Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is poised to achieve a clean sweep as they prepare to face Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Indian team has displayed exceptional performance in the previous two matches in Delhi and Gwalior, showcasing their all-round skills that proved to be too much for Bangladesh. On the other hand, Najmul Shanto's team has struggled with their batting, failing to match India's ability to hit boundaries consistently throughout the series.

Despite picking up three wickets in the Powerplay during the second T20I, Bangladesh's bowling unit faltered as Nitish Kumar Reddy's impressive 74 runs and Rinku Singh's quick half-century propelled India to a commanding total. The Indian bowlers then effectively contained Bangladesh's fragile batting lineup.

There have been reports of possible rain in Hyderabad on the eve of the match, but a clear evening is anticipated on Saturday. As Team India looks to maintain their dominance and secure a series whitewash, all eyes will be on the players as they strive for another impressive victory.

