.

One of the problems with the Indian top order players is that they are accelerating the run-rate but at the same time consuming way more dot deliveries than they should. In the match against Bangladesh, dot balls worth more than 25 overs were consumed even as they batted for less than 42 overs.

If the eight overs that they couldn't bat is taken into account, the team missed out on scoring off almost 200 balls.

READ: IPL 2023: Major update on start date, venue of first match of IPL's 16th edition

Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi in the brief period they have been picked in the Indian team have been travellers and it is still not clear how the team management plans to test these youngsters before pruning the list to may be 18-20.

The tough calls haven't yet been taken by coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma and it doesn't look like it will be taken any time soon. So as we head on to the 2nd ODI of the series which is also an must-win encouter for men in blue, keep hooked to this live blog as we will be bringing all the latest updates regarding the match and will also try to answer the questions regarding possible World Cup team 2023.