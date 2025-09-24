India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India eye final berth, Bangladesh look to upset

India vs Bangladesh Live Match Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India has been enjoying a successful run in the Asia Cup 2025, securing three straight wins. They are now prepared to take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage, after having previously defeated them in the group stage.

IND vs BAN Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Keeping a close watch on the coveted title, India is set to compete against Bangladesh in their second Super stage match of the current tournament. The winner of this encounter will nearly secure a place in the final. This much-anticipated match is scheduled to take place in Dubai. Both teams come into this match following victories in their initial Super 4 stage games. India triumphed over their long-time rivals Pakistan for the second time, while Bangladesh emerged victorious against Sri Lanka.

The team led by Suryakumar Yadav has maintained a strong performance throughout the tournament, winning all four of their matches. They began by defeating the host nation, UAE, in their opening game, successfully chasing a target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs. They then overcame their rivals Pakistan in their second match, chasing down a target of 128 runs.

The Men in Blue also secured a 21-run victory against Oman in their final group stage match. They faced Pakistan once more, successfully chasing a target of 172 runs in 18.5 overs. Should these two teams meet again in the final, they will clash once more later this week.

Regarding Bangladesh, they achieved victories against teams such as Hong Kong and Afghanistan during the group stage. However, they suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka. After a week of reflection following that loss to the same team, the side led by Litton Das made a remarkable comeback, defeating Sri Lanka in their Super 4 stage match.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final