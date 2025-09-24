Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India eye final berth, Bangladesh look to upset

India vs Bangladesh Live Match Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India has been enjoying a successful run in the Asia Cup 2025, securing three straight wins. They are now prepared to take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage, after having previously defeated them in the group stage.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India eye final berth, Bangladesh look to upset
IND vs BAN Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Keeping a close watch on the coveted title, India is set to compete against Bangladesh in their second Super stage match of the current tournament. The winner of this encounter will nearly secure a place in the final. This much-anticipated match is scheduled to take place in Dubai. Both teams come into this match following victories in their initial Super 4 stage games. India triumphed over their long-time rivals Pakistan for the second time, while Bangladesh emerged victorious against Sri Lanka.

The team led by Suryakumar Yadav has maintained a strong performance throughout the tournament, winning all four of their matches. They began by defeating the host nation, UAE, in their opening game, successfully chasing a target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs. They then overcame their rivals Pakistan in their second match, chasing down a target of 128 runs.

The Men in Blue also secured a 21-run victory against Oman in their final group stage match. They faced Pakistan once more, successfully chasing a target of 172 runs in 18.5 overs. Should these two teams meet again in the final, they will clash once more later this week.

Regarding Bangladesh, they achieved victories against teams such as Hong Kong and Afghanistan during the group stage. However, they suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka. After a week of reflection following that loss to the same team, the side led by Litton Das made a remarkable comeback, defeating Sri Lanka in their Super 4 stage match.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Sep 2025, 04:20 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: 

    Axar Patel, preparing for the match against Pakistan with a neck patch, ended up bowling only one over, making his selection appear to be a last-minute decision, considering the balance he provides. However, he will have a few additional days to recuperate from the head injury sustained in Abu Dhabi and is expected to play.

  • 24 Sep 2025, 04:18 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: Tactics and matchups

    India: The same starting eleven is expected to take the field. Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach for India, suggested that the team is likely to field their strongest lineup until they secure a place in the final. This implies that Jasprit Bumrah, who was India's costliest bowler in the match against Pakistan, will be included. Sanju Samson's statistics as a non-opener for India are not impressive (23 matches, 408 runs, an average of 20.40, and a strike rate of 121.8), and Bangladesh will likely aim to exploit him with spin during the middle overs.

    Bangladesh: Bangladesh may consider including Tanzim Sakib, who has a solid track record against India, while Shoriful Islam is expected to be dropped. In this tournament, Bangladesh has performed well with the new ball, allowing just 6.79 runs per over during the powerplay. Although Taskin Ahmed has not been utilized frequently in the first six overs, he has excelled when given the opportunity and could pose a threat to India's formidable opening duo. Since the beginning of 2023, only Richard Ngarava and Arshdeep Singh have taken more powerplay wickets than Taskin's impressive total of 28 among Full Member teams.

  • 24 Sep 2025, 04:17 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

  • 24 Sep 2025, 04:16 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: Squads

    India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

    Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

  • 24 Sep 2025, 04:16 PM

    IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Bangladesh. Both teams are eyeing a spot in the final, making this encounter a high-stakes battle in Abu Dhabi. India, buoyed by their win over Pakistan, will look to consolidate their top position in the Super Four table, while Bangladesh come in with momentum after their thrilling victory against Sri Lanka.

